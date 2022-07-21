Amazon's electric Rivian vans are now making deliveries across the US — see how they were designed

AP

Amazon first revealed its electric delivery van in 2020, and now they're expanding to more cities.

The e-commerce giant has plans for 100,000 custom electric delivery vehicles from electric vehicle maker Rivian.

The move to electric vehicles is part of Amazon's Climate Pledge, aiming to reach zero net carbon by 2040.

Amazon is rolling out its electric delivery vehicles from Rivian across the US on Thursday.

The vans will make deliveries in Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Kansas City, Nashville, Phoenix, San Diego, Seattle, St. Louis, and other cities today.

Amazon says there will be thousands of vans making deliveries in hundreds of US cities by the end of 2022.

"Today marks a significant milestone in our Climate Pledge commitment. Rivian was one of the first companies Amazon invested in through the Climate Pledge Fund, and we're just getting started on our journey to have 100,000 of Rivian's vehicles on the road by 2030," CEO Andy Jassy said in a statement.

"These new vehicles are also great for drivers — they were designed with driver input and feedback along the way, and they're among the safest and most comfortable delivery vehicles on the road today," Jassy continued.

The company installed thousands of charging stations at delivery stations to support the new fleet.

The collaboration with Rivian has been in the works for years.

The company first announced in February 2020 that it ordered the custom delivery vehicles, with plans to have them on the road by 2022.

According to Amazon, the team spent 18 months considering available electric vehicle options before deciding to make its own.

The vehicles are made at Rivian's plant in Normal, Illinois.

The vehicles are made at Rivian's plant in Normal, Illinois.

Designers created digital renderings of the vehicles.

Designers created digital renderings of the vehicles.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

They also worked on models in the clay studio at Rivian headquarters in Plymouth, Michigan.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

Clay models are a relatively inexpensive way to show what the new vans will look like before production begins.

Styrofoam acts as the base for the model.

Styrofoam acts as the base for the model.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

The model vans are a combination of lightweight styrofoam and a packed layer of clay.

Then, sculptors perfect the models by smoothing the edges...

Then, sculptors perfect the models by smoothing the edges...

...giving the models realistic details.

...giving the models realistic details.

The vehicles will eventually come in three sizes.

The vehicles will eventually come in three sizes.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

This photo shows scale models of the three vans, which will also each support multiple battery sizes.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

Amazon says that this will allow each vehicle to be optimized for its specific route.

The vans will also have some important safety features.

The vans will also have some important safety features.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

They will be equipped with "automated emergency braking, front-wheel, and all-wheel drive options, lane keep assist...

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

...a pedestrian warning system, traffic design recognition, and an automatic warning system that detects and alerts distracted driver behavior."

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

The vehicles will also be integrated into Amazon's logistics management system.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

They'll be integrated with routing and package delivery system used by Amazon, too.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

The company says that this means drivers will be able to focus on driving...

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

...because there will no longer be a need for other devices with mapping information or delivery instructions.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

With Alexa built into the vehicles, drivers will be able to use voice commands to get help while driving or moving packages in the cargo bay.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

Amazon says it consulted current delivery drivers on aspects of the design, "from how the seat feels to the ease of getting in and out of the vehicles, package loading and unloading, and visibility."

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

Amazon also says that it created a virtual reality setup where drivers can experience what the new vans will be like.

Amazon electric delivery van. Jordan Stead

The vehicles also have what Amazon calls a "dancefloor" of open space inside the cabin for drivers.

Amazon electric delivery vehicle. Amazon

Amazon and Rivian said that they tested the vehicles on the road for four months before sending out deliveries.

Amazon electric vehicles Amazon

Amazon is installing thousands of charging stations across the US and Europe in preparation for a larger rollout.

Amazon electric vehicles Amazon

Read the original article on Business Insider