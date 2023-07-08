Amazon Credit Card Delivers Prime Day, $200 Intro Offer

The Chase Amazon credit card, Prime Visa, offers rewards beyond Prime Day.

This article only reviews Amazon credit cards, including Prime Visa and Amazon Visa. We may get compensation if you visit partner links on our site. We may not cover every available offer. Our relationship with advertisers may impact how an offer is presented on our website. However, our selection of products is made independently of our relationship to advertisers.

Prime Visa, an updated Amazon credit card from Chase Bank, offers a $200 welcome bonus for new cardholders. To sweeten the deal, the card also gives 6% cash back on Amazon puchases during Prime Day (July 11 and 12, 2023). Prime Visa is a solid rewards credit card for those who frequently shop at Whole Foods, Amazon Fresh or Amazon.com.

Prime Visa: An Amazon credit card

Rewards Rate: With the Prime Visa card, you earn on purchases made through Chase Travel, as well as on local transit and commuting. Here’s a breakdown of the Prime Visa card’s rewards structure.

5% back at Amazon, Amazon Fresh and Whole Foods Market, with an eligible Prime membership

5% back on purchases made through Chase Travel, with an eligible Prime membership

2% back at restaurants

2% back at gas stations

2% back on local transit and commuting, including rideshare

1% back on all other purchases

Welcome offer: The Prime Visa offers cardholders a $200 gift card for immediate use once the account is activated. The Prime Visa card also provides a limited-time offer of 6% back when shopping at Amazon.com and Whole Foods Market on Prime Day, July 11 and 12, 2023.

APR: 19.24% to 27.24% variable for purchases

Redemption: Points are unlimited and never expire, as long as your account is open. You can use your points to redeem for any available reward options, including eligible purchases at Amazon.com, cash and gift cards and more. To get the 5% back on travel purchases, book your reservations using the Prime Visa card through the Chase Ultimate Rewards® travel portal. You may combine these points with those earned on other Chase travel cards, like the Chase Sapphire Preferred card.

Don't want to pay for Prime membership? Chase's Amazon Visa credit card will give you up to 3% cash back at Amazon.com, slightly more than the 2% back offered by a typical cash back credit card. The welcome offer for this card, however, is only $50.

