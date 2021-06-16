U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,223.70
    -22.89 (-0.54%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,033.67
    -265.66 (-0.77%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,039.68
    -33.17 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,314.69
    -5.38 (-0.23%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.46
    -0.69 (-0.96%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.00
    -43.40 (-2.33%)
     

  • Silver

    27.26
    -0.55 (-1.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1996
    -0.0004 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5690
    +0.0700 (+4.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3990
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.7200
    +0.1070 (+0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,475.11
    -1,646.75 (-4.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    961.10
    -31.37 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,184.95
    +12.47 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,291.01
    -150.29 (-0.51%)
     
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Amazon critic Lina Kahn will be 'aggressive' in taking on Big Tech at FTC, lawmaker says

Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

America's tech giants have a new adversary in Washington, DC, with President Joe Biden's appointment of prominent tech critic and Columbia University Law professor Lina Kahn as chair of the Federal Trade Commission.

Khan, who’s just 32 years old and made waves with her 2017 article for the Yale Law Journal titled "Amazon's Antitrust Paradox," found support among both Democrats and Republicans during her confirmation hearing for the FTC, especially from Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), herself a critic of Big Tech and member of the House Antitrust Committee.

"She understands we have to be aggressive in taking on monopolies and protecting competition with small businesses and choice for consumers," Jayapal said of Kahn in an interview with Yahoo Finance Live.

"I think she is going to be aggressive in making sure that the FTC is both enforcing existing antitrust laws but also...taking on whatever big challenges they can," she added.

Khan joins the FTC at a time when both the commission and the Department of Justice are investigating the likes of Apple (AAPL), Google parent Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL), Amazon (AMZN), and Facebook (FB) for potential antitrust violations. The FTC has already filed a suit seeking to break up Facebook, while the DOJ has filed suit claiming Google Search is an illegal monopoly. Amazon is also being sued by Washington, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine for alleged antitrust violations.

Meanwhile, President Biden also tapped Columbia University law professor Tim Wu, a tech critic and the author of the “Curse of Bigness,” to serve on the National Economic Council as a special assistant to the president for technology and competition policy.

But it's the appointment of Khan and the recently introduced raft of bi-partisan antitrust bills that Jayapal says will bring Big Tech to heel in the U.S. The proposed bills include conditions that would make it illegal for companies to self-preference their own products and limit their ability to acquire smaller firms.

Lina Khan, nominee for Commissioner of the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), peaks during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation confirmation hearing, Wednesday, April 21, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)
FTC Chairwoman Lina Kahn. (Saul Loeb/Pool via AP)

"I don’t think you can understate the significance of these bills,” Kellie Lerner, co-chair of The Antitrust and Trade Regulation Group at Robins Kaplan, told Yahoo Finance last week. “They’re essentially a once-in-a-century opportunity to modernize our antitrust enforcement to meet the current economy. It’s a watershed moment for antitrust.”

The bills have also drawn the ire of lobbying groups including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which objects to the proposals and says they target individual companies.

But according to Jayapal, the current antitrust movement in Washington will tackle some of the most problematic behavior of tech giants.

"We are about ensuring competition thrives, innovation thrives, small businesses thrive, and that consumers have choices," she said.

"I think the combination of Chairwoman Kahn, her understanding, her aggressiveness on the subject, but then these five bills that we just introduced on Friday...provide additional tools to the FTC and the DOJ to do what they need to do to rein in this anticompetitive behavior and ultimately to have really meaningful fines levied and to structurally separate businesses.”

It's not just the government that tech companies have to fear in dealing with antitrust accusations, though. Apple recently faced off against Epic Games in a court battle that saw the video game giant accuse the iPhone maker of violating antitrust laws through its control over the App Store. A ruling from the judge in the bench trial is expected later this summer.

As for whether the slew of suits and proposed bills will impact innovation in the tech space and prices for consumers, Jayapal says they will improve both for everyday Americans.

"The reality is that we believe in innovation and competition as being the best opportunity for consumers to get the best prices and the most choices," she said. "What we see in the marketplace, these small businesses have literally no opportunity to thrive...They are forced to either sell or be acquired or be killed."

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, SmartNews, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit.

Recommended Stories

  • Big Tech critic Lina Khan wins FTC confirmation

    The Senate voted 69-28 to approve Khan's appointment as an FTC commissioner.

  • 3 historic precedents show tech stocks will go higher

    After a strong year in technology (Nasdaq Composite up +43.6% in 2020), it is perfectly normal to see the market consolidate and correct those large gains. Coming out of these corrections, it is common to see another leg higher in the market, and there are three historical precedents that demonstrate that.

  • UPDATE 4-Big Tech critic Khan becomes U.S. FTC chair

    Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's immense market power, was sworn in on Tuesday as chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, a victory for progressives seeking a clampdown on tech firms who hold a hefty share of a growing sector of the economy. Hours earlier, the U.S. Senate had confirmed Khan, with bipartisan support. She recently taught at Columbia Law School.

  • Big Tech critic Khan becomes U.S. FTC chair

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Lina Khan, an antitrust researcher focused on Big Tech's immense market power, was sworn in on Tuesday as chair of the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, a victory for progressives seeking a clampdown on tech firms who hold a hefty share of a growing sector of the economy. Hours earlier, the U.S. Senate had confirmed Khan, with bipartisan support. She recently taught at Columbia Law School.

  • Southwest cancels hundreds of flights after computer-related stoppage

    Southwest Airlines canceled nearly 300 flights Wednesday and delayed more than 500 a day after it was forced to temporarily halt operations over a computer glitch. The Federal Aviation Administration said Tuesday it had issued a temporary nationwide groundstop at the request of Southwest Airlines to resolve a computer reservation issue. "While our technology issues from Tuesday have been resolved, we are still experiencing a small number of cancellations and delays across our network as we continue working to resume normal operations," airline spokesman Dan Landson said.

  • New high-tech health screening technology to detect COVID-19 symptoms

    SmartCone COVID-19 SYMP2PASS Smart Kiosk outside the main entrance to the ACE Climatic Wind Tunnel at Ontario Tech University

  • Putin Sucks Up to Biden: There’s a ‘Spark of Hope in His Eyes’

    Illustration by Elizabeth Brockway/The Daily BeastLONDON—Whether hurling opponents on the judo mat or spearfishing shirtless in the mountains of Siberia, President Vladimir Putin is known for exhibiting a particularly ostentatious form of Russian machismo.But when President Joe Biden met with Putin for their first mano-a-mano meeting since the new American leader’s inauguration, the former vice president conspicuously mirrored Putin’s own muscular approach to diplomacy—albeit with an emphasis on

  • Biden Weighs Small Cut to Biofuel Targets in Nod to Refiners

    (Bloomberg) -- The Biden administration is developing targets for biofuel that are likely to be relatively flat or even lower as it seeks to balance the interests of blue-collar refining workers and advance a clean-energy agenda.The Environmental Protection Agency is set to propose renewable fuel requirements within weeks, according to several people familiar with the strategy who asked not to be named before a formal announcement. The targets will dictate how much corn-based ethanol, biodiesel

  • Powell downplays rate hike forecasts as Fed reiterates accommodative stance

    Fed Chairman Jerome Powell downplayed "dot plots" showing two rate hikes by the end of 2023.

  • Coca-Cola loses billions in market value after Cristiano Ronaldo removes bottles and says ‘drink water’

    Portugal captain held up bottle of water and shouted in Portuguese: ‘Agua!’

  • Get Ready for a Flood of Sugar as Brazilians Buy Electric Cars

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazil is set to flood the world market with sugar as the transition to electric vehicles slashes demand for crop-based biofuels, according to a study led by an influential industry executive.Demand for ethanol, made mostly from sugar cane in Brazil, will likely start to decline in 2030 as EVs become more widespread, said Soren Jensen, the former chief operating officer of top sugar trader Alvean, who authored the study together with Mariana Perina Jirousek. That will leave miller

  • Google to Open First Retail Store Steps Away From Apple in NYC

    (Bloomberg) -- Google will open its first retail store in New York City, highlighting the internet giant’s effort to promote its consumer hardware devices.The store, in Manhattan’s trendy Chelsea neighborhood, will open to the public Thursday, the Mountain View, California-based company said Wednesday in a blog post. The shop, which is a block away from rival Apple Inc.’s 14th Street store, occupies part of the first floor of Google’s New York offices.Alphabet Inc.’s Google began experimenting w

  • Lina Khan: The 32-year-old taking on Big Tech

    The new Federal Trade Commission chair has Big Tech in her sights.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks dip as traders digest Fed decision

    Stocks traded mixed Wednesday morning as investors looked ahead to a key monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve.

  • News on the Move: Extreme heat in the west could break records

    Yahoo Finance's Seana Smith joined Yahoo Finance Live to break down today's biggest headlines in today's News on the Move segment.&nbsp;

  • Bipartisan infrastructure negotiations face progressive backlash in Congress

    Sens. Ed Markey and Jeff Merkley said Tuesday they wouldn't support any package that didn't contain major climate change provisions.

  • Polestar to make electric SUV at U.S. Volvo plant, starting in 2022

    Polestar, the premium electric vehicle maker owned by China's Geely and Volvo Cars, will build its Polestar 3 electric SUV at Volvo's U.S. plant in South Carolina starting in the second half of 2022, the brand's chief executive said. The Volvo plant in Ridgeville, South Carolina, near Charleston, currently builds the Volvo S60 sedan and will add the Volvo XC90 SUV in 2022, Polestar said on Wednesday.

  • Ford starts shipping Bronco SUVs from Michigan assembly plant

    Customers have booked more than 125,000 sixth-generation Bronco SUVs since the beginning of the year, the company said. The SUVs are targeted at the Jeep Wrangler market segment. Ford said it had made more than 190,000 reservations for the Bronco in the United States and Canada.

  • Polestar to build its first all-electric SUV in the United States

    Polestar, Volvo Car Group’s standalone electric performance brand, will manufacture its first all-electric SUV in the United States. The automaker said Wednesday that the Polestar 3 will be assembled at a plant shared with Volvo Cars at a factory in Ridgeville, South Carolina. The Polestar 3 follows the all-electric Polestar 2 sedan and the hybrid grand tourer Polestar 1.

  • Vodafone, Amazon Collaborate For UK Edge Computing Rollout

    Vodafone Group PLC (NASDAQ: VOD) has collaborated with Amazon.com Inc's (NASDAQ: AMZN) Amazon Web Services (AWS) to launch edge computing services for its U.K. business customers, Reuters reported. Edge computing uses augmented reality and machine learning to analyze bulk data before moving it to remote servers in the cloud. To work, it needs fast data transfers via 5G. The launch follows Vodafone's trials with companies in multiple areas, including sports technology, autonomous transport, biome