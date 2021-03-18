Amazon CTO Werner Vogels: AWS will erase the line ‘between physical and digital’

U.S. markets close in 4 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,959.84
    -14.28 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,182.30
    +166.93 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,343.79
    -181.41 (-1.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,336.25
    -0.15 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    61.76
    -2.84 (-4.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,726.90
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    26.22
    +0.16 (+0.62%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0061 (-0.51%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7280
    +0.0870 (+5.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3944
    -0.0014 (-0.10%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.0380
    +0.1830 (+0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    59,056.51
    +3,909.00 (+7.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,175.49
    +1.28 (+0.11%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,779.23
    +16.56 (+0.24%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,216.75
    +302.42 (+1.01%)
     
Amazon (AMZN) Web Services is the most popular cloud platform in the world, accounting for 31% of global market share, according to Canalys. And the platform, which turned 15 this month, isn’t finished growing, at least according to Amazon CTO Werner Vogels.

Vogels, who has been with Amazon since 2004, sat down with Yahoo Finance to discuss the future of the preeminent cloud platform, where he sees it expanding in the future, and how 5G and space fit into the picture, ahead of his appearance at the all-digital SXSW.

“I think the distinction between physical and digital will disappear,” Vogels said, adding that AWS will continue to bring new intelligent capabilities to physical devices.

An example of that kind of change, Vogels explained, is Amazon’s Echo, a smart speaker. Despite being a relatively simple device, the Echo connects to AWS to gain access to the Alexa intelligent assistant and control smart home devices, capabilities that, without the cloud, would have required far more computing power.

5G cellular connectivity will go hand-in-hand with that kind of change, Vogels said. As 5G continues to proliferate, more devices and services will take advantage of it and, as a result, be able to connect to AWS, including everything from cars to factory lines.

AWS is Amazon’s biggest success. Sure, the company’s ecommerce platform pulls in more full-year revenue than AWS, $340 billion to AWS’s $45.47 billion in 2019. But AWS outstrips Amazon.com in terms of operating retail income, with AWS bringing in $13.5 billion to Amazon.com’s $9.37 billion in 2019.

Dr. Werner Vogels who is the Chief Technical Officer of Amazon.com, addresses the crowd on new software developments during a keynote session at the Amazon Re:MARS conference on robotics and artificial intelligence at the Aria Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada on June 6, 2019. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)
Amazon CTO Werner Vogels. (Photo by Mark RALSTON / AFP) (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images)

Further expanding those margins for AWS is of paramount importance for Amazon, and to do so, the company is looking to the skies. Vogels says Amazon’s own AWS Ground Station service, which launched in 2019, exemplifies how the cloud platform is extending its reach into space.

“The expectation is that we will see a launch in the coming five years of at least 10,000, more satellites, and some of those are microsatellites,” Vogels said. “There's a lot of young businesses going around, building these microsatellites, that have one or two very specific functions, and do low orbiting.”

Rather than those companies having to build out their own antenna stations to communicate with their microsatellites, Vogels says that Amazon Base Station steps in to give small companies the ability to process satellite data and scale satellite operations via AWS.

Further into the future, Amazon is banking on using its growing quantum computing capabilities via its Bracket service. Quantum computing promises computational capabilities far exceeding the reach of even today’s most powerful supercomputers by harnessing fundamental laws of quantum mechanics, or the theories that govern light and matter at atomic and subatomic scales.

“Quantum computing has come to a point where it is becoming practical,” Vogels said. “And what we see with our new service Bracket is that larger enterprises, especially in the financial services space, and in the life sciences space, are starting to experiment, and try to figure out what quantum could mean for them.”

According to Vogels, in the next two or three years companies will begin to make major changes and advances in software and software development to exploit quantum computing and speed up their workflows.

Of course, Amazon isn’t the only company pursuing quantum computing. Cloud rivals Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG, GOOGL), and IBM (IBM) are all pursuing their own take on quantum computing. If Amazon's own quantum computing capabilities do fully take off in the next few years, AWS's long-term prospects amid this competition look even brighter.


Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

More from Dan:

  • Goldman Sachs staff complain of 'inhumane' 100-hour weeks

    A leaked internal report exposes a litany of complaints with junior staff comparing 100-hour week to 'workplace abuse' and 'arguably worse than foster care.'

  • HEXO earnings: reports first quarterly profit, teases more M&A

    HEXO said improved cannabis and infused beverage sales led to a stronger quarter.

  • EV Makers Fall on Lordstown SEC Review, Nikola Investor Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors in electric-vehicle startups are facing another tough day after signs of trouble at two companies and a sharp climb in Treasury yields.Smaller U.S.-listed EV makers including Lordstown Motors Corp., Nikola Corp., Nio Inc., Workhorse Group Inc., XPeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc. all fell on Thursday. Tesla Inc. also dropped, down as much as 4.1%, after U.K. transport authorities lowered a purchasing bonus for EVs. The move means none of the Tesla cars will now qualify for the subsidies.Sentiment toward EV stocks, which surged last year, has soured this month amid a rush of announcements from legacy automakers about their plans to move more aggressively into the nascent industry segment. Investors have also been shifting away from high-multiple stocks across the market as Treasury yields continued to rise.The latest news from Lordstown Motors and Nikola can further weigh on the already depressed shares. Electric-truck startup Lordstown on Wednesday said it received an inquiry on its operations from the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company also said it won’t directly address the accusation raised by short-seller Hindenburg last week and that it was cooperating with regulators. Shares retreated as much as 12% on Thursday, falling for three straight sessions.Lordstown shares have now lost nearly a quarter of their value since last Friday, when short-seller Hindenburg Research accused the company of misleading investors on its demand and production capabilities.Nikola also faced a setback on Wednesday, after its strategic partner -- South Korea’s Hanwha Group -- signaled an intention to liquidate half of its holdings in the troubled EV startup. Shares of Nikola, whose brush with the same short seller last year did not end well for the company, fell as much as 7.8%.Despite the gloom, the long-term outlook for the EV industry remains strong. Goldman Sachs on Thursday raised its forecast for the adoption of battery electric vehicles in the U.S., citing a momentum in the federal and state level policies, continued reduction in battery prices, as well as higher gasoline prices, and automakers announcing incremental plans in the last few months to accelerate their shift to EVs.“We now expect battery electric vehicles to comprise 20% of U.S. sales in 2025, 40% in 2030, 60% in 2035, and 75% in 2040,” Goldman wrote in a note to clients.(Updates stock moves, adds analyst comments.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • How the cloud market will continue to grow post-pandemic

    Bessemer Venture Partners’ Elliott Robinson, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the accelerated growth of the cloud and how the pandemic impacted the digital shift across industries.

  • Watch out: Cyber crooks could worm their way into your retirement accounts

    People tend to hold a substantial amount of their wealth in a retirement account so they can be high-value targets

  • Most Americans don’t plan to spend their stimulus checks right away: Poll

    Our new, exclusive poll shows more than half of Americans getting stimulus money don't need it to buy necessities.

  • 3 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    Do you like roller coasters? According to Deutsche Bank, we’re looking at some roller coaster volatility for the next few months, with near-term gains likely, followed by a Q2 retreat, and second-half gains. The firm expects share values to fall in the next three months, perhaps by as much as 5% to 10%, for several reasons laid out by the firm’s strategist Binky Chadha. “The more front-loaded the impact of the stimulus, and the direct stimulus checks at around a quarter of the new package clearly are one off, the sharper the peak in growth is likely to be. The closer this peak in macro growth is to warmer weather (giving retail investors something else to do); and to an increased return to work at the office, the larger we expect the pullback to be,” Chadha noted. That’s the mid-term. In the longer view, Chadha expects markets to strengthen by year’s end, and has put a 4,100 target on the S&P 500. This is up from his previous 3,950 target, and suggests potential gains of 4% from current levels. So, for investors, we’re looking at a rocky summer and fall, with some dips and gains likely in the markets. In that environment, a defensive stock play makes sense; it provides some stability to the portfolio, as well as some insurance should the gains not materialize. Reliable dividend stocks, with their regular payouts, provide an income stream that’s independent of the share price appreciation, as well as a share profile that is less volatile to begin with, making them the ideal move for investors worried about keeping up returns while coping with high macro volatility. To that end, we’ve used the TipRanks database to pull up three high-yield dividend stocks that share a profile: a Buy-rating from the Street’s analyst corps; considerable upside potential; and a reliable dividend yielding over 8%. Let’s see what Wall Street’s pros have to say about them. Monroe Capital (MRCC) We'll start with Monroe Capital, a private equity firm invested in the health care, media, retail, and tech sectors. Monroe is focusing its business on minority and women-owned companies, or on companies with employee stock ownership plans. Monroe offers these sometimes underserved demographics access to capital resources for business development. Monroe has shown two contradictory trends so far this year: declining revenues and earnings, along with rising share value. The company’s top line, at $12.6 million, was down 6% from Q3, and 25% year-over-year, while EPS fell 40% sequentially to 42 cents. Year-over-year, however, EPS more than doubled. Looking at share price, Monroe’s stock has gained 60% in the past 12 months. On the dividend front, Monroe paid out 25 cents per share in December; the next is scheduled, at the same amount, for the end of this month. With an annualized payment of $1, the dividend yields a strong 9.8%. This compares favorably to the 2% average yield found among peer companies. The dividend attracted attention from Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski, rated 5-stars by TipRanks. “We continue to see a runway to eventual dividend coverage with full fees expensed as management grows the portfolio to its target 1.1–1.2x leverage (from 1.0x currently) and redeploys funds currently tied up in non-accruals once resolved... The primary driver of return for a BDC is its dividend payout over time, and we have confidence that MRCC's new $1.00 distribution (equating to a ~10% yield) is sustainable,” Kotowski noted. In line with his comments, Kotowski rates MRCC an Outperform (i.e. Buy), and his $12 price target suggests it has room to grow 25% in the year ahead. (To watch Kotowski’s track record, click here) The analyst reviews on MRCC break down 2 to 1 in favor of Buy versus Holds, making the consensus rating a Moderate Buy. The shares have a trading price of $9.59, and their $11.13 average target implies an upside of 16% in the year ahead. (See MRCC stock analysis on TipRanks) Eagle Point Credit Company (ECC) Let’s stick with the middle-market financial sector. Eagle Point is another of the capital investment companies that seeks to turn middle-market debt into returns for investors. The company invests in CLO equity, and focuses on current income generation – in other words, ensuring a return for its own investors. While Eagle Point is a small-cap player, the company does boast $3 billion in assets under management – showing that it punches above its weight. Last month, Eagle Point reported 4Q20 earnings, with EPS of 24 cents, below the expectation of 29 cents. However, the current earnings just edged into growth quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year, as 3Q20 and 4Q19 both came in at 23 cents. Turning to the dividend, we find that Eagle Point does something slightly unusual. The company pays out a monthly dividend, rather than quarterly. The current payment, at 8 cents per common share, has been held steady for over a year now, and the company has not missed a distribution. At 96 cents per common share annually, the dividend yields is 8.4%. This is robust by any standard. B. Riley’s 5-star analyst Randy Binner covers Eagle Point, and he notes that the company should have no problem in maintaining its dividend coverage moving forward. “The company’s reported quarterly recurring CLO cash flows averaged $0.75/share over the last 12 months. Similar levels of recurring cash flows would leave a large cushion to service the $0.24 quarterly dividend going forward…. The company announced $29.5M of cash on the balance sheet as of February 9. This balance sheet cash and serviceable quarterly dividend of $0.24 contribute to a favorable liquidity position,” Binner wrote. Binner’s comments back up a Buy rating on the stock, and his $14 price target implies a 12-month upside of 23%. (To watch Binner’s track record, click here) Wall Street takes the same stance on ECC that it did on MRCC: a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on a 2-1 split between Buy and Hold reviews. ECC shares have an average price target of $14, matching Binner’s, and the shares are trading for $11.41. (See ECC stock analysis on TipRanks) Hess Midstream Operations (HESM) Midmarket financials are not the only place to find strong dividends. Wall Street pros also recommend the energy sector, and that is where we now turn. Hess Midstream is one of many companies in the midstream sector of the energy industry, providing and supporting the infrastructure needed to gather, process, store, and transport a fossil fuel products from the well heads into the distribution network. Hess has a range of midstream assets in the North Dakota Bakken formation, moving crude oil and natural gas, along with their derivatives. Hess reported results for 4Q20 earlier this year, showing $266 million at the top line and EPS of 36 cents per share. Revenues were up 5% year-over-year, and relatively flat from Q3. EPS rose 20% quarter-over-quarter, but were down sharply compared to the 87 cents reported in 4Q19. Of interest to investors, the company reported over $126 million in free cash flow, which it used to fund the dividend. Hess pays out its dividend quarterly, and has a reputation for not missing payments. The company has been raising the payment regularly for the past four years, and most recent dividend, at 45 cents per common share, was paid out in February. This dividend is considered ‘safe,’ as the company expects to generate between $610 million and $640 million in free cash flow next year. Those funds will fully cover the dividend, with approximately $100 million left over. Writing from Scotiabank, analyst Alonso Guerra-Garcia sees the free cash flow as Hess’s priority going forward. “We expect the focus this year to be on the harvesting of free cash flow (FCF) with deployment toward buybacks and further de-leveraging. Improved FCF profiles this year also better position the group for a 2H21 demand recovery. Continued energy policy changes and the energy transition may be headwinds this year, but we continue to prefer exposure to the more diversified companies with FCF after dividend (FCFAD) optionality and torque to a recovery,” the analyst opined. To this end, Guerra-Garcia rates HESM an Outperform (i.e. Buy), with a $27 price target indicating a potential upside of 26% by year’s end. (To watch Guerra-Garcia’s track record, click here) All in all, there are only 2 reviews on this small-cap energy company, and they are evenly split – one Buy and one Hold – giving Hess a Moderate Buy rating. The shares are trading for $21.41 and their $27 average price target suggests a one-year upside of 26%. (See HESM stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for dividend stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Is IBM Stock A Buy Right Now? Here's What Earnings, Charts Show

    Few companies have such storied history as IBM, which has undergone a massive, multiyear restructuring. Now, with a new chief executive and big push into the cloud, is IBM stock a buy?

  • Jobless claims: Another 770,000 Americans filed new unemployment claims

    The Department of Labor released its weekly report on new jobless claims on Thursday

  • IRS: We’ll delay April 15 tax-filing deadline by one month — but there’s one caveat

    The Internal Revenue Service said Wednesday it’s pushing the tax-filing deadline from April 15 to May 17. After a later-than-usual Feb. 12 start to the income tax filing season, the April 15 deadline was arriving too soon, according to accountants, certain lawmakers and advocates for elderly taxpayers. On Tuesday, more than 100 members of the House of Representatives signed a letter asking the IRS to postpone the deadline.

  • The IRS is in a mess — can you avoid a major delay with your refund?

    The tax agency is facing growing pressure to extend the filing deadline.

  • Nebraska grandmother sees all of her nearly $90,000 in student loans discharged

    A grandmother who had nearly $90,000 in student debt had her loans cancelled by a bankruptcy court in Nebraska, adding to an emerging trend of student loan borrowers successfully finding relief through personal bankruptcy.

  • FOREX-Spiking yields steady dollar after post-Fed wobble

    Spiking U.S. bond yields boosted the dollar on Thursday, helping it to revive from two-week lows, after the Federal Reserve pushed back against speculation over interest rate hikes. U.S. 10-year Treasury yields rose to their highest levels in 13 months early in London trade, climbing above 1.70% for the first time since Jan. 24, 2020. The dollar index, which measures it against a basket of its peers, rose as much as 0.4% to 91.761, off a two-week low of 91.300 hit after Wednesday's Fed meeting.

  • Vanguard Scraps China Mutual Fund Plan And Pivots to Ant Tie-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, global money managers have been clamoring for a chance to run their own businesses in China, unshackled from local partners to gain a bigger slice of the $13 trillion investment market. Vanguard Group Inc. is going the other way.In a surprise about face, the U.S. giant dropped its bid to set up a wholly-owned mutual fund company in China, scrapping months of planning for what a former executive said could be a $5 trillion business one day.Instead, the firm said Tuesday it will focus on a joint venture robo adviser platform with Ant Group Co., Jack Ma’s embattled fintech giant that’s facing a regulatory crackdown to overhaul its business and create more competition.The pivot underscores the challenges facing global firms as they try to navigate China’s $45 trillion financial services market, where entrenched local competition, low brand recognition and joint venture limitations have hampered expansion plans.“It won’t be easy for Vanguard to replicate the success of its low-cost strategy in China even though exchange-traded funds have expanded rapidly in recent years,” said Fuxin Wang, a senior analyst with Shanghai Securities Co., citing a lack of competitive edge for the U.S. money manager.Market ShareA year after foreign firms were given the green light to shed their local partners -- and decades since Wall Street firms first entered the China market -- they remain dwarfed in the asset management space by domestic banks and brokerages.Funds backed by international firms raised less than half the $967 billion haul of their 100-plus Chinese rivals in the first eight months of 2020, according to data compiled by Morningstar Inc. and Bloomberg. Of the top 10 biggest funds raised, only two were backed by foreign companies.Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy, last year lowered its forecast for foreign companies’ market share in China’s mutual fund industry by 10 percentage points to just 15% by 2030.To be sure, many Wall Street firms are banking on the chance to run their own fund units to gain market share in the $3.2 trillion mutual fund industry. BlackRock Inc. was the first global firm to win approval for a 100%-owned money manager last year. More than 40 companies have set up joint ventures and some have applied for greater control. UBS Group AG has said it’s weighing options to expand, including taking full control of its Chinese joint venture.Vanguard was expected to do the same, planning to apply for its own mutual fund business to pitch the low-cost index funds that have turned the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based firm into a $7 trillion global juggernaut.Vanguard’s Asia CEO Charles Lin said in a July 2018 interview with China’s Securities Times that the enormous size and potential of the Chinese market meant that the firm’s assets under management could eventually grow to $5 trillion. After inking the deal with Ant in 2019, Lin abruptly resigned later that year, followed by at least 10 senior executive departures, including staff in legal affairs, human resources, risk management and sales.The passive model that has made Vanguard so successful was always going to be a tougher sell in China, where the stock market is dominated by fast-trading retail investors latching on to the latest craze. The buy-and-hold mantra of index investing is growing, but remains a small part of the China market.Active FundsGlobal giants like Vanguard and rival BlackRock need to tap the boom in active funds, where market inefficiencies still allow managers to capture above average returns, according to Peter Alexander, managing director of Z-Ben Advisors.“If they’re doing anything on the passive side, it will fail,” he said in an interview.Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley, who took over in 2018, has shown less enthusiasm for Asian expansion.The world’s second-biggest money manager withdrew from Japan and Hong Kong last year to focus on retail investors in faster-growing parts of the region, the company said. The changes impacted 70 positions in the two markets.Vanguard also returned about $21 billion in managed assets to government clients in China as part of a global shift to low-cost funds for individuals, people familiar with the matter said in October.Vanguard and other U.S. firms also face a minefield of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing. Vanguard said in January it liquidated its holdings of U.S.-sanctioned Chinese companies, complying with a November executive order from former President Donald Trump.Vanguard is now taking a step back from the stand-alone fund unit and will focus on a robo adviser platform rolled out last year with Ant to target the fintech firm’s more than 1 billions users.Luo Dengpan, the former CEO of Dacheng Fund Management Co. who was hired last year to head the fund business, will stay on to lead the remaining team in Shanghai and support the joint venture, the company said. A “small number” of staff members who were working on the mutual fund strategy were let go.The platform started offering an automated service called “Bang Ni Tou” (Help You Invest) in April, targeting clients with at least 800 yuan ($113) to invest.New CustomersBang Ni Tou’s client base almost doubled to 940,000 at the end of February from about 500,000 at the end of last year, as retail investors plowed into mutual funds amid a stocks rally, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. The assets under management jumped 60% during the same period to 6.9 billion yuan, the person said.The robo adviser recommends a portfolio selected from 6,000 mutual funds, after assessing the user’s risk appetite and investment horizon.“We are confident that we can bring additional value to Chinese investors through the JV advisory service,” Vanguard said in a statement Tuesday. “We also remain committed to China as a market for us in the long-term.”China’s robo-ad­vi­sory market is expected to reach 737 billion yuan by 2022, according to a report by Lufax and consultant iResearch. Traditional financial institutions and a slew of fintech startups are gearing up to grab market share, including state-backed giants such as Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., according to the report.While Alexander called Vanguard’s tie-up with Ant a “beautiful relationship,” he cautioned on the feasibility of joint ventures, especially since China now allows full foreign ownership. An equity-based “marriage” lacks strong constraints on the Chinese partner to deliver, he said, citing an earlier joint venture between Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. and Russell Investments that ended in 2015.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • BlackRock ups focus on 'natural capital' ahead of AGM season

    BlackRock on Thursday warned companies that rely on nature or have an impact on natural habitats to publish a "no deforestation" policy and their strategy on biodiversity or face pushback from the asset manager at their annual meetings. The world's biggest asset manager is keen to position itself as a leader in sustainable finance and over the last year has looked to take a tougher position on companies not performing on environmental, social and governance related issues. How companies manage 'natural capital,' such as water and forests, is seen as an integral part of their response to climate change and a driver of value for shareholders.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks From Oppenheimer’s Top Analysts

    Both the S&P 500 and the Dow Jones average have closed at record highs, and the NASDAQ has reversed the brief foray it took into correction territory in the second week of March. The market gains reflect several factors: relief that the $1.9 trillion COVID aid bill passed Congress and was signed by the President; a general optimism that the ongoing vaccination program will allow a normal economic environment sooner rather than later; and a growing sense that recent inflationary indicators will remain low-grade. In short, the sentiment among investors is generally positive, and looks to remain so, despite a rally by Treasury bonds that saw the 10-year note reach its highest yield in over a year and the 30-year note yield hit a year-to-date high. As Oppenheimer’s chief investment strategist John Stoltzfus points out in a recent macro note, “…government bond prices tend to suffer as economies exit a recession while equities tend to benefit from an improvement in economic growth…” Per Stoltzfus’s reminder, what we’re seeing should be expected: rising equities, falling bond prices – and rising bond yields. The Oppenheimer strategy chief goes on to outline his view of the right investment stance given current conditions, saying, “We continue to favor equities in the current transitionary environment…. We persist in favoring information technology and cyclicals over defensive sectors as well as exposure across large, mid and small capitalizations.” Keeping that in mind, we’re taking a look at two stocks recommended by some of Oppenheimer’s top analysts. These are analysts who stand tall among their peers, ranking the Top 25 out of more than 7,300 Wall Street pros covered by TipRanks, and their recommendations command respect. Running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we learned that the stocks they’ve tagged as winners have earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the rest of the Street. Let's take a closer look. ChargePoint Holdings (CHPT) The first stock we’ll look at, ChargePoint, operates the necessary infrastructure in the background of the electric car industry. EVs are the ‘in’ thing, and as adoption grows they will change the way that we view our motor transport. ChargePoint works to make that possible, and has a leading position as the largest EV charging station operator in North America, and with a growing position in Europe. The company went public this month in a SPAC transaction. The SPAC merger that took the company public saw ChargePoint start trading as CHPT on the NASDAQ on March 1. After the transaction, ChargePoint had $615 million in available cash, for use in paying down debt and funding business operations. Those business operations are extensive. ChargePoint boasts over 70% market share in the North American EV charging infrastructure segment, and more than 4,000 commercial and fleet customers. The company’s network includes over 132,000 charging stations in North America and Europe. Among the fans is Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch, ranked #4 overall in the TipRanks database. Rusch sees a bright future for CHPT and an opportunity for investors. “We view CHPT as the leading play on electric vehicle charging infrastructure... As a pioneer in electric vehicle charging, ChargePoint is building a highly defensible business by designing smart charging infrastructure… We believe this product design is crucial for enabling functionality driven through ChargePoint’s cloud-based platform," Rusch opined. The analyst added, "We believe that ranks CHPT among the largest EV charging networks globally and positions the company for accelerating growth given its technology leadership.” To this end, Rusch gives ChargePoint an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $39 price target that suggests a 62% one-year upside. (To watch Rusch’s track record, click here) This stock, new to the public markets, has already picked up three analyst reviews – and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. CHPT shares are selling for $24.01, and their $42.67 average price target – even more bullish than Rusch allows – implies a robust upside of ~78%. (See CHPT stock analysis on TipRanks) Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) EVs are not the only realm where high tech innovation can impact consumers’ daily lives. Purple, a company founded in 2015, offers a new technological twist on products that we are all intimately familiar with: mattresses, seat cushions, and pillows. The company uses a ‘hyper-elastic polymer’ technology to create soft, heat-dissipating mattresses and cushions. All of Purple’s products are made in the USA, and the product line includes, in addition to mattresses and cushions, bedding, pajamas, and even pet beds. Through Q3 of 2020, Purple saw a strong, multi-year run of growth. The stock more than tripled in value (248% growth) over than time period, while sales revenue has showed consistent growth for over two years. That hit a snag in 4Q20, when the company missed expectations on revenues and earnings. The top line in that quarter, at $173.89 million, was down 7% sequentially (although up 39% year-over-year), while EPS, at 7 cents, was below the forecast of 11 cents. On the positive side, the company’s full-year revenue for 2020, $648.5 million, was up 51% from 2019 – and was a company record. Purple finished 2020 with an annual EPS of 78 cents, up from 16 cents in the prior year, and grew its cash holdings by $89.5 million. Still, the stock lost 33% when the Q4 report was released, and has not yet regained that ground. Oppenheimer’s Brian Nagel, however, is not put off by this recent downturn in the stock. The 5-star analyst, rated #2 overall on TipRanks, describes Purple “as a disruptor within the market for premium mattresses and bedding products and one of the most exciting growth stories in consumer, broadly.” Turning to the company’s prospects, Nagel says, “…while over the past several quarters, market share figures for the company have improved significantly, PRPL still controls just 3% of the overall mattress sector and only 6% of the market for premium mattresses. This suggests still meaningful sales expansion opportunities going forward.” Nagel gives PRPL shares an Outperform (i.e. Buy) rating, along with a $45 price target that indicates confidence in a 42% upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Nagel’s track record, click here) Purple mattresses maybe comfortable, but Wall Street’s analysts are not sleeping on this stock. They’ve given it a unanimous 9 recent Buy reviews, for a Strong Buy consensus rating. The shares have an average price target of $36.78, which suggests a 16% one-year upside from the trading price of $31.67. (See PRPL stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks recommended by top-performing analysts, visit TipRanks’ Analysts' Top Stocks. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Chinese tycoon abruptly quits tech giant he founded

    Colin Huang steps down as chairman of Pinduoduo as it becomes China's biggest shopping platform.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 90 million Americans in the initial round of COVID-relief payments, the IRS says

    Did you get your stimulus check? The IRS said the first direct payments under American Rescue Plan were distributed primarily via direct deposit.

  • Column: Forget GameStop and short sellers — the SEC says 'OCMillionaire' manipulated a worthless stock higher

    While Wall Street complains about short sellers, manipulation by long investors is a bigger problem.

  • Lordstown’s losses widen amid short-seller dispute, company discloses SEC probe

    Lordstown Motors Inc. reports a wider quarterly loss and reiterates goal of making its first electric pickups by late September despite an ongoing spat with a short seller.