Amazon slashes up to 26 percent off monitors from Dell and LG

Amazon's deal of the day includes a bunch of monitors and Chromebooks on sale for up to 26 percent lower than their usual price. Dell's 27-inch QHD curved gaming monitor, for instance, will set you back $270, which is an all-time low for the product on the website. That's a $60 discount from its usual price of $330. The 27-inch monitor has a 2560 x 1440 resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate that enables fast-moving visuals and faster reaction times.

Buy 27-inch Dell Curved Monitor at Amazon - $270

LG's 27-inch QHD (2560 x 1440) 27GL83A-B IPS display is also on sale for $300, down $80 from its usual price and only $3 more than its all-time low. It's NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and has an adjustable stand. Likewise, the 27-inch Acer Predator XB273U IPS gaming monitor is now available for $398, or $152 less than its usual price of $550. It's a widescreen 2560 x 1440-pixel resolution display that's also NVIDIA G-SYNC compatible and has a refresh rate of 170Hz. IPS displays have wide viewing angles, exhibiting minimal image distortion when viewed from different positions. They also have great color reproduction and visibility in sunlight.

Buy 27-inch LG QHD Gaming Monitor at Amazon - $300Buy 27-inch Acer Predator Gaming Monitor at Amazon - $398

If you play competitive video games and need a monitor that can respond rapidly and make sure you don't miss anything onscreen, you can get Dell's 24.5-inch S2522HG full HD monitor instead. It has a refresh rate of 240Hz and can make fast-moving visuals more visible — it also uses IPS display tech for better viewing angles. This option will set you back $225, or $97.50 lower than its full price of $322, which is also an all-time low for the product on Amazon.

Buy 24.5-inch Dell Gaming Monitor at Amazon - $225

