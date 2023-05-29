Amazon has deals under $100 for Memorial Day—shop tech, beauty, home goods
Memorial Day is here, and whether you're out celebrating the holiday or taking the day to rest and relax, there are plenty of fantastic deals to be had on Amazon. If you're hoping to get tech for less, save on home goods or snag some beauty staples, we've rounded up the best deals under $100.
If you're on the hunt for great deals, you can start at the Renpho eye massager, a staff-favorite here at Reviewed that's currently 60% off. Health and beauty fans can find markdowns on Elta MD, including a high-powered sunscreen for $32.80 (you'll save $8.20), or Crest Whitestrips for $37.80 (you'll save $17.07).
Tech fans can find deals on keyboards, like the Logitech MK850 keyboard and mouse combo for $76.49, or get an adorable mini speaker for just $22.88. Read on for our top picks for Memorial Day markdowns under $100 at Amazon.
►Amazon's Memorial Day sale is here: Shop 200+ deals on appliances, furniture and more
Top 5 Memorial Day deals
Fashion and beauty Memorial Day deals
SimpleHouseware Closet Drawer Divider, Set of 4 for $10.93 (Save $3.94)
Columbia Women's Anytime Casual Skort for $44.38 (Save $5.61)
Deweisen Tri-Fold Lighted Vanity Makeup Mirror for $27.18 (Save $19.81)
SunUV Gel Nail Lamp for $27.53 with on-page coupon (Save $16.46)
Health and fitness Memorial Day deals
Ginger Foot Pads for $9.77 with on-page coupon (Save $20.22)
Circadian Optics Lumos Light Therapy Lamp for $51.84 (Save $32.15)
Renpho eye massager for $51.79 with on-page coupon (Save $78.20)
►Memorial Day 2023: The 60+ best sales you can shop right now
Kitchen Memorial Day deals
Susteas Stovetop Whistling Tea Kettle for $40 (Save $16 with on-page coupon)
Hario V60 Coffee Dripper 02 Ceramic for $24.55 (Save $11.45)
Cuisinart ICE-21 ice cream maker for $59.99 with on-page coupon (Save $9.96)
Tech Memorial Day deals
JBL Go2 Portable Waterproof Speaker for $22.88 (Save $17.07)
Logitech MK850 Performance Wireless Keyboard and Mouse Combo for $76.49 (Save $23.50)
Apple EarPods Headphones with Lightning Connector for $17.97 (Save $11.03)
Home Memorial Day deals
Yankee Candle 22-Ounce Vanilla Cupcake Scented Candle for $16.88 (Save $14.11)
Linenspa All-Season Down Alternative Quilted Comforter for $33.99 (Save $6)
Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow - 2 Pack for $61.37 (Save $11.38)
Nina Ottosson by Outward Hound Wobble Bowl for $21.98 (Save $5.51)
ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner (black) for $27.61 with on-page coupon (Save $12.38)
Parenting Memorial Day deals
Happiest Baby Sleepea 5-second Baby Swaddle for $20.96 (Save $11.99)
Contours Journey GO 5 Position Convertible Baby Carrier for $78.31 (Save $61.68)
Lawn and garden Memorial Day deals
Fiskars Long-Handled Steel Digging Shovel for $22.99 (Save $23)
Greenworks 4-Amp 13-Inch Corded Electric String Trimmer for $33.63 with on-page coupon (Save $16.36)
Dramm ColorStorm Premium Garden Hose for $44.99 (Save $15.01)
Sunnyglade 9-Foot Patio Umbrella for $46.99 with on-page coupon (Save $17)
Best Choice Products Adjustable Steel Mesh Zero Gravity Lounge Chairs, Set of 2 for $99.99 (Save $30)
Household essential Memorial Day deals
Spacesaver Vacuum Storage Bags, Jumbo 4-Pack for $19.99 (Save $1)
Charmin Ultra Soft Toilet Paper 18 Mega Rolls for $29.77 (Save $3.22)
