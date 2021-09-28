U.S. markets close in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,360.74
    -82.37 (-1.85%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,339.92
    -529.45 (-1.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,599.72
    -370.25 (-2.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,245.40
    -35.60 (-1.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.09
    -0.36 (-0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,736.90
    -15.10 (-0.86%)
     

  • Silver

    22.49
    -0.20 (-0.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1685
    -0.0016 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5250
    +0.0410 (+2.76%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3535
    -0.0169 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.5130
    +0.5350 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,408.55
    -1,717.10 (-3.98%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,020.74
    -36.40 (-3.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,028.10
    -35.30 (-0.50%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,183.96
    -56.10 (-0.19%)
     

Amazon debuts Astro in-home robot, new Alexa, and Ring products during virtual event

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Daniel Howley
·Technology Editor
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Amazon&#39;s Astro in-home robot will launch this year for $999. (Image: Amazon)
Amazon's Astro in-home robot will launch this year for $999. (Image: Amazon)

Amazon (AMZN) on Tuesday held a virtual version of its annual hardware and services event, rolling out a host of new products ranging from Alexa-powered Echo devices to security products from the company’s Ring line.

Amazon senior vice president of services and devices, David Limp, kicked off the event by laying out the company’s plans for its use of ambient intelligence, or AI-powered devices that can understand what you want, when. Powering that experience is the company’s new AZ2 processor.

The company also says that it’s focusing on privacy, with the announcement that users will now be able to have their AZ1 and AZ2-equipped devices process voice requests on the system, so that no one outside of your home will be able to know what you say to your smart gadgets.

Amazon’s Astro Robot

The biggest announcement out of the show was Amazon’s new Astro. A pint-size robot that can automatically roll around your home, Astro has built-in sensors to help it navigate your home, as well as a periscope camera that pops up and allows you to do things like video chat with family and friends, or use it as a security bot. The camera can also rise out of its body, to see things like countertops and check the oven to ensure it’s turned off.

When using Astro as a remote video platform, its built-in display will serve as a monitor, and the robot will follow you around your home to ensure you can keep the conversation going if you have to do things like change the laundry. Naturally, Astro will also include all of the same features as Alexa, including the ability to listen to music, check your schedule, and more.

Astro can also be used to monitor your home as a security robot. (Image: Amazon)
Astro can also be used to monitor your home as a security robot. (Image: Amazon)

To ensure Astro doesn’t crash into your couch and sit there for hours, Amazon has outfitted the robot with home mapping technology to allow it to figure out where all of your furniture is.

Astro will be part of Amazon’s Day One program, so you’ll need to sign up to get the opportunity to buy the robot. And it’s not cheap either at $999. What’s more, Amazon says Astro is just its first of many robots it has planned for the future, meaning there are certain to be more advanced versions in the future.

Echo and Alexa

In addition to Astro, Amazon debuted a number of new Echo and Alexa items including its new Smart Thermostat. A connected Energy Star-certified thermostat that works with Alexa, the Smart Thermostat is a result of a partnership with Honeywell Homes (HON), which should allow the thermostat to work with most existing HVAC systems.

Available for just $59, the Smart Thermostat adjusts the temperature if you’re home or away, and can be set remotely based on your preferences. Amazon’s Smart Thermostat easily undercuts the price of Google’s Nest Thermostat, which starts at $129, though it’s not nearly as appealing from a design perspective.

The company also unveiled its new Echo Show 15. Available later this year for $249, the Echo Show 15 is designed to be a new digital centerpiece of your home. Sporting a 15.6-inch display, the Show 15 can be wall mounted or set up on a stand in portrait or landscape. A jumbo size version of the Echo Show, the Echo Show 15 is a kind of family organizer and doubles as a kitchen TV. It can display your calendar, photo collages, shopping lists, to-do lists, the weather, and more.

The Echo Show 15 can be mounted to a wall or used via a stand as a kind of interactive family hub. (Image: Amazon)
The Echo Show 15 can be mounted to a wall or used via a stand as a kind of interactive family hub. (Image: Amazon)

Any family member can add events to the calendar, and leave sticky notes via Alexa voice support. There’s also a widget that can provide you with a look at all of your connected devices and allows you to control them directly from the Show 15. What’s more, the display can also be used to stream your feed from your Ring video doorbell.

Amazon says Sling TV will be coming to all Echo Show devices, including the Show 15, later in the year. And if you want it to be less intrusive, you can turn the Show 15 into a large digital photo frame.

In a similar vein, Amazon announced its new $249 Amazon Glow, a collaborative and interactive device designed to help families stay in touch with younger kids. Using a 19-inch touch sensitive area, and an 8-inch display, users are able to play games with children from their tablet, and have it appear on the projected area. 

The idea is to let family members who live far away to play with their kids, grandkids or nieces and nephews. The company says that they’ve partnered with Disney, Mattel, Sesame Workshop and Nickelodeon to create things like animated storybooks, and puzzles.

The Amazon Glow is meant to provide relatives who live far from their children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews with a means to chat and play with them remotely. (Image: Amazon)
The Amazon Glow is meant to provide relatives who live far from their children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews with a means to chat and play with them remotely. (Image: Amazon)

Parental controls allow kids to only call people that parents have enabled access to, and there’s a physical camera shutter that lets you cut off the camera entirely.

On the fitness front, Amazon has debuted a new version of its Halo fitness band. Called the Halo View, the tracker sports a display similar to Fitbit’s own bands. Starting at $79, the band includes a subscription to Amazon’s Halo service, which offers capabilities including sleep tracking, body composition measuring, and voice tone monitoring.

The company says it will also roll out its own Halo Fitness app complete with workouts and Halo Nutrition, which is meant to help users develop healthier eating habits. Amazon, however, has some stiff competition in the likes of Fitbit and Apple, both of which have their own fitness offerings and apps.

Ring and security

Amazon’s Ring also received updates, with the company announcing more about its Ring Always Home Cam, an autonomous camera that flies around your home, and can monitor for sounds and other security alerts from your other ring security devices. You can also set the drone to monitor specific parts of your house.

When you’re not using the Home Cam, it rests in a charging dock, which doubles as a camera cover. Amazon says you can sign up to purchase the Home Cam now, and if you’re approved, it will cost $249.

Ring&#39;s in-home drone will be available for $249. (Image: Amazon)
Ring's in-home drone will be available for $249. (Image: Amazon)

In addition to the drone, Amazon announced its new Ring Alarm Pro, a professionally monitored security system with built-in Wifi 6 router that starts at $249. There’s also a new Ring Virtual Security Guard, which lets select third-party monitoring services check in on cameras of your choosing to ensure your home is safe when you’re asleep or away from your smartphone.

Amazon will be working with Rapid Response as its first monitoring service and adding options in the future. Early access customers will get free monitoring for a limited time. After that, pricing will be $99 per month per monitored location.

Amazon’s hardware products are part of its strategy to not only keep existing customers hooked on its Prime subscription service, but to draw in new customers, as well. And with gadgets like Astro and the Ring Always Home Cam, it should be able to continue doing that with ease.

Sign up for Yahoo Finance Tech newsletter

More from Dan:

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Got a tip? Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoofinance.com over via encrypted mail at danielphowley@protonmail.com, and follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Apple Stock Dropped This Morning

    Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock dipped 1.5% in noonday trading, EDT, Monday, and the slip appears tied to some news out of Europe that broke late last week. As The Verge reported Thursday, the European Commission, the executive arm of the European Union, is considering mandating that all cellphones sold in the EU use a standard USB-C power cord. It could be a big problem for Apple, however, which uses, and sells, proprietary Lightning cables to charge its iPhones.

  • 3 Growth Stocks That Expect to Boost Sales by at least 180% in the Next 5 Years

    These tech companies are trading at lofty valuations but their forecasts imply they might be fairly valued.

  • 2 Top 5G Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Juniper Research estimates that demand for 5G smartphones is going to grow rapidly in the coming years as more consumers upgrade to the latest wireless standard to take advantage of faster speeds. The firm estimates that 5G smartphone revenue could more than triple to $337 billion in 2025 from this year's estimated $108 billion. Mordor Intelligence forecasts that the 5G infrastructure market could clock a compound annual growth rate of 53% through 2026, hitting nearly $54 billion in revenue in five years.

  • Don't Wait for a Market Crash: 2 Stocks to Buy Now

    With that in mind, Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) and Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) look like smart stocks to buy right now. Elastic is a search company. At the core of its platform is the Elastic Stack, a set of software tools designed to ingest and log data from any source (e.g.

  • iPhone 14 to bring ‘complete redesign’, report claims

    The next iPhone will bring the first complete redesign to the line-up in years, according to a new report. The iPhone 13 has only been in shops for less than a week, but rumours are already beginning about what form its successor will take. The new line-up will include “new entry-level and Pro models and a complete redesign”, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who has a strong track record of detailing Apple products before they are announced to the public.

  • iPhone designer to help Ferrari create first electric supercar

    Sir Jony Ive, the British designer who defined the minimalist look of Apple gadgets, has teamed up with Ferrari to help create the Italian icon’s first electric supercar.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Companies Make AI Acquisitions

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Alibaba apps start offering WeChat Pay option after government orders

    China's Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has begun offering payment services from Tencent Holdings Ltd's WeChat on a number of its apps, after the government ordered major tech firms to stop blocking each other's services and links. Local tech blog 36Kr reported on Tuesday that users of Alibaba's food delivery app Ele.me, luxury goods app Kaola and e-book app Shuqi can now purchase goods via WeChat Pay, one of China's most popular online payment options. Alibaba's used-goods marketplace app Xianyu and supermarket app Freshippo have also applied for WeChat Pay integration, the tech blog said.

  • The Crypto Daily – Movers and Shakers – September 28th, 2021

    Following a bearish start to the week for Bitcoin and the broader market, a Bitcoin return to $45,000 levels would support a breakout.

  • The Metaverse Takes Shape as Several Themes Converge

    Photo by Fredrick Tendong on Unsplash On Facebook’s Q2 2021 earnings call, CEO Mark Zuckerberg and others mentioned the metaverse 20 different times. Roblox mentioned the metaverse 16 times on its call and Unity Technologies did so 8 times. Why are leading social media and video game companies so enamored with this term? It’s because many expect the metaverse to emerge as the next evolution of the internet, presenting trillions of dollars of opportunities, as well as risks, to today’s leading pl

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy? Tech Giant Updates Long-Term Guidance Amid Shift To Software

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Disruptor Alert: These 3 Companies Are Changing Streaming Video

    Viewers are flocking to fuboTV, and revenue growth is accelerating. All of this may seem only mildly disruptive, but there's an ace card up fuboTV's sleeve. Sports fans generally love to make real or friendly wagers on live events, and fuboTV is starting to cash in the betting boom.

  • 13 Reasons Why You Don’t Need an iPhone 13

    Another year, another autumnal iPhone release. As Apple’s legacy smartphone pushes deeper into the double digits, performance expectations have never been higher — and rightfully so, iPhones aren’t cheap! It might be tempting to upgrade your older iPhone or another smartphone, but that decision should come after you’ve researched the finer details of how the iPhone 13 compares to …

  • Amazon's $250 Echo Show 15 is a giant smart display for your wall

    Amazon's Echo Show 15 is designed to look like a picture frame, but can act as a family bulletin board. The large screen can hold multiple Alexa widgets such as a calendar, reminders, and more.

  • What you need to know about new Ofcom broadband switching rules

    New rules introduced by Ofcom will make switching broadband suppliers easier.

  • Founder of Chinese car maker Geely launches smartphone venture

    A new venture from the founder of Chinese automaker Zhejiang Geely Holding will aim to release its first smartphone by 2023 and sell 3 million units in its first year, according to a memo seen by Reuters. Geely, which owns Volvo, announced on Tuesday that chairman Eric Li, also known as Li Shufu, will launch a new company that will make premium smartphones, taking it into a competitive sector dominated by a handful of giants. Although Li has made futuristic bets on ventures such as flying cars and helicopter taxis, a foray into phones puts Geely into a highly competitive sector that is no longer growing in China and is dominated by a handful of players including Apple, China's Xiaomi Corp and others.

  • Apple's new iPhone to take longer to reach customers - analysts

    Apple Inc's customers will have to wait for a few more weeks to lay their hands on the new iPhone 13 as supply chain delays and strong demand lead to one of the longest waiting times for the phone in recent years, analysts said. The delivery time for Apple's iPhones after a new launch is watched by analysts as one of the measures to gauge demand for the flagship phone's newest model. Analysts at J.P.Morgan and Credit Suisse said customers across the world who had pre-ordered the new models online would have to wait more than four weeks for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max and about 2 weeks for the base iPhone 13.

  • Why This Robinhood Stock Is a Smart Buy Right Now

    Amid the release of a new iPhone and its Series 7 Watch, Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) has emerged as a popular stock among users of the Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) stock-trading platform. Admittedly, the list of most widely held stocks on Robinhood may better reflect the companies that are most acclaimed rather than those most likely to generate positive returns. While there appeared to be some uncertainty about the company late in the previous decade, Apple has managed to revive its product line in the eyes of consumers.

  • The Morning After: Already hyping the iPhone 14

    Researchers have found six "dead" galaxies, the new iPad Mini's jelly scrolling problem, and Samsung's plan to build a silicon brain.

  • Amazon unveils $80 Halo View fitness band to take on Fitbit

    Amazon just announced the Halo View and it costs just $80.