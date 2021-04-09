U.S. markets close in 4 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,104.36
    +7.19 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,577.66
    +74.09 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,822.67
    -6.64 (-0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.77
    -3.83 (-0.17%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.56
    -0.04 (-0.07%)
     

  • Gold

    1,743.80
    -14.40 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    25.29
    -0.29 (-1.15%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1898
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6530
    +0.0210 (+1.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3727
    -0.0007 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6140
    +0.3500 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    58,337.75
    +504.13 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,231.74
    +4.20 (+0.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,920.15
    -22.07 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,768.06
    +59.08 (+0.20%)
     

Amazon defeats warehouse union push, RWDSU challenges results

Brian Heater
·3 min read

Efforts to unionize Amazon’s Bessemer, Alabama warehouse were defeated by a wide margin in the second day of vote counting. More than half of the 3,215 votes cast broke in in factor of the retailer. The Retail, Wholesale and Department Store Union, which would have served as the workers' union, had the vote passed, was quick to challenge the results.

RWDSU President Stuart Appelbaum said in a statement offered to TechCrunch,

Amazon has left no stone unturned in its efforts to gaslight its own employees. We won’t let Amazon’s lies, deception and illegal activities go unchallenged, which is why we are formally filing charges against all of the egregious and blatantly illegal actions taken by Amazon during the union vote. Amazon knew full well that unless they did everything they possibly could, even illegal activity, their workers would have continued supporting the union.

That’s why they required all their employees to attend lecture after lecture, filled with mistruths and lies, where workers had to listen to the company demand they oppose the union. That’s why they flooded the internet, the airwaves and social media with ads spreading misinformation. That’s why they brought in dozens of outsiders and union-busters to walk the floor of the warehouse. That’s why they bombarded people with signs throughout the facility and with text messages and calls at home. And that’s why they have been lying about union dues in a right to work state. Amazon’s conduct has been despicable.

This initial defeat represents a large setback in the biggest unionization push in Amazon’s 27 year history. What might have represented a sea change for both the retail giant and blue collar tech workers has, for now, been fairly soundly defeated.

Amazon has, of course, long insisted that it treats workers fairly, making such union efforts unnecessary. The company cites such standards as a $15 an hour minimum wage, a factor the company initial pushed back on, but ultimately instated after pressure from legislators.

It was a hard fought battle on both sides. A number of legislators threw their weight behind unionization efforts, in an unlikely alliance that ranged from Bernie Sanders to Marco Rubio. The conservative Florida Senator noted the company's “uniquely malicious corporate behavior.” President Joe Biden also sided with the workers, calling himself, “the most pro-union president you’ve ever seen."

The company will no doubt tout the results as vindication. It noted in an early statement, "[O]ur employees are smart and know the truth—starting wages of $15 or more, health care from day one, and a safe and inclusive workplace. We encourage all of our employees to vote.” We've reached out to the company for a statement following this morning's news.

Among the expected challenges from the union are lingering questions around ballot boxes reportedly installed by the company in violation of labor board terms."[E]ven though the NLRB definitively denied Amazon's request for a drop box on the warehouse property, Amazon felt it was above the law and worked with the postal service anyway to install one," the RWDSU writes. "They did this because it provided a clear ability to intimidate workers."

 

Recommended Stories

  • Majority of Amazon workers in Alabama plant vote against unionizing

    In a major win for Amazon, a majority of workers involved in an organizing effort at its distribution center in Bessemer, Ala., have voted not to unionize. Counting is still ongoing.Why it matters: The vast majority of large tech companies have been composed of non-union workers, and tech companies, including Amazon, have fought hard to keep it that way. The "no" vote in Alabama could chill or delay other unionization efforts in the industry.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe mail-in vote, conducted in March, was overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.Between the lines: Amazon had aggressively fought against the union effort, including sending text messages to individual workers' cell phones urging them to vote against the move. The company also hired local police officers to work off-duty as security outside the warehouse.Outsiders, including Bernie Sanders, came to Alabama to show support for the workers' union push.The big picture: Although the unionization would have only covered workers at the one Alabama distribution center, a yes vote could have encouraged Amazon workers elsewhere — as well as those that work at other tech companies — to pursue similar union efforts.Go deeper: Amazon's scorched-earth PR strategyThis story is developing. Please check back for updates.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • The numbers that are going to force John Calipari and Mike Krzyzewski to change

    The 2021 NCAA Tournament served to reinforce the prevailing trend of how to build a roster that can win a championship.

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, extending gains on Thursday to its highest level in over a month. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. The euro-pound pair traded 0.3% higher on Thursday at 0.8669, the strongest reading for the shared currency since March 1.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates chart and prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ECB Steps Up Warnings to EU Not to Delay Joint Recovery Stimulus

    (Bloomberg) -- European Central Bank policy makers stepped up their pressure on the region’s governments to get on with their joint fiscal stimulus, using stronger language to warn of economic chaos for the region if politicians move too slow.Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco called the European Union recovery fund “crucial” in an interview with Bloomberg TV, and Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel said separately that a long delay would be a “disaster.”ECB Vice President Luis De Guindos said it is “crucial that there not be unnecessary delays.” Bank of Greece Governor Yannis Stournaras told Bloomberg TV that he “absolutely” agrees with Schnabel and delays would mean there might not be a recovery this year.The burst of comments suggest escalating concerns, two weeks after Germany’s top court temporarily blocked that nation’s ratification of the 750 billion-euro ($892 billion) fund’s bond issue. All goverments must sign off on that step before the fund can start.The slow timeline for approving spending plans only by the end of this month and starting to disburse funds around the middle of the year is already posing a risk. As the U.S. powers ahead with its own $1.9 trillion stimulus, global bond yields are being pushed higher.The ECB has been forced to accelerate its emergency stimulus to prevent euro-area borrowing costs rising too quickly while the bloc remains bogged down in extended coronavirus restrictions because of a botched vaccine rollout.Read more: Italy’s Draghi Rushing Plans to Borrow Up to $48 Billion MoreStournaras pushed back against suggestions from his Dutch colleague Klaas Knot this week that the ECB could consider paring back its emergency bond-buying in the third-quarter, saying that’s too soon.Both he and Visco said they would rather let stimulus run too long than risk ending it too early.“We see the light at the end of the tunnel but we have to find a way to accelerate the exit from the tunnel,” Visco said, adding that ramping up vaccinations is also “crucial.”The German legal challenge would be an economic disaster for Europe if the disbursement of the funds were to be delayed indefinitely,” Schnabel said in an interview published in German magazine Der Spiegel on Friday. “If that were the case, Europe would have to think about alternative solutions, but that could take some time.”A political group filed an emergency case at the end of March claiming that the EU shouldn’t be allowed to issue the joint debt. In response, the Federal Constitutional Court said it needed to assess whether a preliminary order would be needed -- while that step isn’t uncommon and can usually be done quickly, it has raised concerns that the EU’s cumbersome setup will undermine the recovery.Schnabel, who is responsible for market operations at the ECB, warned that with equity and real-estate prices relatively high, “the risks of a correction are increasing, especially if the economic recovery falls short of expectations.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • H-Energy’s Ex-Dubai-Based LNG Trading Arm Being Liquidated

    (Bloomberg) -- A liquefied natural gas trading company that was until recently based in Dubai and part of India’s Hiranandani Group is being liquidated, according to a letter to creditors seen by Bloomberg News.HE Mideast Ltd. had insufficient funds to meet its debts, according to the letter, dated April 1, seen by Bloomberg. The firm defaulted on at least $50 million worth of debt to LNG suppliers including Malaysia’s Petroliam Nasional Bhd and Royal Dutch Shell Plc, said people with knowledge of the matter.The company took speculative positions on physical and paper LNG trades over the last few years, which strapped them with debt they were unable to repay, said the people, who requested anonymity as the matter is private.Novato Investing Ltd., current owner of HE Mideast, declined to comment on any liquidation. Shell declined to comment, and Petronas didn’t respond to a request to comment. Petronas signed a supply deal with the company in 2018. Shell and Petronas declined to comment.Novato has appointed FTI Consulting as liquidator for HE Mideast, and will hold its first meeting with creditors on April 20, according to the letter to creditors. FTI declined to comment.HE Mideast changed its name from H-Energy Mideast DMCC in July 2020, and was established as a Dubai-based trading firm by H-Energy Global Ltd. in 2014, according to a certificate of name change and trading license seen by Bloomberg News. The company recently had ownership transferred to Novato Investing Ltd. and was re-domiciled to the British Virgin Islands, the people said.H-Energy Global, a member of India’s Hiranandani Group, is a smaller, new entrant in the LNG space.(Updates with no comment from Shell and Petronas in the fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Goldman-Backed ReNew to Invest $9 Billion in India’s Green Push

    (Bloomberg) -- ReNew Power Pvt., one of India’s biggest renewable power producers, plans to invest $9 billion in wind and solar projects through 2025 amid a government-backed effort to reduce emissions.The company, backed by investors such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, aims to more than triple its renewable power capacity to 18.5 gigawatts by 2025, Chairman Sumant Sinha said in an interview. The Gurugram, India-based company will look at building its own projects as well as acquisitions for growth.India, the world’s third-biggest emitter of greenhouse gases, aims to reduce its dependence on coal and expand renewable power capacity almost five-fold to 450 gigawatts by 2030, a $20 billion a year investment opportunity through the end of the decade, according to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. ReNew is positioning itself to play a central role in the nation’s massive green energy build-out.New generation is also needed as millions of Indian households take advantage of rising incomes to purchase vehicles and electrical appliances, driving a 5% annual growth in power demand through 2040 in the country, according to the International Energy Agency.“The 450-gigawatt target is not merely a nice-to-have,” Sinha said. “It’s something we’ll inevitably have to achieve if we want to meet our power demand.”To attract investment in the sector, India has introduced renewable purchase obligations, which require electricity buyers to include clean power in their portfolio. The government has also waived transmission charges for hauling wind and solar power from one state to another.ReNew has about 5.4 gigawatts of operational wind and solar plants, while 4.5 gigawatts of projects are under development. The company has agreed to merge with U.S.-based blank-check company RMG Acquisition Corp. II, a deal that will give it a U.S. listing and net cash proceeds of about $610 million.The company also plans to sell some assets to raise money for growth, Sinha said. It sold a 300-megawatt solar project in Pavagada in southern Karnataka state earlier this year “to test the waters,” he said, without giving details.The company is also looking at new ventures, including solar manufacturing. India’s decision to levy import taxes on cells and modules makes investment in domestic production a favorable proposition, Sinha said, adding the company’s main focus will be to secure supplies for its own projects.Power distribution, considered the weakest link in country’s electricity value chain, is another area ReNew is examining. Most distribution firms controlled by provincial governments lose money on sales due in part to theft or poor bill collection, which in turn delays payments to power generators and deprives consumers of reliable electricity.“We cannot have an economy that’s constantly hobbled by an inefficient, dysfunctional utility system,” Sinha said. The government is considering to reform the distribution sector to allow for more competition, and ReNew is assessing whether to enter the market, he said.(Updates with details about India’s renewable purchase obligations in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Credit Suisse can weather Archegos fallout, says IMF mission chief

    Credit Suisse should be able to weather a $4.7 billion loss from the Archegos hedge fund and the collapse of $10 billion worth of Greensill funds, with no meaningful risk to the Swiss financial sector's health from the episodes, the IMF's country mission head said. Shares in Credit Suisse have dropped by 25% in the space of a month, with Switzerland's second biggest bank reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management. "Our assessment is that the incidents are not systematic and they remain manageable by Credit Suisse," Mark Horton told reporters after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) published its report on Switzerland.

  • BlackRock Scores Biggest-Ever ETF Launch With New ESG Fund

    (Bloomberg) -- An exchange-traded fund investing in U.S. companies that BlackRock Inc. considers most likely to prosper in the transition to a low-carbon world lured the most cash on record in its first day of trading.Investors poured about $1.25 billion into the BlackRock U.S. Carbon Transition Readiness ETF (ticker LCTU) on Thursday, making it the biggest launch in the ETF industry’s three-decade history, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.First-day flows on this scale are typically powered by large institutional investors lined up by the issuer before a fund launches.The BlackRock ETF will focus investments in shares of Russell 1000 companies that are deemed to be best positioned for the energy transition, taking into account issues such as clean technology and waste and water management.To have any chance of meeting the Paris climate goals of limiting global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius, companies in all industries will need to lower their carbon footprint. This great rewiring of the global economy will affect companies’ long-term profitability and BlackRock “doesn’t see itself as a passive observer,” Chief Executive Officer Larry Fink said earlier this year in a letter to clients.BlackRock said in January it manages $50 billion “in solutions that support the transition to a low-carbon economy,” including green bonds and a renewable power infrastructure business that invests in the wind and solar power markets. The world’s largest asset manager also pledged to expand dedicated low-carbon, transition-readiness strategies to offer investors exposure to companies that are most effectively adapting to transition risks.LCTU’s eye-catching debut comes amid a broad boom for ETFs focused on investments that meet environmental, social and governance standards. They attracted a record $31 billion in 2020, almost four times the prior year. About $6.3 billion was added in January, also the most ever, as investors bet the Democrats clean sweep of the U.S. government would usher in a swath of green policies.That’s all taken ESG ETF assets to a record $74.8 billion, up from less than $10 billion two years ago. The largest ETF in the space is also from BlackRock. The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF, with $16.3 billion of assets, is trading at an all-time high after returning more than 50% in the past 12 months.The Financial Times earlier reported the introduction of the BlackRock fund.(Updates with extra context.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Take Second Look at Stimulus and Balk at the Bill

    (Bloomberg) -- Inflation was a first-quarter problem. Investors are now fretting over the potential tax bill companies could face as part of President Joe Biden’s proposed $2.25 trillion infrastructure plan.Wall Street suspected that tax hikes were looming even before Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a proposed new corporate-tax code on Wednesday to pay for parts of the bill -- a change that likely would dent profits. An RBC Capital Markets survey conducted at the end of March showed 53% of investors say the policy backdrop over the next four years is somewhat negative or very negative, compared with just 21% in December. “Taxes are top of mind for U.S. equity investors, with tax policy coming in at No. 2 on the list of things they are losing sleep over, behind monetary policy but ahead of inflation,” wrote RBC’s head of U.S. equity strategy Lori Calvasina in a note Tuesday. “The policy backdrop for stocks under Biden now skews towards the pessimists.”Biden’s fiscal boost has helped propel the U.S. equity market’s rise to all-time highs, with the proposal to shore up crumbling U.S. infrastructure coming after a $1.9 trillion coronavirus bailout bill. But as more details come out on how he intends to fund the spending, stock investors are dialing back their optimism.Along with boosting the corporate income tax rate to 28% from 21%, the White House plan also calls for a complete revamp of how U.S. companies pay taxes on foreign profits. Yellen said Wednesday that over a decade, the changes would bring back about $2 trillion in corporate profits into the U.S. tax net, with about $700 billion in federal revenue streaming in from ending incentives to shift profits overseas.Legislation has not yet been written and months of negotiations loom, but tax experts have suggested the proposals will likely hit technology and pharmaceutical companies particularly hard -- the two biggest sectors in the S&P 500 Index.Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists calculated last month that higher corporate taxes could cut S&P 500 earnings growth by as much as 9% in 2022 if Biden’s 2020 plan were to be fully implemented.“The market has to be convinced that the fiscally stimulated economy will generate enough growth to counter the raft of taxes that are required to pay the bill,” said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial Inc., which has over $1.5 trillion under management. “There’s always a concern that both fiscal packages could be too much of a good thing.”Bumpy RoadAfter an 82% rally in the U.S. benchmark from its pandemic lows, investors have begun to question whether the big gains may be over. BTIG LLC’s Julian Emanuel noted recently that years when corporate and individual tax rates rise are often followed by equity underperformance.While JPMorgan Asset Management is bullish over the longer term, its global market strategist David Kelly sees a bumpy road ahead. He estimated tax increases could eat up roughly 5% of the $2.1 trillion in after-tax corporate profits his team has penciled in for next year.“Further gains in 2022 could be very limited, given higher interest rates, higher wage costs, slowing economic growth and, potentially, a hit from higher corporate taxes,” Kelly said in emailed comments. “This makes today’s overall market valuations, at over 22 times forward earnings, look pretty rich.”Still, other investors are predicting that the boost to growth from the stimulus will be enough to offset any tax impact.“On a static basis, the proposed tax increases could take S&P 500 profits down by an estimated 8% or 9%, and that is what markets are starting to worry about,” said Brad McMillan, chief investment officer for Commonwealth Financial Network, which manages about $230 billion. “On a dynamic basis, though, the extra spending that goes with them should push profits up.”(Updates market levels in ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Quants Are Getting Ready to Pounce on China’s Commodity Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- Trend-following hedge funds in Europe and the U.S. are waiting in the wings as China opens up its futures markets in everything from coal and soybeans to silver.These quantitative traders are looking to ride the momentum of hard and soft commodities in the world’s second-largest economy after policy makers eased access for foreigners in November.So-called Commodity Trading Advisors who are actively considering the move include AlphaSimplex Group LLC in the U.S., Transtrend BV in the Netherlands and Aspect Capital Ltd. in the U.K.While individual contracts still have to be approved for trading, speculative investors see new opportunities to generate big returns in assets hitched to the Asian nation’s business cycle.Chinese managed futures strategies overall have returned 71% over the past five years, according to Shenzhen PaiPaiWang Investment & Management Co. That’s a world away from the well-documented struggles that have lashed CTAs in developed markets.Since November, the government has given the green light to overseas funds qualified for two existing programs known as QFII and RQFII to trade mainland futures including bonds and commodities. Previously, global hedge funds typically had to use swaps or set up local units. Man Group, Winton Group and GAM Systematic are among trend followers already active in the country.“We are exploring to become QFII licensed to actively participate in these markets and contribute to liquidity, risk transfer and price discovery,” said Andre Honig, executive director at $4 billion CTA Transtrend.Hugely LiquidChina has been gradually opening up its capital markets in a bid to project its economic strength and lure fresh capital. Officials have also introduced a growing list of yuan futures to boost the country’s pricing power over commodities like crude oil and palm olein.Caution remains the guiding principle for regulators, however. For instance, foreign investors can only trade stock-index futures for hedging rather than speculative purposes -- a requirement that hasn’t yet been officially lifted.But with trillions of dollars worth of futures contracts changing hands every month, systematic investors in U.S. and Europe see plenty of opportunities.“They’re hugely liquid,” said Chris Longworth, senior scientist at GAM Systematic. “They’ve had strong trends. It’s everything we look for in an asset.”China was home to five of the most-traded contracts globally in 2020, according to a recent report from Man: steel rebar, soybean meal, silver, methanol and purified terephthalic acid, an ingredient needed for polyester.The country also offers a handful of commodity futures found pretty much nowhere else such as eggs, glass and even red dates.All that means after years of underperformance CTAs are looking to the Asian nation to revitalize their strategies.The Man report provides encouragement on that front, estimating that a momentum portfolio in Chinese commodities would have beaten a similarly designed strategy in global markets in 13 of the last 15 years. Chinese futures tied to the business cycle from steel rebar to coking coal have staged an especially strong rally in recent months as demand bounced back, with the former up 22% just this year. The domestic futures also have a tendency to be relatively insulated from the ebbs and flows of developed-market price swings.Chinese and U.S. corn contracts, for instance, only have a 0.24 correlation -- less than that between global copper and soybeans, or WTI crude and silver, according to Man which has been trading Chinese futures since 2014.That’s partly because mainland derivatives haven’t been easily accessible to foreign investors to-date and the fact that commodities in the country are subject to different economic and environmental factors.“In one word, it’s diversification,” said Giuliana Bordigoni, director of specialist strategies at Man AHL, the systematic unit at Man Group. “You can find quite a wide range of markets that have low correlation with the rest of the world.”(Updates first chart and adds commodity move in fifth-last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China Huarong Tries to Revive Investor Confidence After Rout

    (Bloomberg) -- China Huarong Asset Management Co. is stepping up efforts to revive investor confidence after persistent questions about the bad-debt manager’s financial health sent its dollar bonds tumbling to record lows.In an emailed response to questions from Bloomberg on Friday, the state-owned company said it has been making debt payments “on time” and its operations are “normal.” The comments came a day after people familiar with the matter said China Huarong has prepared a plan to boost profitability that would avoid the need for a debt restructuring or government recapitalization.While prices for several of China Huarong’s bonds have bounced from their lows on Thursday, the securities continue to trade at historically depressed levels as investors look for more clarity on the company’s finances and overhaul plan. The selloff, which has spilled over to some of China Huarong’s peers, has become the latest test of investor faith in China’s state-owned borrowers after a record-breaking surge in defaults last year.“Too big to fail appears to be an outdated concept in China,” said Deng Hao, chief executive of Beijing GEC Asset Management. For a giant and complex entity like China Huarong, it is risky to assume that default risk is low simply because the Ministry of Finance is the largest shareholder of the firm, he said. His firm does not hold Huarong’s bonds or shares.What’s the company:China Huarong is one of the four state-owned entities set up by China’s government in 1999 to help clean up a banking system riddled with bad debt. It listed in Hong Kong after a $2.5 billion initial public offering in 2015.The firm was left reeling in 2018 after former chairman Lai Xiaomin was accused of bribery and ultimately found guilty of receiving 1.79 billion ($273 million) in illicit payments. Under his watch, China Huarong expanded into areas including securities trading, trusts and other investments, deviating from the original mandate of disposing bad debt. Lai was was sentenced to death in January and later executed.China Huarong has started trimming non-core assets amid regulatory pressure to return to its roots. Net income slumped 92% in the first half of 2020 from a year earlier as the value of some assets dropped in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The company’s market value has tumbled to about $5 billion from $15 billion when it listed.What’s happening:Trading in China Huarong shares and structured products was halted in Hong Kong on April 1, when the company said its 2020 financial results were delayed because its auditor needed more time to finalize a transaction.The bad-debt manager has submitted an overhaul plan to regulators and received positive initial feedback, according to people familiar with the matter who asked not to be identified discussing private information. China Huarong is still determining the value of its stakes in some onshore and offshore units and finalizing which ones will be sold, part of the reason it held off releasing 2020 results, the people said. The company is also awaiting final approvals from Chinese authorities.While China Huarong’s debt recouped some losses after Bloomberg reported details of the overhaul plan on Thursday, yield spreads over comparable Treasuries on several dollar bonds were headed for record closing highs on Friday, a sign of persistent investor skepticism. The firm’s bond due 2030 is indicated at about 420 basis points, compared to 208 basis points at the end of last month, Bloomberg-compiled prices show.Some yuan bonds of Huarong Securities Co., a unit of China Huarong, also plunged to record lows in the onshore market this week, prompting the brokerage to put out a statement reassuring investors that its business environment and operations have had no major changes recently.Why does it matter:China Huarong is deeply intertwined in the nation’s financial markets. A restructuring of the firm would be the most high-profile reorganization of a Chinese state-owned financial institution in recent years.The failure to report annual earnings on time has fueled speculation that the company may have problems unknown to its investors. Uncertainty over China Huarong’s planned overhaul may raise refinancing risks for the firm and its subsidiaries. Investors are paying close attention to any signs of government intervention after Chinese officials recently began dialing back financial support for some state-owned enterprises.SOEs defaulted on a record 81.5 billion yuan of domestic bonds last year, according to data compiled by Fitch Ratings, though most of these companies were affiliated with local or regional governments. China Huarong’s biggest shareholder is the country’s Ministry of Finance.What does the company say:At a brief call held after the earnings delay was announced, China Huarong executives including Vice President Wang Wenjie told investors the firm was operating normally. They said it was inappropriate to publish an unaudited financial report that could not accurately reflect its financial performance.Management also highlighted the bright prospects of the distressed-asset sector due to an expected rise in demand for dissolving financial risk, and flagged opportunities in areas such as corporate mergers and reorganization, bankruptcy restructuring and mezzanine investment. The company didn’t elaborate on its plans in its brief statement to Bloomberg on Friday.What do ratings companies say:Fitch Ratings maintained its A rating and stable outlook on China Huarong in its latest rating report published in June. The assessment “reflects the government’s ownership and very high level of control, which indicates close linkages between the company and its sponsor,” Fitch said.Moody’s Investors Service maintained its A3 rating in a credit opinion released in December. The assumption of a very high level of government support takes into consideration its ownership structure and strategic importance, Moody’s analysts said in the report.Fitch declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg via email, and a Moody’s analyst wasn’t immediately available to provide remarks.What are traders watching next:China Huarong’s bonds are now in focus. The firm and its subsidiaries have some $42 billion worth of offshore and local bonds outstanding and 41% of that will come due by the end of next year, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. Offshore bondholders may bear the brunt of the fallout if China Huarong faces repayment difficulties because dollar bonds make up about $22 billion of its outstanding notes.Investors are closely monitoring progress on China Huarong’s financial plans and any gestures of potential central government support for the firm. They are also watching for indications that investor angst is spilling into the broader credit market, as well as signs that Chinese banks may change their lending policies to China Huarong.Anything else:Huarong Said to Plan Asset Sales, Avoid Debt Restructuring China Sentences Ex-Finance Chief to Death on Corruption China Huarong’s Credit Risk Deepens as Bonds Extend Losses China Huarong Woes Weigh on Dollar Bonds of Other Asset Managers(Updates bond spread in 10th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Exclusive-China set to clear Tencent's $3.5 billion Sogou deal subject to data security conditions -sources

    (Reuters) -China's antitrust regulator is ready to clear tech giant Tencent Holdings Ltd's plan to take the country's no.3 search engine Sogou private, three people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters, a move that signals the watchdog is willing to wave some deals through even as it ratchets up sector scrutiny. The regulator, State Administration of Market Regulation (SAMR), has no objection to the $3.5 billion deal for the 60% of U.S.-listed Sogou that Tencent doesn't already own, the people said, as long as Tencent is willing to set up a special mechanism to ensure data security - a first for SAMR deal approvals. Shares of Sogou were up 5.8% in premarket trading on Friday.

  • Toshiba Board Urges Caution Over CVC Offer, Sending Stock Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp.’s board issued an unusual statement Friday in the wake of CVC Capital Partners’s offer to take the Japanese conglomerate private, cautioning the proposal is preliminary and may not lead to a transaction. Shares tumbled.CVC’s offer is not legally binding and many details still need to be worked out, said Osamu Nagayama, chairperson of the board. Any deal also requires extensive regulatory reviews and CVC would have to organize a consortium to line up financing.“We expect that such financing process would require a substantial amount of time and involve complexity for consideration,” said Nagayama. Directors will conduct a “careful review of the initial proposal when it is further clarified in the future.”Toshiba’s shares slid 5.4% in Friday trading. The board also said the CVC proposal was “completely unsolicited and not initiated by Toshiba.”The company disclosed this week that CVC made an offer to buy out its public shareholders. The preliminary proposal is for 5,000 yen a share or about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion), Bloomberg News reported.An acquisition by a foreign buyer may prove difficult because the company has been considered an icon of Japan and several of its businesses have deep strategic importance for the country. Its nuclear unit, for example, is involved in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant. Toshiba is also the largest shareholder in memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp.Given the sensitivity around Toshiba’s bushiness, government approval would be required for the deal, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.Separately, Toshiba this week reappointed Satoshi Tsunakawa, currently chairman of the company, as an executive officer to have him deal with its largest shareholder Effissimo Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.The board approved the decision during a meeting on Wednesday, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The move will give Tsunakawa a more central role as the tech icon navigates the flurry of deal negotiations.Tsunakawa became the conglomerate’s president in June 2016 and led the company’s effort to restructure after its large-scale accounting scandal before he passed the baton to Nobuaki Kurumatani in 2018. Tsunakawa had stepped down as a representative executive officer last year.Singapore-based fund Effissimo has been increasing its pressure on Toshiba in recent months, including forcing the company to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in March. At that event, Toshiba shareholders approved the firm’s request for an independent investigation into director appointments at the annual shareholders’ meeting last year -- despite Toshiba management opposition.That vote was considered a blow to Kurumatani. Effissimo has hired lawyers to investigate those appointments.A Toshiba spokeswoman declined to comment on the board’s move.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • These are the most competitive housing markets in the US: LendingTree

    With fewer available homes on the market, bidding wars are heating up especially in these cities, according to LendingTree.

  • China factory gate prices rise by most in nearly three years as economic recovery quickens

    China's factory gate prices beat analyst expectations to rise at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March in the latest sign that a recovery in the world's second-largest economy is gathering momentum. China's producer price index (PPI) rose 4.4% in annual terms, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, far above a 3.5% rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up sharply from a 1.7% increase in February. Consumer prices also returned to inflation after two months of price falls.

  • Exclusive: World Bank, IMF eye ways to link debt relief to climate change spending

    The World Bank and the International Monetary Fund are planning to launch a platform to advise poor countries on funding climate and conservation activities, amid a broader push that could link such spending to debt relief, according to a draft document seen by Reuters. The advisers would include U.N. officials, nongovernmental organizations, private investors and even ratings agencies with expertise in sourcing investment, including grants, low- or no-interest loans and conditional debt relief, the document says. The initiative reflects growing recognition that the economic turmoil of the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated budget constraints and debt challenges that hamper the ability of some countries to transition to clean energy, protect wildlife or make infrastructural changes to prepare for climate impacts.

  • Levi Strauss Q1 sales, profit top views despite ongoing store closures

    Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. rallied more than 9% in the extended session Thursday after the retailer reported fiscal first-quarter earnings and sales that were above Wall Street expectations despite ongoing store closures due to the pandemic. The company also raised guidance for the first half of the year and said it was raising its dividend. Levi Strauss earned $143 million, or 35 cents a share, in the quarter ended February 2021. That compares with earnings of $153 million, or 37 cents a share, in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted for one-time items, Levi Strauss earned 34 cents a share. Sales fell 13% to $1.3 billion, mostly on lower foot traffic and ongoing closures for company and third-party stores, Levi Strauss said. The quarter also did not include Black Friday as the first quarter of 2020 did, the company said. Analysts polled by FactSet expected the company to report adjusted earnings of 24 cents a share on sales of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss called for sales growth between 24% and 25% for the first half of 2021, and raised its first-half adjusted EPS estimate to a range between 41 cents and 42 cents assuming "no significant worsening of the COVID-19 pandemic or dramatic incremental closure of global economies," it said. Levi Strauss increased the dividend, payable May 25, to 6 cents a share fr0m 4 cents a share. The stock ended the regular trading day up 2.3%.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • AT&T to record $2.8 billion gain on its pension obligations in the first quarter

    Shares of AT&T Inc. gained 0.2% in premarket trading Friday, after the media and telecommunications company disclosed that it will record a $2.8 billion pension-related gain in the first quarter. In a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, AT&T said due in part to recent restructuring actions, it expects total pension distributions to exceed the threshold of service and interest costs in 2021, which requires the company to remeasure its pension benefit obligation at the end of each quarter of 2021. The $2.8 billion non-cash gain it will record in the first quarter is mostly a result of an increase in the discount rate used to measure the obligation. The company is scheduled to report first-quarter results on April 22. The stock has gained 4.3% year to date through Thursday, while the SPDR Communication Services Select Sector ETF has run up 14.0% and the S&P 500 has advanced 9.1%.