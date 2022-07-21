U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,998.95
    +39.05 (+0.99%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,036.90
    +162.06 (+0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,059.61
    +161.96 (+1.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,836.69
    +8.74 (+0.48%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.58
    -3.30 (-3.30%)
     

  • Gold

    1,717.50
    +17.30 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    18.78
    +0.11 (+0.60%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0229
    +0.0048 (+0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9100
    -0.1260 (-4.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1996
    +0.0016 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3470
    -0.8930 (-0.65%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,125.76
    -224.63 (-0.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    526.25
    +19.29 (+3.80%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,270.51
    +6.20 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,803.00
    +122.74 (+0.44%)
     

Amazon defined warehouse robotics -- so, what’s next?

Brian Heater
·3 min read

It took exactly two minutes for today’s TC Sessions: Robotics fulfillment panel to make its first Amazon mention. The retail giant looms over the category like no other. It played a foundational role with the 2012 acquisition of Kiva Systems that birthed Amazon Robotics, and remains the 800-pound gorilla looming in the background of any conversation about warehouse automation.

For the past decade, the company has demonstrated an impressive dominance. It’s helped the company set a once-impossible standard of next-day -- and even same-day -- delivery for many orders. Retailers large and small have sought ways to remain competitive, fostering the growth of an entire industry of warehouse robotics firms like Locus, Fetch and Berkshire Gray.

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R8fxsAF8Uk4?version=3&rel=1&showsearch=0&showinfo=1&iv_load_policy=1&fs=1&hl=en-US&autohide=2&wmode=transparent&w=640&h=360]

The 10-year-old Kiva acquisition remains the foundation piece of Amazon’s play. The wheeled systems are effectively the ground floor for a modular ecosystem.

“When we’re looking at our technology and architecture, we’re looking at every sub-component and what capability that provides us,” Amazon Global Robotics VP Joseph Quinlivan told me on a panel at the event today. “And how can we commoditize that and -- in much like the software space -- build a clean API and form factor around that, that gets to be reused across many different robotics solutions and architectures. One of the reasons we’ve been able to go pretty fast and build a wide array of products beyond the initial Kiva product, is we were able to use this architecture and these technologies that were thought of more than just a problem that we were immediately solving.”

At Re:Mars a few weeks back, the company unveiled a number of new robotics systems designed to fit into that growing warehouse ecosystem. The headliner of the bunch was Proteus, a new system that introduces full autonomy while maintaining Kiva’s rough form factor. The company noted at the time:

Proteus autonomously moves through our facilities using advanced safety, perception, and navigation technology developed by Amazon. The robot was built to be automatically directed to perform its work and move around employees — meaning it has no need to be confined to restricted areas. It can operate in a manner that augments simple, safe interaction between technology and people — opening up a broader range of possible uses to help our employees — such as the lifting and movement of GoCarts, the non-automated, wheeled transports used to move packages through our facilities.

We suggested, at the time, that the system might be the product of Amazon’s 2019 acquisition of Boulder-based autonomous cart maker, Canvas. Quinlivan, however, says the robot was developed independently of the acquisition.

An employee scans an item at work stations part of mobile robotic fulfilment systems also known as 'Amazon Robotics' during the inauguration of a new Amazon warehouse in Bretigny-sur-Orge, some 30 kms south of Paris, on October 22, 2019. Image Credits: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP via Getty Images

“That was internally developed by the Amazon Robotics team that came out of the Kiva acquisition,” the executive says. “A lot times at Amazon, we have concurrent development efforts. We’re excited about what the Canvas team is going to deliver, and they’re going to focus on a different application we haven’t announced yet.”

He also pushes back on the notion that Amazon’s recently announced $1 billion fund, which backed a number of robotics firms, including Agility, is a pipeline toward future acquisitions.

“I don’t think we invest -- especially in early stage-companies -- because we want to acquire it. We almost never have that discussion. We invest because we believe that the people have a passion for what they’re solving, it’s an interesting problem. We almost have the mentality that we want to invest in things we don’t believe could be achieved, because we could be wrong.”

Recommended Stories

  • 'Makes you GO!' System-cleansing Goli superfood supplements are on sale today only

    Goli Supergreens promotes a healthy liver, nervous system, immune system and digestive system. Get a five-month supply for 20% off.

  • Sixers Announce Plans To Possibly Build New Arena In Center City

    They call it "76 Place at Market East."

  • UC Berkeley shows off accelerated learning that puts robots on their feet in minutes

    Robots relying on AI to learn a new task generally require a laborious and repetitious training process. University of California, Berkeley researchers are attempting to simplify and shorten that with an innovative learning technique that has the robot filling in the gaps rather than starting from scratch. The team shared several lines of work with TechCrunch to show at TC Sessions: Robotics today and in the video below you can hear about them -- first from UC Berkeley researcher Stephen James.

  • US, allies may provide new fighter jets to bolster Ukraine’s fight against Russia

    The United States and its allies are considering providing Ukraine with new fighter jets in ongoing efforts to bolster its military as the war with Russia stretches into its sixth month, Gen. Charles Brown, chief of staff of the Air Force, said on Wednesday. Speaking at the Aspen Security Forum in an interview with Courtney…

  • Morgan Stanley predicts Apple could hit $3 trillion on services shift

    Yahoo Finance tech reporter Dan Howley breaks down Morgan Stanley's forecast on Apple's value potential as it pivots more towards service subscriptions.

  • Nokia Boosts Sales as Turnaround Gains Steam

    The Finnish telecom company said sales of its telecommunications equipment surged in North America and its efforts to rebound from the missteps of recent years show signs of success.

  • Credit Suisse Analyzes Oracle Accelerating Lift-And-Shift To OCI With Friendly Cloud Rival

    Oracle Corp (NYSE: ORCL) launched the Oracle Database Service for Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT) Azure, an Oracle-managed service for Azure customers to provision, access, and operate Oracle Database services in Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) directly within Azure. The update reinforced Credit Suisse analyst Phil Winslow's view that Oracle is ready to emerge as the #3 or #4 vendor in the PaaS/IaaS market. Oracle customers who depend on Microsoft technology could use OCI-Azure Interconnect to c

  • T-Mobile Collaborates With Apple In Its Bid To Extend Consumer Benefits

    T-Mobile US, Inc (NASDAQ: TMUS) collaborated with Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) to offer a mobile phone plan. The plan included subsidized iPhones and a suite of paid services from Apple targeting small-business owners. The deal will help Apple distribute Business Essentials for businesses with minimal IT departments. The Apple service ranges between $2.99 and $12.99 per month per employee, enables businesses to install and update apps, and provides cloud storage to employees. T-Mobile aims to cover

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy, Sell And Watch Amid Bear Market

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Top Tech Stocks for August 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp., and Amazon.com Inc. Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have slightly outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • Can Strength in Azure Cloud Aid Microsoft (MSFT) Q4 Earnings?

    Microsoft's (MSFT) fiscal fourth-quarter performance is likely to have been aided by momentum in the Azure cloud platform due to rapid digital transformation.

  • Exclusive-U.S. probes China's Huawei over equipment near missile silos

    The Biden administration is investigating Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei over concerns that U.S. cell towers fitted with its gear could capture sensitive information from military bases and missile silos that the company could then transmit to China, two people familiar with the matter said. Authorities are concerned Huawei could obtain sensitive data on military drills and the readiness status of bases and personnel via the equipment, one of the people said, requesting anonymity because the investigation is confidential and involves national security. The previously unreported probe was opened by the Commerce Department shortly after Joe Biden took office early last year, the sources said, following the implementation of rules to flesh out a May 2019 executive order that gave the agency the investigative authority.

  • How to edit, sign or convert a PDF

    Take the frustration out of editing a PDF with these easy tips.

  • Amazon eyes bringing satellite internet business Project Kuiper to India

    Amazon appears to have identified another market to launch its fast and affordable internet service, Project Kuiper: India. Job listings show the American e-commerce group is looking to hire managers in India to launch the internet service, for which the company plans to use low Earth orbit satellite constellation. One position, based in Bengaluru, seeks to hire a manager to execute and handle the project's licensing strategy in India and Asia-Pacific countries.

  • Oracle and Microsoft Agree to Deepen Interoperability of Cloud Platforms

    The deal reflects an evolving market in which customers use multiple clouds and decline to be locked in to a single service.

  • Facebook tweaks news feed to show friends’ posts in chronological order

    The new feature is the company's latest attempt to keep people coming back to its social network amid intensifying competition with its trendier rival TikTok.

  • iPhone maker Foxconn builds EV partnership with NXP Semiconductors

    Taiwan's Foxconn said on Wednesday it has partnered with chipmaker NXP Semiconductors to develop platforms for electric vehicles, adding to a string of such deals by the iPhone assembler as it moves into the auto market. Foxconn, best known for assembling Apple's iPhone, has expanded into areas including electric vehicles (EVs) and semiconductors in recent years, announcing deals with U.S. startup Fisker Inc and Indian conglomerate Vedanta Ltd. In a statement, Foxconn said it had signed a memorandum of understanding with NXP to develop platforms for EVs, calling it a "prime opportunity" a boost to its ability to quickly build EV products and reduce costs.

  • UK cybersecurity chiefs back Apple’s controversial photo-scanning feature

    GCHQ and the NCSC say that Apple scanning users’ photos for illegal content could help protect children

  • Google, Oracle Data Centers Suffer Outages Hit By Record Heat Wave In Britain

    Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google and Oracle Corp's (NYSE: ORCL) London data centers buckled on July 19 after a record-setting heat wave hit Britain, knocking some websites offline, Bloomberg reports. Both companies cited problems with "cooling systems" for causing the outages. Google acknowledged powering down some parts of its cloud services "to prevent damage to machines and an extended outage." Several hours later, Google still listed some of its cloud services as down in th

  • Observability startup Better Stack lands $18.6M in new cash

    In the software industry, observability tools provide businesses insights on the health of their production apps. At best, observability tools can flag when apps are performing under par and help identify the root causes of issues. In the poll, they cited inadequate legacy tools, a lack of platform options and fragmentation (i.e., too many tools) as the top blockers, as well as concerns about open source tools.