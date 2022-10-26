Amazon issues ill-timed advice after driver dies of apparent dog attack

One day after an Amazon driver in Missouri died of an apparent dog attack , some workers are accusing the company of sending an ill-timed, tone-deaf message in light of the incident. On Wednesday, Vice News reported that some drivers received a “Dog Awareness” message following Tuesday’s incident. The advisory refers to dogs as “our four-legged customers” and “Fido,” seemingly downplaying the danger some canines can present to delivery workers.

“We want to help ensure you aren’t surprised by our four-legged customers when on route, so be sure to check the Amazon Delivery App for the paw print icon in the ‘Delivery Notes’ indicating you should ‘be aware of a dog at this stop,'" the message reportedly states. “If we know Fido is nearby, we’ll add the paw print to give you a heads up. As always, contact the customer to help you with the pet, or ‘Driver Support’ in the Delivery App if you can’t reach the customer.”

Amazon message

Amazon did not immediately respond to Engadget’s request for clarification if the advisory was sent in response to the attack and whether it was drafted after the incident had already occured. On Tuesday, the company told Vice it was working with police to investigate the death. “We’re deeply saddened by tonight’s tragic incident involving a member of our Amazon family and will be providing support to the team and the driver’s loved ones,” the company said.

The death of one of their colleagues to a likely dog attack has become one of the most popular topics of conversation among driver groups and subreddits. In one thread spotted by Vice, some drivers called for a walkout on October 31st. “Amazon’s response to this has been nothing short of insulting,” says one respondent.