Amazon earnings preview: Cloud looms as investors also eye retail, ads, and AI

Amazon (AMZN) has a lot on the docket in its Q3 earnings, but one segment of the company's sprawling business that will get particular attention from Wall Street is its cloud division, Amazon Web Services.

The company will report its second quarter earnings on Thursday after the market closes, and investors will be watching closely for the company's cloud revenues, retail sales and margins, ad revenue, AI, and what the e-commerce giant's results say about consumers.

Currently, cloud results are a central concern for tech investors, as the sector is in the midst of a slowdown with an uncertain future. For Amazon, AWS has long underpinned essential parts of the company's revenue.

Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) and Microsoft (MSFT), both cloud rivals for Amazon, reported earnings last week, with relatively mixed cloud results.

For its part, Microsoft Azure clocked a decline in its revenue growth, which has been the case each quarter since at least Q3 of last year. Despite the company's overall 8% revenue increase, Microsoft's stock dropped after hours.

Meanwhile, Google Cloud turned profitable for the first time in Q1 and saw an income of $395 million this quarter — a stark contrast to the same quarter last year, when Google Cloud reported a $590 million loss. Alphabet stock jumped as much as 6% in after-hours trading on July 25.

"[Microsoft and Google] reported solid but somewhat mixed results as far as a read to AWS," UBS analyst Lloyd Walmsley wrote in a July 26 note. "The continued optimization theme, albeit at a more moderate pace, leaves us comfortable with below-consensus AWS growth in 2Q and 3Q at 8% [year over year]."

Amazon has been on a substantial cost-cutting push that's notable even among tech giants — one that has visibly materialized in the company's 27,000 layoffs to date.

AI is also expected to make an appearance in Amazon's earnings call. Though Amazon isn't viewed as leading the charge in the AI frenzy — as Microsoft, Google, or even Meta (META) are — Amazon does have its own AI offering, Bedrock, and AWS CEO Adam Selipsky has been vocal about AI and the belief that the tech's future isn't "winner-take-all."

Amazon stock is up more than 50% year to date.

The earnings rundown

Here are the most important numbers analysts are expecting to see in Amazon's earnings, as compiled by Bloomberg:

Net sales: $131.63 billion estimated

EPS: 35 cents estimated

Amazon Web Services (AWS) net sales: $21.71 billion estimated

Operating margin: 3.46% estimated

Operating income: $4.72 billion estimated

Q3 net sales outlook: $138.3 billion estimated

In Q1, Amazon guided to Q2 net sales of $127 billion to $133 billion.

What else is catching our attention: The consumer

Additionally, Amazon's retail business will likely draw focus from company watchers, as will the tech giant's ad revenues.

In July, Amazon held its often-seismic Prime Day event. On the first day of the event, Amazon marked its largest-ever single day of sales, as consumers spent more than $2.5 billion on north of 375 million products, according to the company.

Amazon's vast e-commerce business is often used to look for read-throughs on consumer confidence, which is at its highest level in two years, according to recent Conference Board data.

Amazon's online ads business has been growing fast despite a longstanding digital ad slowdown, though it's still a small part of Amazon's overall business.

What analysts are saying pre-earnings:

Amazon's fundamentals might not be the primary topic of conversation during the company's earnings call, according to RBC Capital Markets' Brad Erickson.

Instead, AI will feature heavily, especially given Amazon's (still-mostly-theoretical) competitive advantage with large enterprise customers.

"We expect commentary to be positive, where not unlike Meta, we'd expect management to speak to an open-sourced mindset with its platform having the greatest ability to allow superior performance, efficiency, and product capabilities to serve the largest customers' AI needs," Erickson wrote.

Cues from management will be crucial, both when it comes to AI and cloud services.

"The key question will be whether management suggests that ... AWS is likely to start showing revenue growth acceleration beginning in Q3," Evercore ISI analyst Mark Mahaney wrote in a note.

