Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Buds drop to $80 in early Prime Day deal

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

The latest version of Amazon Echo Buds only arrived a month ago, but the company is already offering them at a discount just ahead of Prime Day. It's the first time that the second-gen Echo Buds have been on sale. They're currently $80, down from $120. A bundle with the wireless charging case is also $40 off at $100.

Buy Echo Buds (second-gen) at Amazon - $80 Buy Echo Buds (second-gen) with wireless charging case at Amazon - $100

In our second-gen Echo Buds review, we found that the true wireless earbuds were an upgrade from the original model on almost all fronts. Along with a smaller design, they offer true active noise cancellation (ANC) and better audio quality than the first-gen Echo Buds. The Echo Buds workout tracking and a range of customization options.

There are a few areas where the latest Echo Buds fall short. Battery life isn't great, at around five hours with ANC and hands-free Alexa switched on. Some rival earbuds in the same price range offer twice the length of listening time on a single charge. Call quality could be better as well. The earbuds are IPX4 rated, giving them protection from water splashes, but they're far from waterproof.

Still, if you're in the market for a solid pair of true wireless earbuds with true ANC, hands-free Alexa and solid audio quality, the second-gen Echo Buds are worth checking out.

Meanwhile, Amazon has also discounted the second-gen Echo Frames. The smart glasses are currently $180, which is a record low price. They typically cost $250.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

