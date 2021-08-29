Amazon's 2nd-gen Echo Buds are on sale for $90

Amazon might have made your choice of true wireless earbuds a little easier. The internet retailer is running a sale on the second-generation Echo Buds that lowers the price to $90 for the standard version, and $105 for the model with a wireless charging case. That makes them less expensive than many no-frills earbuds, let alone ones with comparable features like active noise cancellation.

Buy Echo Buds at Amazon - $90 Buy Echo Buds (wireless charging case) at Amazon - $105

These aren't the absolute best-sounding earbuds you'll buy, but they pair solid quality with perks difficult to find even at their normal prices, including ANC, IPX4 water resistance and built-in Alexa support. These may be just the ticket if you're interested in hushing the outside world or adding a soundtrack to your workouts.

The limitations mostly come from a lack of standout performance in other areas. You'll need to manually finesse the audio to get the most out of it, and call quality is unspectacular. The five hours of ANC-enabled listening is healthy, but not much more than that. You're buying the Echo Buds due to their raw value for money — they frequently outshine similarly budget-oriented alternatives.

