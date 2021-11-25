Echo Dot speaker prices drop to an all-time low for Black Friday

If you're in the market for a budget-friendly smart speaker or two (or three) this Black Friday, it might be worth casting a glance in Amazon's direction. Several Echo devices went on sale last week, and now you can save on more. Among them is the Echo Dot with Clock. It's $35 at the moment, which is $25 lower than the regular price and an all-time low.

The Echo Dot is a smaller version of the Echo speaker. Amazon changed the design last year from a flat hockey-puck look to a spherical one. The Echo Dot with Clock is pretty much the same device save for the addition of an LED clock display. It's dropped to $30 as part of Amazon's Black Friday sales, but falls a dollar short of the lowest price we've seen.

We gave the Echo Dot a score of 88 in our review, finding that it offered decent sound quality for the price. The 3.5mm audio out jack is a plus, as is the option to tap the speaker to snooze the alarm. There are physical volume controls, a mic mute button and a button that activates Alexa without having to say the wake word. The voice assistant is the main way people will interact with the device, of course.

Elsewhere, Amazon has discounted a bundle of the Echo Show 8 and a Blink Mini camera. They typically cost $165 when buying them together, but the bundle is available right now for $95.

Amazon upgraded the Echo Show 8 over the summer with a faster processor and better camera than the previous model. When you're on a video call, the device can follow you around a room using digital panning and zooming. In our review, we highlighted the quality of the display and audio.

You can use the smart display to watch a live feed from the Blink Mini. The indoor camera captures video at a resolution of 1080p, and it offers motion detection and two-way audio. Users can control the Blink Mini with another supported Alexa-enabled device or the Blink app too.

