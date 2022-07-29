U.S. markets close in 3 hours 54 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,104.39
    +31.96 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,640.05
    +110.42 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,285.84
    +123.25 (+1.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,874.06
    +1.03 (+0.06%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    100.17
    +3.75 (+3.89%)
     

  • Gold

    1,782.60
    +13.40 (+0.76%)
     

  • Silver

    20.25
    +0.38 (+1.90%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0204
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.6360
    -0.0450 (-1.68%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2181
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3140
    -1.0060 (-0.75%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,962.60
    +208.48 (+0.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    550.47
    -1.93 (-0.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,423.43
    +78.18 (+1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,801.64
    -13.84 (-0.05%)
     

Amazon's Echo drops to $60, plus the rest of the week's best tech deals

Valentina Palladino
·Senior Commerce Editor
·6 min read
Amazon

We saw a number of gadgets go on sale this week as July comes to a close. Both Amazon's Echo smart speaker and the Echo Show 5 have been discounted, with the Echo now down to the same price as it was on Prime Day earlier this month. The Apple TV 4K is nearly $50 off and down to $130, and you can save $300 on the 16-inch MacBook Pro as well. DJI's Action 2 combo pack remains on sale for $279, and if you're on the market for a new smartphone, Amazon will give you a free $50 gift card when you buy the new Google Pixel 6a. Here are the best tech deals from this week that you can still get today.

Amazon Echo

Amazon's full-sized Echo speaker is down to $60, which is a return to its Prime Day price. We gave it a score of 89 for its solid audio quality, handy Alexa capabilities and its built-in Zigbee smart home hub.

Buy Echo at Amazon - $60

Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 smart display is on sale for $40 right now, or only $5 more than it was on Prime Day last week. We gave the device a score of 87 for is compact, minimalist design, good audio quality and tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $40

Apple TV 4K

The Apple TV 4K is back in stock at Amazon and on sale for $130. While not quite as cheap as it was on Prime Day last week ($109), this remains one of the best prices we've seen no our favorite high-end set-top box. We gave the device a score of 90 for its fast performance, Dolby Vision and Atmos support, HomeKit integration and much-improved Siri remote.

Buy Apple TV 4K at Amazon - $130

16-inch MacBook Pro

The 16-inch MacBook Pro is down to $2,199, or $300 off its usual price. We gave it a score of 92 for its powerful performance, lovely Liquid Retina XDR displays and new bevy of ports.

buy 16-inch MacBook Pro at Amazon - $2,199

Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini

Amazon includes a free Blink Mini camera when you buy a Blink Outdoor kit, so you'll save $35 in total on the bundle. Blink cameras are a relatively affordable way to outfit your home with security cameras — all of them record 1080p video and support two-way audio and motion alerts. The Outdoor cameras are wireless and weather-resistant, while the Blink Mini is a smaller, wired camera that's designed to fit into tight spaces inside your home.

Buy Blink Outdoor + Blink Mini at Amazon - $100

Echo Show 15 + Echo Show 5

A bundle that includes the Echo Show 15 smart display and the Echo Show 5 is on sale for $250, which essentially means you're getting the Show 5 for free. The Show 15 is the most unique of Amazon's smart displays as it's a large TV-like device that you can mount on the wall and that will show you things like calendar events, reminders, shopping lists and more. It also lets you video chat and watch shows and movies from services like Netflix, Prime Video and others. The Echo Show 5 is one of our favorite smaller smart displays thanks to its compact design, decent audio quality and useful tap-to-snooze feature.

Buy Echo Show 15 bundle at Amazon - $250

DJI Action 2 Power Combo

DJI Action 2 camera
DJI Action 2 camera

DJI's Action 2 Power Combo bundle is still 33 percent off and down to $279. The pack includes the Action 2 camera, a magnetic protective case and a battery module. DJI introduced the Action 2 last year as a total redesign of its Osmo Action cams, and it has a super compact design along with a 12-megapixel sensor that can capture 4K video at up to 120fps.

Buy DJI Action 2 bundle at Amazon - $279

Google Pixel 6a + Amazon gift card

Google Pixel 6a rear cameras
Google Pixel 6a rear cameras

Google's newest smartphone, the Pixel 6a, comes with a free $50 Amazon gift card when you order the handset through the online retailer. From now through August 7, you'll get the gift card at no extra cost — just click the "Add both to cart" option under the "Special offers and product promotions" section that's underneath the phone's description. We gave the Pixel 6a a score of 89 for its attractive design, great cameras and long battery life.

Buy Pixel 6a + gift card at Amazon - $449

Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer

Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer
Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer

The 6-quart Instant Pot Vortex Plus air fryer is still 38 percent off and down to only $99. This is a slightly older version of one of our favorite air fryers, and we like that it has six different cook modes including air fry, broil and dehydrate, and that it has a clear window on its drawer that lets you check out your food while it's cooking.

Buy Instant Pot Vortex Plus at Amazon - $99

Logitech Litra Glow

Logitech's new Litra Glow streamer light gets its first discount
Logitech's new Litra Glow streamer light gets its first discount

Logitech's Litra Glow soft light for streaming is on sale for $50 right now, or $10 off its normal price. Unveiled earlier this year, the Litra Glow is produces light that's designed to be easy on the eyes so you can keep it on for multi-hour streams. It comes with five different brightness and color temperature presets, but you can also create your own using Logitech's G Hub software.

Buy Litra Glow at Amazon - $50

Solo Stove

A Solo Stove fire pit sitting on grass next to fire wood and an American flag at a backyard party.
A Solo Stove fire pit sitting on grass next to fire wood and an American flag at a backyard party.

Solo Stove's summer sale knocks up to $350 off fire pits, so you can grab one for as low as $200. The discounts translate to $100 off the Ranger, $180 off the Bonfire and $350 off the Yukon. We like these fire pits because their double-walled designs minimize smoke while keeping the fire hot, and they're sleek and relatively portable, too.

Shop fire pits at Solo Stove

Samsung 980 Pro SSD

The Samsung 980 Pro SSD in 1TB that comes with a heatsink is on sale for $150, or 35 percent off its usual price. We like this PS5-compatible drive for its standard design, sequential read speeds up to 7,000MB/s and handy optimization software.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB, with heatsink) at Amazon - $150

Crucial MX500 SSD

Crucial's MX500 in 1TB is on sale for $85 when you clip the on-page coupon that knocks $5 off its $90 sale price. It’s a good option if you need a standard 2.5-inch drive that works with both laptops and desktops. It also has AES-256 bit hardware encryption and integrated power loss immunity to protect your data.

Buy Crucial MX500 (1TB) at Amazon - $85

PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD

Another one of our favorite PS5 SSDs, the PNY XLR8 CS3040, has dropped to $105. It's an already affordable drive made even better by this sale, and we like its 5,600 MB/s read speeds and its five-year warranty.

Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (1TB) at Amazon - $105

OnePlus 9

The OnePlus 9 smartphone is 32 percent off and down to $500, which is the lowest price we've seen for it. We gave the handset a score of 88 when it came out last year for its fantastic display, excellent performance and improved main camera.

Buy OnePlus 9 at Amazon - $500

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Updated daily: Here are the 10 best Amazon deals you can get today

    End the week with some major savings thanks to the best Amazon deals on Apple tablets, Le Creuset cookware and more home essentials.

  • Analogue Pocket's first major update should finally unlock its potential

    Analogue has finally released the much-awaited update that brings a host of new features to the portable gaming device.

  • Siemens USA CEO: 'We're entering a new era' for chip manufacturing

    Semiconductor companies are awaiting signage of the crucial CHIPS Act by President Biden after it passed both the Senate and House of Representatives this week.

  • Apple Had a Strong Quarter. 5 Reasons to Buy the Stock.

    Analysts are optimistic following the tech giant's third-quarter earnings. Citi outlines five reasons the tech giant is a buy.

  • Tencent's Overseas Ambitions Faces Resistance From India: Report

    India blocked a popular battle-royale format game from Tencent Holding Ltd (OTC: TCEHY) backed Krafton Inc over data sharing and mining concerns in China, Reuters reports. India removed the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) app from Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google Play Store and Apple Inc's (NASDAQ: AAPL) App Store on July 28. Also Read: Sea's Management Investors Smell More Trouble Post India Ban Triggered Selloff The removal of BGMI, which had over 100 million users, follo

  • Sony Cuts Profit Outlook on Weaker PlayStation Prospects

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. cut its profit outlook as its PlayStation division faltered and game sales slumped.Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Biden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyUS Economy Shrinks for a Second Quarter, Fueling Recession FearsThe Tokyo-based

  • Google launches a major change to Gmail

    Meet, Chat, and Spaces are now coming to the main website while Material You will resign the buttons and colours of the service

  • Intel Posts Sharp Drop in Sales, Issues Muted Outlook

    The chip maker’s results reflect a slump in personal-computer purchases after two years of strong pandemic-era demand.

  • Analysis: Why Spotify's 'Car Thing' was destined for the hardware graveyard

    Spotify Technology SA's Car Thing player is now a thing of the past. The world's leading audio streaming service on Wednesday announced it would discontinue the device just five months after it became available to all users in the United States. In doing so, Spotify became the latest software technology company to stumble in an attempt to build hardware.

  • Google and U.S. chip maker SkyWater expand open source chip design platform

    U.S. chip manufacturer SkyWater Technology Inc and Alphabet Inc's Google Public Sector announced on Thursday they are expanding an open source platform to design chips that can be made in SkyWater’s Minnesota facility. SkyWater said the U.S. Department of Defense is funding $15 million for the development of the platform. “One of the reasons the U.S. government is investing in this initiative is because they can then take the output of a lot of this development,” said SkyWater CEO Thomas Sonderman.

  • After putting a dent in Facebook and Instagram, TikTok has Spotify in its sights next

    TikTok's parent company ByteDance has filed a U.S. trademark application for “TikTok Music,” a potential music streaming service.

  • Apple Narrowly Tops Estimates as iPhone Fares Better Than Feared

    (Bloomberg) -- With investors on edge about an economic slowdown, Apple Inc. offered just enough good news Thursday to calm fears -- and bought itself some time to ready a wave of new products. Most Read from BloombergThe Crypto Collapse Has Flooded the Market With Rolex and PatekRockstar Games Cleaned Up Its Frat-Boy Culture — and Grand Theft Auto, TooAlito Decries 'Hostility to Religion' in First Public Remarks Since Abortion Decision Biden, Xi Plan In-Person Meet as Taiwan Tensions IntensifyU

  • Is T-Mobile A Buy Or Sell? Market Share Gains Versus Verizon Pick Up In Q2

    T-Mobile holds an edge in 5G wireless spectrum but will its market share gains vs. AT&T and Verizon continue? Here is what fundamental and technical analysis says about buying TMUS stock.

  • Rival Chip Makers Brag About Having the Tiniest Products, but Who Can Tell?

    Intel, Samsung and TSMC talk big about how many transistors they can cram on a teeny chip, but the advertised sizing makes little sense; “The triumph of marketing hype.”

  • CSG to Present at Oppenheimer’s 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference

    CSG® (NASDAQ: CSGS) today announced that the company will present at Oppenheimer’s 25th Annual Technology, Internet & Communications Conference on Wednesday, August 10th. The presentation will be h...

  • AMD accidentally reveals its first Ryzen 7000 desktop processors

    AMD has inadvertently revealed model numbers for the first Ryzen 7000 CPUs.

  • Qualcomm Earnings Outlook Dented by Smartphone Demand Woes

    The mobile-phone chip supplier issued a muted sales outlook for the quarter, reflecting slowing consumer appetite for smartphones.

  • 12 Useless Checkout Line Items To Avoid Impulse Buying

    If you have to stand in line while waiting to check out, you'll inevitably find yourself in the midst of everything from bobby pins to Tic Tacs. The displays near the register are the perfect place...

  • Chinese smartphone brand Honor copies iPhone features, sees sales double

    In a press release on Wednesday, Counterpoint’s Market Pulse reported that smartphone sales in China decreased by 14.2% year-on-year (YoY) in Q2 2022. The last time China’s volume of smartphone sales was below this point was before the introduction of the iPhone 5 in Q4 2012. Ivan Lam, a senior research analyst at Counterpoint, said China’s economy solely grew in Q2 2022 by 0.4% YoY, far from the market expectation of 0.8%-1%.

  • iPhone revenue up slightly for Q3, as other hardware categories lose steam

    It was a mixed bag in hardware land as Apple reports its third-quarter profits today. In spite of lowered expectations, iPhone revenue was up slightly year over year, from $39.5 billion to $40.7 billion -- amounting to a 3% jump from the same time period in 2021. Wearables/home/accessories, which includes the Apple Watch, AirPods and HomePods, dropped around 8%, from $8.8 billion to $8.1 billion, while iPad dropped slightly from $7.3 billion to $7.2 billion.