Amazon's Echo Frames will soon come with blue-light filtering lenses

Mariella Moon
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Amazon's Echo Frames are compatible with most prescription lenses, but they only come with clear lenses out of the box — until now, anyway. The retail giant has introduced three new options to choose from if you're looking to buy a pair of the Alexa-powered eyewear. You can get it with polarized blue mirror sunglass lenses starting today, and starting on June 9th, you can get a pair with blue-light-filtering lenses and polarized classic sunglass lenses. 

The Echo Frames have open-ear audio near your temples, so you can listen to music, audiobooks and podcasts, as well as take calls without blocking the world around you. Since it also gives you hands-free access to Alexa, you can simply issue voice commands to control it, such as "Alexa, play my followed podcasts on Amazon Music" or "Alexa, resume my audiobook."

The availability of an option with blue-light-filtering lenses — the best choice if you spend most of your time looking at computer screens — puts the Echo Frames closer to Razer's Anzu smartglasses in terms of features. Those lenses don't come by default like Anzu's, though, and all new options will set you back $270. That's $20 more than the standard Echo Frames and $70 more than Anzu. When we reviewed Razer's smartglasses, we found that they have a longer batter life than Amazon's offering but they also weren't as comfortable.

You can get the new lenses with Echo Frames' Classic Black variant. Unfortunately, it's still unclear if the new lenses will be available with the Modern Blue and Modern Tortoise frames in the future. 

