Several Amazon Echo devices are on sale for today only

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Now's a good time to buy a smart speaker — particularly if Daylight Saving Time had you searching for a better alarm. Amazon is offering Gold Box deals on several Echo devices for today (March 14th) only. Displays have received the largest discounts, with the alarm clock-like Echo Show 5 on sale for $50 (down from $90) and the larger Echo Show 8 dipping to $80 (previously $130).

Buy Echo Show 5 on Amazon - $50

Buy Echo Dot with Clock on Amazon - $45

Buy Echo (4th-gen) on Amazon - $80

Don't need a screen? The current-generation Echo Dot has dropped to $35 (formerly $50), while its clock-equipped version is $45 (normally $60). And if you'd prefer something more powerful, the standard Echo is on sale for $80 instead of its usual $100.

The Echo Show 5 is an easy pick if you're looking for a bedside device. So long as you don't mind a camera-equipped gadget (there's a privacy shutter), the Show 5 is just the right size for a nightstand, offers a sunrise alarm feature, and delivers surprisingly strong sound quality. The Echo Show 8 is a solid device as well, but its larger size makes it better-suited to kitchen viewing sessions.

The conventional speakers, meanwhile, are also straightforward choices. The Echo Dot produces quality sound for the price (with 3.5mm input for more powerful speakers), and the clock variant is an obvious choice if you want to know whether or not you're late for work. The regular Echo, meanwhile, offers genuinely enjoyable sound for many places in your home. It's just a matter of whether or not you want to jump into the Alexa smart home ecosystem.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

  • Barack Obama picks the Queen as one of his favourite world leaders due to her 'dry sense of humour'

    Barack Obama chose the Queen as one of the world leaders he would most like to have involved in a group text messaging conversation. Despite a US backlash against the Royal family following the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's interview with Oprah Winfrey, the former president praised the monarch for her "dry sense of humour." In an interview with The Skimm, Mr Obama also praised Angela Merkel, the German Chancellor, and Manmohan Singh, the former Prime Minister of India, when asked who he would want to include in the texting. "World leaders I’d want in a group text?" Mr Obama said. "The Dalai Lama. Love that guy. Pope Francis, a genuinely good man. Angela Merkel. Prime Minister Singh. "Maybe I’d throw Queen Elizabeth in there just because she has a drier sense of humor than people think.” Mr Obama recalled some lighter highlights from his presidency, saying one of the best moments had been eating street food in Vietnam with Anthony Bourdain, the late chef and documentary maker. He also named Tanzania as the country that had given him the warmest welcome. Mr Obama named Memphis barbecue, New Orleans jambalaya, and Maryland crab cakes as among his favourite foods in the US. He added: "There are a handful of states where, as a general rule, the food is terrible. But they shall go unmentioned."

  • Exclusive: Uighurs harassed and abused by Beijing in UK, minister admits

    The Government has admitted for the first time that Uighurs are being targeted by China on British soil "in an effort to intimidate them into silence". The problem is now so serious that it risks becoming a diplomatic incident after ministers complained directly to the Chinese embassy in London. On Saturday night the Foreign Office urged British Uighurs to call the police immediately if they felt they were being intimidated by Chinese officials. Concerns about intimidation of British Uighurs on UK soil by Chinese officials were first exposed in The Telegraph last August. The latest development was condemned by campaigners who demanded greater protection for British Uighurs from Chinese intimidation on UK soil. More than a dozen MPs are expected to write to the House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle on Monday to demand an urgent question in the House of Commons. It comes after global experts last week accused the Chinese government of violating every provision in the United Nations genocide convention for its treatment of the estimated 12 million Uighurs in Xinjiang province. However, official confirmation of the UK Government’s concerns was set out in an overlooked written answer in Parliament last week. Nigel Adams, a Foreign Office minister, said: “We are aware of reports of members of the Uighur diaspora – including in the UK – being harassed by the Chinese authorities in an effort to intimidate them into silence, force them to return to China, or co-opt them into providing information on other Uighurs. “The Government regards such activity as unacceptable and has raised our concerns directly with the Chinese Embassy in London. “The FCDO continues to monitor the situation closely and we urge anyone affected in the UK to contact the police.” A Foreign Office source added: “We are in regular discussions with the Chinese embassy including on issues of concern.”

  • This week's best deals: $100 off Apple's Magic Keyboard for iPad and more

    Here's a list of the best tech deals we found this week, including deep discounts on the Apple Magic Keyboard for iPad and Nintendo Switch games for 'Mar10 Day.'

  • US STOCKS-U.S. stocks close mixed as Dow notches fifth straight record high

    The blue-chip Dow powered to its fifth consecutive record high on Friday and the S&P 500 closed slightly higher as investors bought shares that should benefit from a strong reopening of the U.S. economy, an outlook signaled by rising yields in the bond market. The tech-heavy Nasdaq tumbled after rebounding more than 6% over the past three sessions as the rising bond yields revived inflation worries and dulled the appeal of high-growth technology shares.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rally Expands, Bitcoin Tops $61,000; VW Powers Up Vs. Tesla; Four Stocks Set To Jump

    The stock market rally keeps expanding, though the Nasdaq still needs work. Bitcoin topped $61,000 before pulling back slightly. Volkswagen Power Day is on tap as VW revs up vs. Tesla.

  • Bitcoin Spikes to New Record High Over $61K

    The top cryptocurrency by market cap rose to $60,065 in a matter of minutes on Saturday morning.

  • Greensill Says He Warned Credit Suisse Weeks Before Collapse

    (Bloomberg) -- Lex Greensill said he told top Credit Suisse Group AG officials of his difficulties in securing fresh insurance to cover corporate loans underpinning his business for weeks before his supply-chain finance empire’s abrupt collapse.The ex-billionaire “regularly updated” executives including Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner on his problems in finding new cover after Australian insurer Bond and Credit Company had decided against renewing policies on $4.6 billion of corporate loans. The Swiss bank “was aware of the difficulties that Greensill Capital was having in renewing the TBCC policies and the likely consequences of a failure to renew,” the financier said in newly disclosed court documents.The documents add a new twist to a saga that rocked markets when Credit Suisse froze $10 billion of funds March 1 over valuation uncertainties. The decision came on the same day as a court in Australia shot down a last-ditch effort by Greensill to force the insurer to provide more coverage. Credit Suisse is now returning about $3.7 billion in cash that the funds were holding, but hasn’t said how much of investors money is ultimately likely to be returned or when they’ll get it.Credit Suisse declined to comment. In a statement on its website, the bank said it was only informed “very recently” about the insurance lapse at the heart of Greensill’s downfall.The scandal continues to ripple through the bank and has claimed some early casualties. Credit Suisse temporarily replaced three employees in its asset management unit tied to the funds. Michel Degen, head of asset management in Switzerland and EMEA, is being replaced on an interim basis by Filippo Rima, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. Luc Mathys, head of fixed income in the unit, was also suspended from his role, the person said. It’s started an internal probe into the collapse of the supply chain finance strategy.The scandal is also raising fresh questions about the firm’s risk management after a series of missteps and Warner’s role after she signed off on a $140 million loan to Greensill in late October, overruling some risk managers, people familiar with the matter said recently. As one of the highest-profile executives of the Tidjane Thiam era to stay on after the Ivorian’s departure, she was recently promoted under new Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein to group chief risk and compliance officer -- two functions that were previously separate.Also see: Credit Suisse Blow-Ups Give Gottstein a Crash Course in RiskWarner has challenged risk managers to stop thinking only about defending the bank’s capital and also look at strategic business priorities, according to people familiar with the matter. But recent hits -- including the collapse of client Luckin Coffee -- have raised questions about whether Credit Suisse prioritized revenue growth at the expense of risk and compliance.The documents were disclosed following a Bloomberg News application for the witness statement of Greensill at proceedings to appoint administrators. He described the events that led to the unraveling of his eponymous firm as “something of a perfect storm.”In the statement, Greensill also revealed a 110 million-euro ($131 million) loan taken out last July by Greensill Capital from Greensill Bank AG, the company’s German lender. As of the end of February, $108.6 million of what it described as a “revolving factoring loan agreement” was outstanding. The loan is due to mature at the end of the year.Executives at Credit Suisse also knew early on that a large portion of the assets in the funds were tied to Sanjeev Gupta, a Greensill client whose borrowings were at the center of a 2018 scandal at rival asset manager GAM Holding AG, Bloomberg has reported. About a third of the assets in the strategy’s flagship were linked to Gupta’s GFG Alliance companies or his customers as of April 2018, according to a filing.On Nov. 5, Greensill agreed with Credit Suisse to pay as much as $390 million in any shortfall from the failure of its assets. The document shows the financier would pay the shortfall “to the extent” that Bond and Credit Company declines any claim. The indemnity was provided in a letter to Credit Suisse’s Nova Lux fund.(Updates with details of loan from Greensill Bank in the ninth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Nancy Pelosi’s Husband Bought Up This Investment Firm’s Stock

    Paul Pelosi, husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, bought more than $1 million of shares of investment firm AllianceBernstein in February.

  • When will I get my third stimulus check? IRS begins sending first round of $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments

    The third round of stimulus checks will start hitting bank accounts for eligible Americans as early as this weekend, the IRS said late Friday.

  • Bitcoin hit an all-time high — Here's why Warren Buffett still won't touch it

    The billionaire famous for value investing sees no real value in cryptocurrency.

  • Bitcoin Hits $60,000. Tesla’s Crypto Bet Continues to Pay Off.

    Bitcoin traded above $60,000 Saturday. That means Elon Musk's bet on the cryptocurrency has netted Tesla more than a billion dollars.

  • COVID-19 Relief: Time your taxes or you could miss out on stimulus check money

    Timing your 2020 tax return could make all the difference for your stimulus check.

  • Housing Industry Calls for U.S. Action on ‘Skyrocketing’ Lumber

    (Bloomberg) -- Soaring lumber prices and chronic shortages are prompting key U.S. housing industry participants to call on the Biden administration to find remedies that’ll boost wood production.Thirty-seven organizations are calling for the “immediate attention” of U.S. Department of Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to address “skyrocketing” lumber prices and supply constraints they say endanger economic recovery and housing affordability.“We respectfully request that your office examine the lumber supply chain, identify the causes for high prices and supply constraints, and seek immediate remedies that will increase production,” according to a March 12 letter signed by groups involved in areas of housing including construction, real estate and manufacturing.The pleas come as higher prices for wood threaten to stifle the number of planned construction projects across North America and push prices for new homes even higher due to rising costs, exacerbating woes faced by new homebuyers in the past year. Soaring prices for wood have lifted the average price of a new single-family home in the U.S. by more than $24,000 since April, according to the National Association of Home Builders.Lumber prices have nearly tripled while those for boards used in residential construction have jumped more than 250% since last spring, according to the letter.“Home builders and construction firms that have signed fixed-price contracts are forced to absorb these crippling increases in materials prices and costly delays in deliveries,” the letter said, adding that “there is a significant risk that many of these firms will be forced out of business.”Costs that can be passed on will make housing less affordable, the letter said, while “other projects will no longer be economically viable, which undercuts the availability of new housing supply and further jeopardizes affordability.”No ReliefNorth American lumber prices are expected to extend gains through this year as homebuilding and renovations cause demand for wood to outstrip production, according to forecasts by Forest Economic Advisors LLC.“Production is going to have a hard time keeping up with demand growth as the world economy bounces back from Covid-19 in 2021-22,” Paul Jannke, the FEA’s principal of lumber, said Thursday during a conference hosted by the industry research group. That’ll keep the average lumber price this year above levels seen in 2020, he said.The surge in lumber demand initially took the industry by surprise in mid-2020 as the pandemic fueled a flurry of home renovations while homebuilding soared. Lumber futures rallied to record highs above $1,000 per 1,000 board feet in February, driven in part by low supplies of wood products. The contract, which averaged around $456 last year, was at $972 on Thursday.Renovation activity is expected to stay “extremely strong,” according to Brendan Lowney, principal of macroeconomics at FEA. “We’ll come off a boil, but we expect that market to still run hotter than it has in the last 10 years.”North America’s lumber deficit will mean that more wood product needs to be imported from Central Europe, where a beetle infestation has killed trees and led to increased logging, according to Jannke. Unlike the U.S., European lumber production is expected to exceed consumption, allowing Europe to boost its exports, he said.U.S. lumber imports will need to increase by roughly 14% to 15% this year, Jannke said. China has also increased its appetite for lumber, and FEA forecasts the Asian nation will need to boost imports by around 14%.“There’s not going to be enough fiber to supply global demand for saw timber over the next decade,” Jannke said, adding that only the southern U.S. and Russia have significant amounts of excess timber. “We find it hard to see where this fiber’s going to come from.”(Adds details of industry letter in first three paragraphs.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Is Sundial Growers Stock Worth $4 or Is It Worthless?

    I recently read a headline that asked how much Sundial Growers (NASDAQ:SNDL) was really worth. Over the past 52 weeks, SNDL stock has traded as high as $3.96 a share and as low as 14 cents. Source: Shutterstock For SNDL stock holders, your perspective on this subject really depends on when you picked up your shares. If you bought at the high in mid-February, you probably have an intrinsic value north of $4. If you bought at the November low, you’re happier than a pig in you-know-what despite the 52% drop in price over the past month.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips As someone who pontificates about stocks, my last article about the cannabis grower in mid-February had me struggling with its share price. At the time, it was still trading well above $2. I argued that even though the company’s financial situation had improved immensely, the Canadian marketplace’s competition was too intense. I reasoned that only speculative investors should consider getting in, and even then, spending less than $2 per share for the privilege. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys A month later, and trading around $1.40, I feel vindicated for my call. Through the rest of 2021, investors will likely ponder the question I mentioned in the first paragraph. Is SNDL stock worth 14 cents or $3.96? Here are my two cents on the subject. SNDL Stock Is Worth Almost $4 a Share I’ll admit, making this argument will be a bit of a stretch given my previous articles about Sundial, but when it comes to investing, it pays to keep an open mind. InvestorPlace’s Robert Lakin recently discussed some good news about the cannabis producer. Apparently, Cantor Fitgerald analyst Pablo Zuanic doesn’t hate Sundial’s business prospects. The analyst gives it a “neutral” rating and a 12-month target price of $1.15. I know what you’re thinking. How does that equate to $4? Good question. Zuanic believes that the financial housecleaning CEO Zach George performed over much of 2020 — it eliminated $227 million in debt to be debt-free with 617 million CAD ($488 million) in cash on its balance sheet — puts Sundial in an excellent position to consolidate a lot of the little players that aren’t of interest to the big boys and would, otherwise, likely go out of business. One way to value Sundial is price-to-sales. Sundial’s expected to announce Q4 2020 results on March 17. In the first nine months of 2020, it had net revenue of 47.1 million CAD, slightly lower than a year earlier. If we annualize that to 63 million CAD ($50 million), it’s currently trading at 47 times sales based on a $2.35 billion market capitalization. However, if it uses $250 million of its cash hoard to buy down-on-their-luck Canadian cannabis growers at a more reasonable multiple of, say, 5x-6x sales, it would be able to double its annualized sales virtually overnight. In my latest article, I mentioned that Sundial moved away from wholesale to selling its own branded products. As a result, its sales dipped by 54% in the third quarter. An acquisition would immediately close the gap in sales that occurred by abandoning the wholesale model. That could be worth $1-2 per share to investors, which would raise its share price to between $3 and $4 as a result. It’s Virtually Worthless Okay, I’m getting a little hyperbolic. I’m not sure it’s ready for the scrap heap just yet. It’s trading at less than four times its cash-per-share of 33 cents ($488 million divided by 1.46 billion shares). That ought to count for something. But here’s the thing. It’s one thing to say Sundial will be able to run out and acquire a bunch of down-on-their-luck cannabis companies, integrate them successfully, and live out a prosperous future. The reality is much more difficult. If you’ve written about mergers & acquisitions as long as I have, the one thing you realize is that most don’t deliver anywhere near the “so-called synergies” touted when the deals are first announced. Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) is still working through some growing pains with its investment in Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC). And while Canopy Growth is benefiting from former Constellation CFO David Klein’s strong leadership, it’s taken him 14 months to get it on the right track. As many have found out in the cannabis world, having a lot of cash to spend is no guarantee of success. The Bottom Line As I stated in February, I believe that current shareholders are better served if Sundial stays the course on its transformation to brand owner from flower provider, continues to work with the Canadian provinces it has supply agreements, and keeps its cash stash for a rainy day. If it does, it’s got a shot at $4 sometime in the next 12-24 months. If it makes a splashy acquisition, in my opinion, it’s one more nail in its coffin. On Penny Stocks and Low-Volume Stocks: With only the rarest exceptions, InvestorPlace does not publish commentary about companies that have a market cap of less than $100 million or trade less than 100,000 shares each day. That’s because these “penny stocks” are frequently the playground for scam artists and market manipulators. If we ever do publish commentary on a low-volume stock that may be affected by our commentary, we demand that InvestorPlace.com’s writers disclose this fact and warn readers of the risks. Read More: Penny Stocks — How to Profit Without Getting Scammed On the date of publication, Will Ashworth did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Will Ashworth has written about investments full-time since 2008. Publications where he’s appeared include InvestorPlace, The Motley Fool Canada, Investopedia, Kiplinger, and several others in both the U.S. and Canada. He particularly enjoys creating model portfolios that stand the test of time. He lives in Halifax, Nova Scotia. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Is Sundial Growers Stock Worth $4 or Is It Worthless?Â appeared first on InvestorPlace.

  • U.S Mortgage Rates Rise for a 4th Consecutive Week

    Mortgage rates rose for a 4th consecutive week ahead of a yield spike on Friday. There could be further increases ahead as the housing sector braces for homebuying season.

  • Bitcoin Hoard Fuels One of World’s Biggest Crypto Fortunes

    (Bloomberg) -- It’s the latest corporate strategy for companies from Tesla Inc. to Square Inc.: shift a portion of cash reserves into cryptocurrencies as digital assets become more mainstream.Still, few have gone as far as MicroStrategy Inc. Eight months after its first investment, the software firm has a Bitcoin holding worth more than $5 billion.Shares of MicroStrategy have rocketed almost 600% since mid-July, boosting the fortune of founder Michael Saylor, a billionaire until an accounting scandal in 2000. The chief executive officer is now worth $3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, joining the ranks of the world’s richest crypto holders, a list that isn’t definitive since some fortunes can’t be identified or verified.MicroStrategy’s crypto fixation began soon after the pandemic hit when the firm found it had a cash-flow problem: There was just too much of it. After cutting advertising and axing 400 jobs unsuited to home-work, the Tysons Corner, Virginia-based firm was sitting on a cash pile of $550 million with nowhere to put it. Saylor, 56, turned his attention to Bitcoin.“People still aren’t sure: Are we crazy or are we not crazy?” Saylor said. “The only way to get economic security is to invest in scarce assets that are not going to be debased by the currency expansion. That is the environment that led us to decide we should consider Bitcoin as a treasury reserve asset.”‘Every Scar’Not everyone agrees with the strategy.“Saylor equated Bitcoin to a bank – that’s just ridiculous,” said Marc Lichtenfeld, chief income strategist at the Oxford Club, a financial-research firm that has no stake in MicroStrategy. “When you put your money in a bank, the value of it doesn’t go up or down by 10% a day.”Saylor has clashed with investors before. In 2000, a shareholder filed a class-action lawsuit against MicroStrategy, alleging it misled investors over the company’s earnings by booking revenue prematurely to inflate profits.MicroStrategy agreed to restate its revenue figures and Saylor, once dubbed the wealthiest man in Washington, D.C., with a fortune of $7 billion, lost almost all of it in a matter of weeks after shares fell 95%. He and his fellow executives, without admitting or denying the allegations, paid $11 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission in December 2000, including $1 million in fines.“It’s made us careful and humble and focused,” Saylor said. “Every scar informs you, and I wouldn’t be who I am without having lived through those experiences.”Steady RevenueSaylor has continued to run the analytics software business he founded in 1989, and has overseen annual revenue streams of around $500 million for the last decade, though sales have dipped in recent years.Bitcoin’s price has soared in recent months, hitting a record above $58,000 last month as big investors pile in and the asset class matures.Saylor shrugs off concern about Bitcoin’s volatility and said crypto critics are behind the curve. He said he’s also put his own money into the digital asset, amassing a personal holding worth more than $1 billion.“If you go back 10 years, how many people agreed that Facebook, Google, Apple and Amazon would own the world?” he said. “Who were the last people to embrace this? Senior members of the establishment.”Raise DebtSaylor’s appetite to acquire Bitcoin didn’t stop after the company’s first purchase. When the majority of MicroStrategy’s cash reserves were exhausted, Saylor raised a $650 million corporate bond and used it to buy more.Saylor said he’d rather issue debt against future cash flow now than save up to buy Bitcoin in five years, when he thinks it’ll be pricier.In February, the company raised another $1.05 billion in a bonds-for-Bitcoin offering, and on March 5 it announced yet more purchases. On Friday, Saylor tweeted that MicroStrategy bought 262 additional Bitcoins for $15 million in cash, bringing the total to about 91,326. The firm’s shares closed down 2.5% to $784 in New York.Read more: MicroStrategy CEO Will Consider Raising More Debt to Buy BitcoinThe move has resulted in MicroStrategy becoming a dual-purpose company: part software maker, part Bitcoin investor. While the firm has been transparent about this change in regulatory disclosures, juggling two distinct goals isn’t something that investors are accustomed to.“If you’re a hedge fund and you want to make that kind of a concentrated bet, you’re entitled to do that,” Lichtenfeld said, but “as a software company to make this kind of a bet is completely irresponsible.”‘Critical Point’Saylor said the company has been upfront with investors throughout. When MicroStrategy increased its Bitcoin holding, it held a Dutch auction to give shareholders time to sell their stock.“Everybody had plenty of time to digest the news and decide whether they’re on or off,” Saylor said.With all the attention he’s attracted, Saylor wants to do more than just defend a radical investment strategy. He’s become something of a global Bitcoin ambassador in recent months, appearing regularly on crypto podcasts and YouTube shows advocating for digital-asset investments.“This is a really critical point in human history,” he said. “We’ll build a better world on it once people understand it. We’re still very early. This will be the decade.”(Updates with additional purchases in 17th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Markets set up for disappointment from Fed meeting as bond yields renew rise

    All eyes will be on the Federal Reserve's meeting next week as traders put pressure on the central bank to prevent a de-stabilizing rise in bond yields.

  • Is your income just over the threshold for the $1,400 stimulus check? Tax preparers have tips to help you qualify

    'There are only two tax codes in the world: One for the informed and one for the uniformed,' one adviser says.

  • Trader Arrested as WallStreetBets Phenomenon Finds Echo in Japan

    (Bloomberg) -- A retail investor buys shares in a small company, touts his position on social media and inspires a horde of followers to do the same. The stock price goes to the moon -- before crashing back to earth.It’s an all-too-familiar tale to anyone watching the market in 2021, but this wasn’t GameStop Corp. It wasn’t even in America. And it happened in 2018.It was in the Japanese city of Osaka, where a day trader who goes by the nickname Tonpin was betting on a tiny maker of precision dies and molds called Nichidai Corp. and broadcasting the fact on Twitter, where he has more than 55,000 followers. The stock surged more than sixfold in the first three months of 2018 before losing most of the gains.The person behind the nickname was Toru Yamada, a former money manager, and he and another man have just been arrested for market manipulation, according to Japanese media reports. He wasn’t arrested for talking the stock up on Twitter, but on suspicion of trying to keep the share price down -- albeit so it would have margin-trading restrictions removed which, when it happened, caused the shares to soar to new highs.The incident shows how regulators sift through unusual trading patterns and come to conclusions often years later. It may pique the interest of protagonists and observers of the recent meme stock rally in the U.S., such as users of the Reddit forum WallStreetBets.Yamada has yet to be charged, and it’s not clear whether he will be. And while nobody is suggesting that U.S. traders employed similar tactics to those he’s alleged to have used, the case illustrates the risks that can be associated with becoming a high-profile investor on social media. While you’re in the public spotlight, you may also be in the regulators’ crosshairs.“Everyone’s going to be on tenterhooks,” said Taketsugu Agari, the investor known as Takezo on Twitter, where he has almost 100,000 followers. “People don’t know what’s right and wrong,” he said. “People don’t know the rules.”Calls and direct Twitter messages to Yamada went unanswered. The Osaka District Public Prosecutors Office declined to comment. The Securities and Exchange Surveillance Commission, Japan’s market watchdog, wasn’t immediately available to comment. Prosecutors didn’t make clear if the men had admitted or denied the charges, according to local media reports.A regulatory filing shows that Yamada’s first disclosed purchase of Nichidai shares was Dec. 8, 2017, and he gradually increased his stake. By the time he first tweeted about it, on Feb. 1 the next year, the shares had almost tripled.That March, Yamada and another man placed a large number of sell orders below the market price just before the close, according to the media reports. Their intention was to keep the share price below a certain level to ensure restrictions on new margin trades on the stock were lifted, the reports said. The stock was released from the measures, and surged as much as 18% on March 12 when it next traded.In a tweet on March 10, Yamada appeared to discuss this process, showing screenshots of Nichidai trades just before the close, though it’s unclear if they were his trades.Separate from his arrest, Yamada has had many clashes on Twitter over the years about his discussions of his investments.“The authorities need to put some regulations in place,” Soichiro Iwamoto, a longtime trader whose firm advises new investors, said in an interview, talking about the practice of talking up stocks on social media. “Investors here don’t have enough financial literacy.”Others wondered what exactly Yamada had done wrong.“It’s amazing that selling to release the margin restrictions is treated as market manipulation,” Akira Katayama, a well-followed day trader known as Gogatsu, wrote after his arrest.Japanese retail investors have been advocating the country’s thousands of thinly traded stocks online for more than a decade, starting off on the bulletin boards popular in the mid to late 2000s before moving to Twitter, the dominant platform in recent years.The most prominent came to be known as “locust lords” for attracting a swarm of day traders. Yamada became the latest of the lords to go quiet in June, when he said he was taking a break from Twitter after his account had been briefly locked.Okansanman, an anonymous account with more than 175,000 followers that was famous for its rapid delivery of breaking news, went dark in early 2019 and hasn’t resurfaced.The Mysterious Twitter User Drawing a Swarm of Japan TradersYamada worked at two Chinese government-related funds before striking out as a day trader in Japan in 2013, he told Bloomberg News last year. He divided opinion on Twitter even before his arrest, with dedicated followers who mimicked his trades and others who accused him of being a manipulator, using his influence to pump up stocks before dumping them.“When many Japanese people lose, they want to blame it on somebody else,” he said last year, brushing off his critics.Followers may have to wait to learn of Yamada’s fate. Under Japanese law, he can be detained for as long as 23 days before charges are pressed.Meanwhile, many of his counterparts in the country who like to discuss stocks are moving from Twitter to other venues, including encrypted messaging apps such as Line and newer platforms like Clubhouse, according to the investor Agari. That makes it harder for regulators to monitor, he said.Read more: GameStop Frenzy Is Lost in Translation for Japan’s Day TradersAs for the fallout from the GameStop saga, that’s anyone’s guess. If the Japanese experience is anything to go by, any regulatory actions could be a long time coming, if they materialize at all.“This has been going on for over a decade, back from when people used to use bulletin boards,” Agari said, referring to retail investors talking up stocks online. “America is starting to look like Japan.”(Updates to include more details)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Ocugen Stock May Have One More Rally in It Before It’s Over

    Since the start of its upward surge, I’ve been skeptical about Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN). Trading for far less than $1 per share for most of 2020, OCGN stock went into hyperdrive starting in late December. Source: Shutterstock The reason? Ocugen has a deal with India-based Bharat Biotech to bring that company’s Covaxin Covid-19 vaccine candidate to the United States. Betting on it gaining regulatory approval, speculators have sent shares up more than 30-fold since Dec. 21. And that’s after pulling back some 46% from its highs set last month. Those who got in early have made tremendous profits. But what does it mean for those considering a position right now, at around $10 per share? There’s no denying shares are overvalued at today’s prices. So, future developments with Covaxin need to go off without a hitch.InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips In short, the long-term direction of this stock remains unclear. Yet, with the potential for investors to “buy more on the news” (if said news is positive), OCGN stock may have a shot at rallying once more in the near-term. 7 OTC Stocks That Could Still Run with the Big Boys What does that mean? For those looking to short it, watch out. But, those looking to go long today should exercise some caution as well. While there’s an opportunity here for another short-term spike, this long-shot vaccine play remains very speculative. It won’t take much to send it soaring again. It also won’t take much to send it falling back towards prior price levels. OCGN Stock Spiked on the Rumor, Could Soar on the News As I discussed back in February, the risk-return of buying Ocugen — as it trades at inflated prices — doesn’t look worth it on the surface. However, giving this thesis a second look, admittedly I gave little consideration to the possibility of investors “buying the rumor” as well as buying more on the news — if or when further developments come out regarding its vaccine catalyst. That’s what happened with names like Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) and Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX). Moderna spiked when it began to work on its Covid-19 vaccine. Then it spiked even further when the vaccine received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval. The same thing will likely happen with Novavax, if it can cinch approval in May. While both stocks have pulled back a bit since then, it’s clear that any sort of progress with Ocugen’s attempts to bring a vaccine to America will result in similar upward moves. Of course, this is contingent on the company actually getting through the approval process with the vaccine candidate. But, with interim results from its Phase 3 clinical trial showing Covaxin “demonstrates 81% efficacy,” Ocugen may be one step closer to getting it approved in the States. Any sort of additional progress regarding Covaxin will produce another spike for OCGN stock. But, given its still a long-shot candidate, coupled with other concerns, the long-term prospects for this company and its share price remain unclear. If Covaxin Fails, There’s Very Little to Soften the Blow The recently released Phase 3 interim results look promising. However, this alone doesn’t guarantee that Covaxin is well on its way to getting FDA approval. As InvestorPlace’s Vince Martin discussed on Mar. 1, there’s still a long road ahead for Ocugen when it comes to profiting off the Bharat vaccine. And that’s assuming it gets through all the hurdles, obtaining the ability to sell it in the U.S. market. What if, after the recent promising news, further developments wind up negative? What happens if Covaxin doesn’t get a green light from the FDA? Obviously, that would be bad news for OCGN stock. Outside of the vaccine candidate, the company has little else going for it that could help soften that potential blow. Sure, as is the case with other long-shot vaccine plays, the company has other candidates in its pipeline. Yet, while there may be potential with its OCU400 “gene therapy product” for retinal diseases, that’s far from enough to support the stock at its current valuation. Right now, OCGN has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion. Even with the $23 million in proceeds from its recent direct offering, Ocugen still doesn’t have the balance sheet to support that lofty number, either. So, if Covaxin is a bust, OCGN stock will head fast back towards its prior price levels. Maybe not back to that 52-week low of 17 cents per share. But, likely much closer to that than where shares change hands today. Ocugen Could Rally Once More, But It’s Still a Big Gamble All told, I remain skeptical on this speculative biotech play. Yet, further positive news about Covaxin could send it soaring once more. So, putting it simply, it’s too early to bet against this name. But that said, while there’s a chance for nimble traders to make some fast gains, this is still a big gamble. What’s the best move? Whether risk-hungry or risk-averse, you should tread carefully with OCGN stock. On the date of publication, Thomas Niel did not (either directly or indirectly) hold any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Thomas Niel, contributor for InvestorPlace.com, has been writing single-stock analysis for web-based publications since 2016. More From InvestorPlace Why Everyone Is Investing in 5G All WRONG It doesn’t matter if you have $500 in savings or $5 million. Do this now. Top Stock Picker Reveals His Next Potential 500% Winner Stock Prodigy Who Found NIO at $2… Says Buy THIS Now The post Ocugen Stock May Have One More Rally in It Before It’s Over appeared first on InvestorPlace.