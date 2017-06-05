Amazon Echo, Google Home and now, Apple HomePod

Apple jumps into the smart speaker race with HomePod.

Announced at the 2017 World Wide Developers Conference, the Siri-powered speaker will make listening to music at home a better experience.

The built-in “musicologist” will tailor to your music preferences.

Just like the Amazon Echo and Google Home, HomePod can give you the weather, news and sports scores, and perform other tasks… with the command, “Hey, Siri.”

The 7-inch-tall HomePod is covered in mesh and has a 4-inch woofer.

It will run you $349 and will hit stores in December.

