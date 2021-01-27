U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,750.77
    -98.85 (-2.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,303.17
    -633.83 (-2.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,270.60
    -355.47 (-2.61%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,108.70
    -41.16 (-1.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    52.65
    +0.04 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,842.20
    -8.70 (-0.47%)
     

  • Silver

    25.31
    -0.23 (-0.89%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2111
    -0.0057 (-0.47%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0140
    -0.0260 (-2.50%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3689
    -0.0043 (-0.31%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    104.0970
    +0.4700 (+0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,022.65
    -1,093.94 (-3.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    624.28
    -15.64 (-2.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,567.37
    -86.64 (-1.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,635.21
    +89.01 (+0.31%)
     

Amazon’s motorized Echo Show 10 goes on sale February 25th

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Back at its fall hardware event last year, Amazon announced the Echo Show 10. And now it finally has a release date. You’ll be able to pick the company’s latest smart display on February 25th for $250.

In case you need a refresher, the Echo Show 10 is one of Amazon’s strangest devices to date. It features a rotating base and a computer vision algorithm that allows its 10-inch screen to reposition itself and face you head-on wherever you are in a room. With a built-in 13-megapixel camera and support for Zoom, Skype and Chime, Amazon says the Echo Show 10 is the perfect tool for hands-free video calling. However, if you’d rather not have the display follow you around, you can disable that part of its functionality by asking Alexa. You can also use the device to watch Netflix, making it one of the first Amazon smart displays to allow you to do that.

