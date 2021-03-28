U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.38 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.02 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1805
    +0.0033 (+0.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3787
    +0.0049 (+0.36%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7020
    +0.5410 (+0.50%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    55,318.85
    -770.50 (-1.37%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.80 (+1.56%)
     

Amazon's rotating Echo Show 10 is $40 off at Amazon

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Now's a good time to buy the Echo Show 10 if its usual asking price is off-putting. Amazon is selling its unique rotating smart display for $210, or $40 below the official sticker. This is the first discount we've seen for the new Echo Show 10, and substantial enough that it could be worthwhile if you like to have video calls in the kitchen or living room.

Buy Echo Show 10 on Amazon - $210

If you don't need an expansive screen, you can also buy the alarm clock-oriented Echo Show 5 at a sale price of $50. The basic Echo Dot is down to $35, and the standard Echo has dropped to $80.

The Echo Show 10's rotating 10-inch screen is something of a gimmick, but it does work — this is a fine pick if you have multiple family members who want to participate in video calls, or if you just want freedom to move around the room. It can even double as a security camera, and the high sound quality makes it a treat even when you're not staring at the display. It's just a question of whether or not these additions are worth the steep premium you'll pay over the Echo Show 8.

  • New York rolls out first digital COVID-19 vaccine passports in the US

    New York state has launched the US' first vaccine passports in the form of the mostly digital Excelsior Pass, but it's bound to stir ethical debates.

  • Ford and HP team up to make F-250 parts from 3D printer waste

    With help from HP, Ford found a way to reuse spent 3D printed powders and parts to create injection molded vehicle parts.

  • Facebook freezes Venezuela president's page over false COVID-19 claims

    Facebook has frozen the page of Venezuela president Maduro for a month for posting COVID-19 misinformation.

  • Peacock is removing racist scenes from classic WWE matches

    NBCUniversal's Peacock is removing racist scenes from classic WWE matches as it comes to terms with a troublesome streaming catalog.

  • Killing of youths sparks protests in northwest Pakistan

    Thousands of protesters broke through a police blockade in northwestern Pakistan on Sunday as they tried to march on the city of Bannu and then on to Islamabad to demand a government probe into the deaths of four young men who they allege were tortured and killed by security forces. Police fired tear gas in an attempt to keep them from entering the city of Bannu, which lies on the way to Islamabad, on Sunday evening. The protesters were carrying the bodies of the four young men, aged between 15 and 20, found in a shallow grave on March 21 in the town of Jani Khel, outside Bannu.

  • Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $200 off at Amazon

    Vizio's rotating Elevate soundbar has received a $200 discount at Amazon, making it a better deal if you want wireless Dolby Atmos in a compact size.

  • All the Winners From the 2021 NAACP Image Awards

    See the full list of winners here.

  • Scotland’s renewable energy matched 97 percent of demand in 2020

    97.4 percent of Scotland's gross electric consumption came from clean energy sources in 2020.

  • It’s not too late to save on your 2020 tax bill — here’s how

    If you live in a jurisdiction with low or no personal income tax or if you owe little or nothing to the state and local income tax collectors, you have options. You can potentially claim itemized deductions on last year’s return for either: (1) state and local general sales taxes or (2) state and local income taxes. Catch No. 1: This option is only relevant if your allowable itemized deductions for last year would exceed your allowable standard deduction for last year (generally $24,800 for married joint-filing couples, $12,400 for singles and those who use married filing separate status, and $18,650 for heads of households).

  • New York to Expunge Convictions With Marijuana Legalization

    (Bloomberg) -- Marijuana convictions would be erased with the stroke of the New York governor’s pen under a pot legalization bill ready for a vote this week in the state Legislature.The measure (S.854A /A.1248A), details of which were released late Saturday, calls for the automatic expungement of records for people with previous convictions for activities that would no longer be criminalized when marijuana is legalized for use by adults 21 and older.“For generations, too many New Yorkers have been unfairly penalized for the use and sale of adult-use cannabis, arbitrarily arrested and jailed with harsh mandatory minimum sentences,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) said in a news release. “After years of tireless advocacy and extraordinarily hard work, that time is coming to an end in New York State.”Legislative leaders, who negotiated the proposal with Cuomo, said they’ll act on the measure this week.The expansive bill would allow dispensaries to open as soon as next year, and includes special cannabis taxes, permission for home growers to cultivate their own marijuana, and as well as limits on the number of licenses that can go to large corporations.Tax Revenue.The deal includes a 13% sales tax, with the money raised divided between the state (9%) and localities (4%), according to the text of the proposal. Distributors additionally would collect an excise tax of as much as 3 cents per milligram of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, with a sliding scale based on the type of product and its potency.Legal cannabis has been projected to generate $350 million in taxes annually once it’s fully rolled out, Cuomo said in a Saturday news release. It could create 30,000 to 60,000 new jobs statewide, he said.Cities, towns, and villages would have nine months to opt out from having dispensaries and pot cafes in their communities.Tax revenue would be used to run and oversee the state cannabis program, with the remaining money divided between programs that try to help people rebuild their lives after marijuana possession arrests, aid for their neighborhoods, education, and drug treatment.“My goal in carrying this legislation has always been to end the racially disparate enforcement of marijuana prohibition that has taken such a toll on communities of color across our state, and to use the economic windfall of legalization to help heal and repair those same communities,” said state Senate Finance Committee Chairwoman Liz Krueger (D), who sponsored the legislation.Home Delivery.The bill allows for the personal cultivation of cannabis, with an adult 21 or older permitted to have up to three mature plants and three immature plants. Per household, the limit would be six of each kind of plant, according to the bill.Up to 3 ounces of cannabis and 24 grams of cannabis concentrate would be legally permitted for personal possession outside of the home. The bill would allow pot delivery services, with each licensee able to have the equivalent of up to 25 full-time employees.The legislation also would allow on-site pot consumption, as long as the cannabis cafes aren’t within 500 feet of a school, or 200 feet from a house of worship.Vertical Integration.The state wouldn’t be allowed to give out licenses that let a single company handle all parts of a recreational cannabis transaction — cultivation, processing, distributing, and dispensing, according to the proposal — with the exception of micro businesses. The bill also would bar a licensed cultivator or processor from having a direct or indirect financial interest in a retail dispensary.A state Cannabis Control Board and Office of Cannabis Management would decide how many licenses are issued and would be required to take small businesses into consideration and prioritize “social and economic equity” applicants from communities disproportionately impacted when marijuana was illegal. Priority also would go to those who make less than 80% of their county’s median income; those convicted in the past of a marijuana-related offense, and those with a convicted parent, guardian, child, spouse, or dependent convicted of a cannabis-related offense.The bill sets a goal of allocating half of the adult-use licenses to a minority- or woman-owned business, distressed farmers, service-disabled veterans, or “social and economic equity” applicants.Companies that already have a medical license in New York could have a slight advantage over newcomers when the state opens up to recreational use. There are 10, five of which are among the U.S.’s largest multi-state operators; Acreage Holdings, Columbia Care, Cresco Labs, Curaleaf, and Green Thumb Industries.Adult-use cannabis could be sold at only three of a medical operator’s dispensaries, and they would only be able to distribute their own products, according to the bill. Those holding a medical dispensary license would not be allowed to hold another retail dispensary license.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Mortgage Applications Drop 1.3% but Could Surge Once Spring Inventory Hits

    While today's mortgage rates are still pretty attractive on a historical basis, it's hard to ignore the fact that they've been climbing steadily since mid-February. In fact, mortgage applications fell 1.3% for the week ending March 5, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association, and rising rates were likely a strong contributing factor.

  • Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular patients at home

    A Stanford study has determined that the Apple Watch can monitor the frailty of cardiovascular disease patients when they're at home — it's about as good as a clinic.

  • Portland ‘Stop Asian Hate’ rally draws hundreds

    Hundreds gather in Portland, Oregon at a 'Stop Asian Hate' rally denouncing the upsurge of violence against Asian Americans. The rally follows a mass shooting at Asian-owned spas in the southeastern state of Georgia that left eight dead.

  • Fed Says Unemployment Will Fall to Below 4% in 2022. Will That Mean the End of Extended Benefits?

    The jobless situation is expected to improve -- but will that hurt those who don't recover by then?

  • Romanian police investigate death threats against prominent Jewish actor

    Romanian police were investigating on Sunday death threats made against award-winning film and theatre star Maia Morgenstern and her children at the start of Passover celebrations. Morgenstern, who played the figure of Mary in Mel Gibson's The Passion of the Christ and runs the Jewish State Theatre in Bucharest, published an email she received in which the author threatens to violently kill Morgenstern and her children, as well as set fire to the Jewish theatre and its staff. The email was signed "on behalf of the far right Alliance for Uniting Romanians (AUR)", although its leader George Simion condemned the threat, saying it was not issued by the party, and urged authorities to quickly find and punish its author.

  • Mets owner Steve Cohen takes to Twitter asking: ‘What do you think Lindor will accept?’

    Mets owner Steve Cohen started a dialogue with Mets fans on Friday night by asking a simple question.

  • Cowboys secondary loses former starter, Xavier Woods inked by Vikings

    Ex-Cowboys safety, Xavier Woods, has signed a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings.

  • Amazon is having a massive sale this weekend—here’s everything worth buying, starting at $11

    Save big on Sony and Samsung TVs, Bose headphones, XBox games, Shark vacuums, comfy shoes—even Purell is on sale!

  • Survival game 'Rust' will hit PS4 and Xbox One on May 21st

    They'll have a separate update roadmap from the PC version.

  • How Europe’s Third Virus Wave Is Playing Out in Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- Lockdowns, a third wave of infections and a disastrous vaccination campaign: the pandemic is taking a renewed toll on Europe.And it’s playing out in markets. From bond yields to stock prices, investors are pricing in the potential for months of lost productivity and consumer spending. Options traders are at their most bearish on the euro since July, and the gap between German and U.S. 10-year yields is the widest in a year.At the heart of the issue is that Europe is failing to combat the pandemic, while the U.S. is on track for normal life to return within months. Just this week, while infighting continued between European Union governments, President Joe Biden was doubling the goal for vaccinations in his first 100 days in office. No wonder investors like Luke Hickmore are bypassing the euro area on their way to the U.S. and the U.K. instead.“This is entirely due to the delay happening in Europe right now,” said Hickmore, a money manager at Aberdeen Standard Investments. “I can’t see any action by Europe stopping the vaccine juggernaut in the U.S.”Here’s a reality check on Europe’s markets:Splitting YieldsThe clearest way to see the U.S. and European divergence is via the bond market. Treasuries are pricing in faster economic growth, while German bonds reflect demand for the safest debt and heavy central bank support -- causing the yield gap to widen to 200 basis points.“It reflects the abject failure on part of the EU and remarkable determination on part of the U.S.,” said Rishi Mishra, an analyst at Futures First. For Europe, “it’s the bond market version of taking the elevator down and the stairs up.”Euro DoldrumsOption traders are now seeing a weaker euro for the remainder of the year, with one-year risk reversals moving in favor of puts.The currency had surged last year on optimism over the EU’s recovery fund and joint efforts to fight the pandemic. Now, there are concerns that the fund will be delayed, while the U.S. unleashes massive economic stimulus.“The dramatic divergence of European and U.S. growth expectations is a legacy of poor management on this side of the Atlantic and will leave scars in market pricing,” wrote Kit Juckes, a strategist at Societe Generale SA.Stock RotationThe rotation in European stocks has started going in reverse, favoring defensive over cyclical. Tech companies in the Stoxx 600 Index capped their best five days since November, while retail and energy retreated during the week. Travel shares that skyrocketed this year on hopes of summer travel returning are now stalling.“The tourism season is a big downside risk to our forecasts” for Europe, Merrill Lynch economist Ruben Segura-Cayuela wrote in a note on Friday. “For a bullish story, we really need to continue looking across the Atlantic.”Next Big Trade for Pound Bulls Rests on EU Vaccine DisparityWhat’s happening this week:Euro-area and U.K. bond markets are closed on Friday. Debt sales next week from Germany and Italy total 11 billion euros. There are no redemptions until April 9, when Germany will pay 21 billion euros, while Italy pays small coupons of about 500 million euros.The U.K. holds no bond sales but the BOE will buy back 4.4 billion pounds of debt across three operationsInflation numbers dominate the coming week’s data releases, with German numbers on Tuesday followed by the euro area’s flash estimate on Wednesday; U.K. data is mostly second-tier and backward lookingECB and BOE speakers are few and far between in a holiday-shortened week with Francois Villeroy speaking on WednesdayS&P Global Ratings reviews France next weekFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.