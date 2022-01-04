U.S. markets close in 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,800.59
    +4.03 (+0.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,874.18
    +289.12 (+0.79%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,636.64
    -196.16 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,270.72
    +25.41 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.18
    +1.10 (+1.45%)
     

  • Gold

    1,815.00
    +14.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Silver

    23.09
    +0.28 (+1.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1285
    -0.0015 (-0.14%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6680
    +0.0400 (+2.46%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3529
    +0.0053 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    116.1300
    +0.7940 (+0.69%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,317.88
    +366.32 (+0.80%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,182.53
    +11.18 (+0.95%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,505.15
    +120.61 (+1.63%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,301.79
    +510.08 (+1.77%)
     

Amazon Echo Show 15 review: Is all that screen space worth it for $249.99?

Brett Molina, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Amazon's latest Echo device isn't designed to blend in with your surroundings. In fact, it's expected to be a center of attention.

The Echo Show 15, available now for $249.99, is the tech giant's latest Alexa-enabled smart device, with features found on its vast line of smart speakers.

Only this Echo has a touchscreen. But not just any kind of touchscreen. It's 15.6 inches, which means it commands a notable presence in your home.

I've been trying out the Echo Show 15 for a couple of weeks now, and the family-friendly Echo shows signs of potential as a central hub for staying organized and entertained.

►Best tech from CES: A Zoom-friendly Lenovo Thinkpad, new Samsung Galaxy phone, smart bathtubs

►Save on your wireless bill: If you can live with these tradeoffs

The Echo Show 15 isn't a simple plug-and-use device. Owners can either mount it to a wall or place it on a counter with a stand. The Show can be displayed horizontally or vertically depending on preference.

I chose a kitchen countertop as the destination for a test Echo Show 15 sent by Amazon. Once it's in place and plugged in, setup is straightforward.

New to the Echo Show line is visual ID, which works like Face ID on the iPhone. After the device learns your face using a built-in camera, it will automatically turn on when you walk past.

Amazon&#39;s Echo Show 15.
Amazon's Echo Show 15.

Users can also add widgets to help personalize the experience. They include weather, calendars, fun sticky notes for leaving reminders, and news. Combined with visual ID, when the Echo Show recognizes a user, it will pull up their personal layout of widgets and information.

If you're worried about privacy, the device has a shutter to cover the camera and the option to mute the microphone.

Where the Echo Show is exciting is its mix of smart voice tools using Alexa and the bulletin board style display it commands. It's the ideal device for a household seeking to better organize. Kids have a doctor appointment? Add it to the calendar. Need to pick up eggs at the grocery store? Drop it on the shopping list. Kids need reminders on homework? Tack on a digital sticky note.

Amazon&#39;s Echo Show 15.
Amazon's Echo Show 15.

It also controls your smart home, so if you're invested in Ring cameras, smart plugs or other devices, you can connect and control those here, too.

And it connects with other Echo devices in the home to utilize features such as intercom and voice chat.

I found Echo Show 15 had other valuable functionality as well. Washing dishes isn't as boring when I do it while streaming Netflix from the Show. When I needed to look up a smoothie recipe, I just pulled it up on the built-in web browser and followed along on that easy-to-read big screen.

However, I wish Echo Show was capable of more through its touchscreen. A lot of its functionality is centered around Alexa, and it feels like a waste not to feature any type of apps from the Amazon app store.

But if you're willing to make Alexa the star of your smart home future, the Echo Show 15 is a solid first step.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Echo Show 15: Amazon's latest device features Alexa plus a big screen

Recommended Stories

  • BlackBerry pulls life support for once-indispensable business smartphone

    Former U.S. President Barack Obama, one of its most celebrated users, made headlines in 2016 when he was asked to give up his BlackBerry and replace it with an unnamed smartphone. In a document published in 2020, the company said it would take steps to decommission legacy services for BlackBerry 10 and BlackBerry OS operating systems and added devices running on them would no longer be supported and may not be able to receive or send data, make phone calls or send messages reliably. A U.S. judge on Monday rejected the company's bid to dismiss a lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of smartphones using BlackBerry 10 OS, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall.

  • AMD releases new laptop chips, taking aim at business computers

    Advanced Micro Devices Inc on Tuesday released a new line of central processors for laptops, including ones aimed at taking market share from rival Intel Corp in the world of corporate PCs. AMD has overtaken Intel's former lead in making the fastest chips for most Windows-based laptops, helping to push its market share to 22% in the third quarter of last year. It announced a deal with Lenovo Group Ltd to supply chips for a new laptop model called the ThinkPad Z, a pricey machine aimed at corporate users, a market where Intel's market share has been slower to erode.

  • 2 No-Brainer Metaverse Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The metaverse is the buzzword of the moment in technology after Meta Platforms announced in October 2021 that it plans to bring this concept to life so that people can experience immersive content in three dimensions instead of simply looking at two-dimensional objects on a screen. From gaming and entertainment to work and education, the coming metaverse is expected to touch several verticals and blur the lines between real and virtual worlds. As a result, the metaverse is expected to create a massive revenue opportunity running into trillions of dollars, according to estimates from various analysts and investment firms.

  • CES 2022: The biggest trends to expect from the consumer tech conference

    CES 2022 kicks off today, and these are the biggest trends to watch for.

  • AMD, Nvidia, Intel, Qualcomm Tout Chip Advances At CES 2022

    Four top chipmakers on Tuesday introduced their latest products ahead of the CES 2022 tech conference.

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch: Software Sector Takes Hit In Early 2022

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own is changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Buy And Watch Span Chips, Software, Internet Plays

    When looking for the best artificial intelligence stocks to buy, identify companies using AI technology to improve products or gain a strategic edge, such as Google, Microsoft and Nvidia.

  • Intel focuses on autonomous driving, gaming and laptop chips at CES 2022

    Intel Corp. highlighted a further push into gaming and mobile chips Tuesday as part of its presentation at CES 2022.

  • Intel Shows Off New Laptop Computer Processors, Graphics Chips

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., the biggest maker of computer processors, released a new set of laptop chips and more powerful graphics components for notebooks, stepping up efforts to take on rivals Nvidia Corp. and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S

  • Apple hits $3 trillion market cap, becoming first company to hit the mark

    Apple's market cap has surpassed $3 trillion.

  • Google confirms it acquired cybersecurity specialist Siemplify, reportedly for $500M, to become part of Google Cloud's Chronicle

    Cybersecurity breaches are at a high watermark, and so any company serious about expanding its credibility and business in enterprise IT has to continue investing in tackling it. To that end, Google is kicking off the new year by stepping up its operations in cloud-based and enterprise security. Today the company confirmed that it has acquired Siemplify, an Israel-based cybersecurity startup that specializes in end-to-end security services for enterprises, typically referred to as security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) services.

  • Microsoft patent puts new twist on Surface device

    A patent posted by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office shows a Microsoft Surface device with three display screens. It would be the latest device from the company to fold after the Surface Duo.

  • Self-driving truck company TuSimple to use Nvidia chips for autonomous computing

    TuSimple Holdings Inc on Tuesday said it has partnered with Nvidia Corp to use the company's vehicle chips to design and build an advanced autonomous driving computer for its self-driving trucks. The computer, known as a domain controller in the automotive industry, will be specifically engineered for TuSimple's commercial self-driving trucks, and will power sensor perception and vehicle operation. Nvidia will provide artificial intelligence expertise and its Drive Orin hardware, a chip specifically designed for autonomous driving capabilities.

  • BlackBerry loses bid to dismiss BlackBerry 10 lawsuit in NY, fall trial possible

    A U.S. judge on Monday rejected BlackBerry Ltd's bid to dismiss a long-running lawsuit claiming it defrauded shareholders by inflating the success and profitability of its BlackBerry 10 smartphones, and said the class-action case could go to trial this fall. U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon in Manhattan said "genuine issues of material fact" remained in dispute in the more than eight-year-old case, including over BlackBerry's accounting, and that "battle-of-the-experts" issues precluded her from ruling for one side or the other. While the BlackBerry 10 won positive reviews from critics, the public preferred Android-based smartphones and Apple Inc's iPhone, eventually leading to BlackBerry's 2016 decision to stop making phones.

  • Better 5G Stock: Qualcomm vs. Nokia

    Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) and Nokia (NYSE: NOK) are very different companies, but they'll both profit from the long-term growth of the 5G market, which could expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of over 30% through 2026, according to Research and Markets. Qualcomm is one of the world's largest mobile chipmakers. Nokia is one of the world's largest suppliers of telecommunications equipment.

  • My Top Cryptocurrency to Buy for 2022 (and It's Not Even Close)

    For better or for worse, the 2021 chapter in all our investing journeys has come to a close. Looking ahead, many investors may feel uneasy about buying or even just holding high-priced stocks considering that the S&P 500 is hovering around an all-time high after nearly doubling in three years.

  • Amazon Stocks Looks Attractive After a Wild Year for Tech. Here’s Why.

    Shares of Amazon lagged the rest of Big Tech in 2021. Now the stock may be the most appealing of the tech giants.

  • Your BlackBerry Dies Today: End of an Era for Iconic Handset

    (Bloomberg) -- BlackBerry devices running the original operating system and services will no longer be supported after Jan. 4, marking the end of an era for the storied device that catapulted work into the mobile era.Most Read from BloombergOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayPolice Pinpoint Starting Point of Historic Colorado WildfireIvanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr. Subpoenaed in Asset ProbeU.S. Catches Kremlin Inside

  • Terra (LUNA) Is The Only Leading Crypto With A Strong Upward Trend

    LUNA stays strong despite the broad pullback in crypto markets.

  • 5 Cryptos That Could Surpass Shiba Inu in 2022

    Forget meme coins! Here are five tokens with better long-term potential, even if they're not as cute.