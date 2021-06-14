U.S. markets open in 3 hours 48 minutes

The first-gen Echo Show 5 drops down to $45 ahead of Prime Day

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon's Echo Show 5 just got an upgrade, but if you don't mind missing out on relatively minor additions like a higher-resolution camera, you can pick up the first-gen model at its lowest price to date. Just ahead of Prime Day, the 2019 Echo Show 5 is available for $45. Amazon has been selling the device for $50 recently, but we saw it drop to $45 during Prime Day and Black Friday last year.

Buy Echo Show 5 (first-gen) at Amazon - $45

As the name suggests, Echo Show 5 has a smaller screen than other devices in the lineup at 5.5 inches. It's primarily designed for desks and nightstands. It includes several clock faces, along with a sunrise alarm and an option to snooze an alarm by tapping the top of the smart display.

In our review of the original Echo Show 5, we felt it was a solid smart display with great sound quality for such a small product. You can use it to browse the web and view photos and videos. There's an Alexa smart display dashboard with quick access to several skill categories. 

You might want to keep the physical camera shutter closed and microphone muted more often than not if you place the Echo Show 5 next to your bed. Given that the new model is retailing at $85, it's not too surprising to see Amazon drop the price of the first-gen Echo Show 5 again, even if the Prime Day event is right around the corner on June 21st and 22nd.

It's worth keeping in mind that the Echo Show 5 is automatically enrolled in Amazon's new bandwidth-sharing Sidewalk network. You can opt out, however.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by visiting our deals homepage and following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter.

