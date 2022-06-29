U.S. markets close in 4 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,816.42
    -5.13 (-0.13%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,009.84
    +62.85 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,161.25
    -20.29 (-0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,709.80
    -29.05 (-1.67%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    111.92
    +0.16 (+0.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,816.90
    -4.30 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    20.65
    -0.22 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0474
    -0.0051 (-0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1020
    -0.1040 (-3.24%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2132
    -0.0053 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6040
    +0.4760 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,070.00
    -582.56 (-2.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.74
    -6.93 (-1.58%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,313.46
    -9.95 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,804.60
    -244.87 (-0.91%)
     

A bundle with the Echo Show 5 and a Ring Doorbell is only $85 for Prime members

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Amazon

Amazon has pulled another solid deal out of its hat ahead of Prime Day. Prime members can now snag a bundle of the Echo Show 5 and Ring Video Doorbell for $85. You'd essentially be getting the smart doorbell for free, as Echo Show 5 typically costs the same price. The Ring Doorbell normally costs $100 by itself. The standard price of the bundle is $150, which is already $35 less than the products cost separately.

Buy Echo Show 5 and Ring Doorbell bundle at Amazon - $85

The current version of the Alexa-enabled Echo Show 5 arrived a year ago. We gave it a score of 85 in our review, finding the decent sound quality and bedside-table size to be plus points. The tap-to-snooze option is useful too. However, the interface perhaps isn't as intuitive as it could be and, while it has a better webcam than the first version of the device, it's still only 2MP.

Meanwhile, the second-gen version of Ring Video Doorbell arrived in 2020. It offers up to 1080p HD video, an improvement over the original model's 720p resolution. You can view a video feed from the device on Echo Show 5 as well as on a phone, tablet or PC. The doorbell can run on battery power alone. It can also be hardwired or connected to a Ring solar charger.

Amazon says the device offers better night vision than the first-gen doorbell as well as adjustable motion zones. There's a privacy zone option that allows you to block out certain parts of the field of view from recordings as well. Given that the second-gen Ring Video Doorbell is two years old, this deal could be an instance of Amazon trying to offload existing stock ahead of a possible next-gen model.

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.

Recommended Stories