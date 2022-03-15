U.S. markets close in 3 hours 41 minutes

Amazon's latest Echo Show 5 is on sale for $45 right now

Jon Fingas
·Reporter
·1 min read
Nicole Lee/Engadget

Now might be a good moment to buy an Echo Show 5 as a smart alarm clock. Amazon is once more selling the second-gen Echo Show 5 for a record-low $45, or a large 47 percent below the official price. You can also buy the Kids edition for $55 (42 percent off) if the colorful shell and year-long Kids+ subscription prove appealing.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 Kids at Amazon - $55

The Echo Show 5 is practically tailor-made for your nightstand between its small size, a sunrise alarm and a tap-to-snooze feature. It sounds surprisingly good for its size and includes a camera (with privacy shutter) for morning video calls. If you just want to check the weather or control your Alexa-powered smart home from your bed, this is all you need.

There are some limitations. The interface isn't quite as elegant as Google's Nest Hub, and you'll want that device if you use other Nest devices or otherwise immerse yourself in the Google Assistant ecosystem. The video calling performance isn't a huge leap over the first-gen Echo Show 5, and you can't plug in a better set of speakers. For $45, though, there's not much room to complain — it costs less than an Echo Dot with clock while offering more overall functionality.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

