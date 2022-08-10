Amazon's Echo Show 5 is back on sale for $40

Amazon has reduced the price of the Echo Show 5 by $45. With the 53 percent discount, you can buy the smart display for $40, or just $5 more than it was during Prime Day. Released in 2021 , the second-generation Echo Show 8 features a 960 x 480 resolution display and a 2-megapixel camera. Amazon offers the device in a trio of colors – Charcoal, Deep Sea Blue and Glacier White. All three models are currently on sale. Like its bigger sibling, the Echo Show 5 includes a sunrise alarm feature, allowing the display to slowly brighten as a way to wake you gently during dark winter mornings. It also comes with all the usual features found on Amazon Echo devices, including Alexa voice control and Ring integration.

Amazon has also discounted the Echo Show 5 Kids . The kid-friendly version is currently $50 after a $45 price drop. Paying the extra $10, you get a smart display with a two-year guarantee and a trial to Amazon Kids+. The service provides access to child-appropriate ebooks, games, videos and apps. Of course, it wouldn’t be an Echo sale if Amazon didn’t include the 4th-generation Dot. The company’s most affordable smart speaker is currently $40, down from $50. You can get the Kids version on sale too. The Echo Dot is a good option for adding Alexa to one of the rooms in your home.

