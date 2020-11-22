Amazon Echo devices get steep discounts ahead of Black Friday

The next round of Amazon Black Friday deals has begun, with most of the company’s Echo speakers receiving heavy discounts. And considering these are the latest Echos with the new spherical design that only became available about one month ago, the deals are the best we’ve seen so far. These discounts join the slew of deals that started on Friday, which slashed the prices of most of Amazon’s Fire TV devices. Check out the list below for the best Amazon Echo Black Friday deals we could find.

All-new Echo Dot - $29

Amazon Echo Dot 2020

Amazon updated the Echo Dot this fall and now we’re seeing its first major discount. The new Echo Dot is down to $29, which is 42 percent off its normal price. It looks quite different from the previous generation (which is also on sale for $19) thanks to its new spherical design. That’s one of the reasons we gave the Echo Dot a score of 89, and we also liked its improved sound quality, 3.5mm audio jack and tap-to-snooze feature. If you want the convenience of a glanceable clock, the Echo Dot with clock is also on sale for $39.

Buy Echo Dot at Amazon - $29 Buy Echo Dot with clock at Amazon - $39

Fire HD 10 - $80

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet

The most powerful Fire tablet available, the Fire HD 10 is on sale for $80. Even at its normal price of $150, it’s a great value if you’re in need of a basic, no-frills tablet. We gave it a score of 88 for its sharp display, solid performance and hands-free Alexa abilities. The kids version of the Fire HD 10 is on sale for $130, or $70 off its normal price. You’re getting the regular tablet in this bundle in addition to a child-proof case, a two-year warranty and one free year of Amazon Kids+.

Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $80

All-new Echo - $70

Amazon Echo 2020

Amazon’s latest Echo has dropped to $70, which is $30 off its normal price and the lowest it has been since it debuted a couple months ago. It has the new spherical design that the new Echo Dots have, and now it has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub as well. We gave it a score of 89 for its improved audio quality, included 3.5mm audio jack and better stereo performance.

Buy Echo at Amazon - $70

Echo Studio - $160

Amazon Echo Studio

The Echo Studio is Amazon’s best sounding smart speaker and now it’s $40 off its normal price, bringing it down to $160. If you’re set on having an Alexa smart speaker in your home and want higher quality sound, the Studio could be a good pick for you. We gave it a score of 88 for its hi-res audio, unobtrusive design and abilities as a home theater speaker.

Buy Echo Studio at Amazon - $160

Echo Show 5 - $45

Amazon Echo Show 5

The Echo Show 5 has dropped to $45 again, which is 50 percent off its normal price. It’s one of the most versatile Alexa smart displays thanks to its compact size that features a 5-inch touchscreen. We gave it a score of 85 for its sunrise alarm feature (which helps it work as a smart alarm clock), great sound quality and physical camera shutter. You’re also able to bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for only $5 extra.

Buy Echo Show 5 at Amazon - $45 Buy Echo Show 5 bundle at Amazon - $50

Echo Show 8 - $65

Amazon Echo Show 8

The Echo Show 8 is on sale for $65, which is half off its normal price. One of Amazon’s mid-sized smart displays, the Echo Show 8 houses Alexa and uses its display to show recipe videos, weather forecasts, video feeds from security cameras and more. It also has a webcam that you can use to video chat with friends and family that also have Echo Show devices. You can also bundle it with a Blink Mini camera for an extra $5.

Buy Echo Show 8 at Amazon - $65 Buy Echo Show 8 bundle at Amazon - $70

Echo Show - $150

Amazon Echo Show 2nd-gen

The 2nd-gen Echo Show is on sale for $150, which is an all-time low. It may not have the rotating power than the latest Echo Show does, but that doesn’t mean this smart display is any less useful. In addition to asking Alexa to answer your queries, the Echo Show 10 can play videos, display information like appointments and weather forecasts and you can use it to video chat with friends and family.

Buy Echo Show at Amazon - $150

Echo Flex - $10

Amazon Echo Flex

Amazon knocked the price of the Echo Flex down to $10, which is 60 percent off its normal price. It’s the device to get if you don’t have a lot of space to spare but want to call upon Alexa more easily. Not only can it play music despite being so small, but it also has a built-in USB port so you can change other devices, too.

Buy Echo Flex at Amazon - $10

Echo Auto - $20

Amazon Echo Auto

The Echo Auto is now 60 percent off, bringing the price down to $20. This little adapter essentially lets you use Alexa in your car provided you have LTE connectivity via your smartphone. With it, you can ask Alexa to turn on the smart lights in your home before you arrive or play music through your car’s speakers.

Buy Echo Auto at Amazon - $20

Eero 6 Pro - $183

eero Pro 6Amazon eero 6 Pro

Amazon’s new Eero 6 Pro mesh Wifi system has fallen to $183, which is 20 percent off its normal price. This updated system debuted along with the new Echos and features WiFi 6 support, coverage for up to 2,000 square feet and a built-in Zigbee home hub.

Buy Eero 6 Pro at Amazon - $183

