Most of Amazon's Eero 6 routers are on sale ahead of Prime Day

Kris Holt
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Jon Fingas/Engadget

We're fast approaching Prime Day, one of the biggest online shopping events of the year, but Amazon isn't waiting to slash the prices of some of its own products. The company has discounted several Eero 6 routers exclusively for Prime members. The standard Eero 6, for instance, is down from $89 to $71 for Prime members. That matches the lowest price we've seen to date.

Buy Eero 6 at Amazon (Prime exclusive) - $71

As with the other models, the Eero 6 is a mesh router. The price is for a single node. The router supports WiFi 6 with speeds of up to 900Mbps and the ability to connect more than 75 devices. Amazon says the device will cover up to 1,500 square feet. The company's TrueMesh tech prioritizes traffic to certain devices — a TV streaming a movie in 4K will require much more bandwidth than a smart thermostat, for instance. With the Zigbee smart home hub, which is built in, Eero 6 will connect Zigbee-compatible devices to Alexa.

Several other Eero models have dropped to new all-time low prices. Among them is the Eero 6+, which is $90, down from $139. This model supports speeds up to a gigabit and has two 1Gbps Ethernet ports. You may also get faster connectivity thanks to support for 160 MHz client devices.

Buy Eero 6+ at Amazon (Prime exclusive) - $90

The Eero Pro 6 also costs less than it ever has to this point. Amazon has lowered the price from $229 to $148. The device can cover 2,000 square feet and it supports speeds of up to 1Gbps.

Buy Eero Pro 6 at Amazon (Prime exclusive) - $148

In addition, the Eero Pro 6E is on sale. It's down to $179, which is $120 off the regular price. As the name suggests, this router supports the WiFi 6E protocol and more than 100 connected devices. It provides speeds of up to 1.3Gbps over WiFi and 1Gbps via Ethernet. Each node covers up to 2,000 square feet. Along with Zigbee products, you can use the Eero Pro 6E as a home hub for Thread devices (Pro 6 has Thread support too.)

Buy Eero Pro 6E (Prime exclusive) at Amazon - $179

Get the latest Amazon Prime Day offers by following @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribing to the Engadget Deals newsletter.

