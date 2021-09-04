U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,535.43
    -1.52 (-0.03%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,369.09
    -74.73 (-0.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,363.52
    +32.34 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,292.05
    -11.97 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.10
    -0.89 (-1.27%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.90
    +18.40 (+1.02%)
     

  • Silver

    24.80
    +0.88 (+3.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1882
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3220
    +0.0280 (+2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3863
    +0.0026 (+0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6700
    -0.2800 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,015.81
    -601.65 (-1.19%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,317.87
    +20.14 (+1.55%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,138.35
    -25.55 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,128.11
    +584.60 (+2.05%)
     

Amazon Eero 6 WiFi router packs are up to 38 percent off for Labor Day

Jon Fingas
·Weekend Editor
·1 min read

You might not have to pay much to get a modern mesh WiFi network up and running. Amazon is selling three-packs of its Eero 6 router at heavily discounted prices as part of a Labor Day sale, starting at $195 (30 percent off) for one router with two extenders. You can also buy three routers for $244 (38 percent off), and individual extenders have dropped to $62 (30 percent off). These are the best prices we've seen short of a Lightning Deal from June, and could easily make sense if you want coverage across your whole home.

Buy Eero 6 3-pack (1 router, 2 extenders) on Amazon - $195 Buy Eero 6 pack (3 routers) on Amazon - $244

The sale also includes discounts on smaller Eero 6 setups, including an individual router for $90 and a two-unit combo at $139.

This isn't the Eero Pro 6 with tri-band networking and a larger 2,000 square foot coverage for each unit. The three Eero 6 units you get should easily cover a typical home, though, and the 900Mbps peak bandwidth of the WiFi 6 system will be more than enough for most home internet connections and local data transfers. There's also a built-in Zigbee hub that should make it that much easier to connect smart home devices. These won't be your picks if you need a lot of wired networking (the router has two Ethernet ports, the extender has none), but they're otherwise solid choices if you want fast local wireless with small, unintrusive hardware.

