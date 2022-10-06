U.S. markets open in 1 minute

  • S&P Futures

    3,782.00
    -12.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,216.00
    -94.00 (-0.31%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,594.75
    -29.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,760.10
    -7.90 (-0.45%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.43
    -0.33 (-0.38%)
     

  • Gold

    1,721.30
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    20.58
    +0.04 (+0.20%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9836
    -0.0049 (-0.49%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7670
    +0.0080 (+0.21%)
     

  • Vix

    29.01
    -0.06 (-0.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1221
    -0.0101 (-0.89%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.7800
    +0.1700 (+0.12%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,094.97
    +173.18 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    457.45
    -0.96 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,980.27
    -72.35 (-1.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,311.30
    +190.80 (+0.70%)
     
Amazon's Eero Pro 6E WiFi bundle is $280 off for Prime members

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Amazon

Amazon has been slashing the prices of its own products over the past few days as we approach its second Prime Day event for the year. After holding a sale for its Fire tablets, Kindle Paperwhite and Fire TVs, the company is now also selling the Eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh WiFi devices at heavily discounted prices. Among all the options available, the three-pack bundle of Eero devices seems to be the standout deal — at $419, it's even cheaper than the pack with two nodes that's currently selling for $499. That's also $280 or 40 percent lower than its usual price, and it's the lowest we've seen the three-pack go for on the website.

Buy Amazon eero Pro 6E tri-band mesh Wi-Fi 3 Pack at Amazon - $419

This is the first Eero model to support WiFi 6E, which allows eligible devices to access a new 6 GHz band. Amazon said 6E support results in lower latency across the network, so even devices that don't support the extended standard will stand to benefit from the capability. The model supports network speeds of up to 2.3 Gbps, can cover up to 6,000 sq ft of space and can handle over 100 connected devices. Eero also uses TrueMesh technology to route traffic in order to reduce drop-offs and prevent dead spots. In addition to serving as a mesh router, Eero Pro 6E can be used as a smart home hub, allowing you to control compatible Thread and Zigbee devices with Alexa voice commands.

While the three-pack bundle is obviously the best deal you can get, you can also purchase one node at a discount. A single Eero Pro 6E node will set you back $179, which is $120 less than its regular price. The single node option has been widely available at that price over the past few days, but the discounted three-pack deal is only available today exclusively for Amazon Prime subscribers.

