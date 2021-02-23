U.S. markets open in 3 hours 27 minutes

Amazon begins using three-wheeled EVs for deliveries in seven Indian cities

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

Amazon has started using electric three-wheelers for deliveries in India, a growing market for the online retailer, as part of its push to add more eco-friendly vehicles to its fleet. The company has deployed almost 100 auto rickshaws, made by Indian electric car manufacturer Mahindra Electric, across seven cities including New Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Indore and Lucknow. Motorized three-wheelers are a common sight on Indian roads, where they are mainly used as taxis.

Mahindra's electric rickshaw, however, is built to carry cargo. The "Treo Zor" range Amazon is using can bear a 500kg load on the back, offers 125km of range on a single charge of just under 4 hours and has a top speed of 50 km/h. Though Amazon's initial order of 100 of the three-wheelers doesn't match its major investment in 100,000 Rivian electric vans in the US, the compact Treo Zor is seemingly well-equipped for deliveries on India's busy roads and could feasibly be expanded in the future. 

The move also fits into the retailer's broader climate pledge of using only renewable energy by 2030. That target also includes a global commitment of 100,000 electric vehicles in its delivery fleet, of which 10,000 are earmarked for India by 2025. 

Amazon clearly views India, home to 1.36 billion people, as a massive growth opportunity. Last August, it opened its largest campus to date in the city of Hyderabad and in February it announced that it would start manufacturing Fire TV sticks in India, marking its first time building a device in the country.

Recommended Stories

  • Facebook will roll back its block on news posts in Australia

    After blocking news posts in Australia for a few days, Facebook has reversed course.

  • Epic Games is sending players V-Bucks to settle 'Fortnite' loot box class action lawsuit

    Fortnite: Save the World players who purchased random loot boxes when they were available can expect to see 1,000 V-Bucks added to their account in the coming days.

  • What you need to know about Disney+ Star

    Today, in several countries outside the US, Disney+ is debuting a new "channel" dubbed Star. It's the new bucket into which the media giant will put all of its titles not suitable for young eyes.

  • President Obama and Bruce Springsteen debut podcast on Spotify

    President Obama and Bruce Springsteen launch a podcast exclusive on Spotify.

  • The Ready! Model 100 is a Raspberry Pi enclosure for cyberpunk enthusiasts

    The company’s Ready! Model 100 is essentially a case for your single-board computer that includes a mechanical keyboard, stereo speakers, a touchscreen display and enough I/O ports to connect almost anything you need.

  • SpaceX's first private flight will put a 29-year-old American in orbit

    One of the private citizens on SpaceX's commercial Inspiration 4 mission will be Hayley Arceneaux, who at 29 years old will be the youngest-ever American to fly into space, the NY Times has reported.

  • NASA reveals video of Perseverance's landing on Mars

    Officials also revealed more images that the rover has captured on the planet's surface.

  • What's on TV this week: 'Minari,' 'Snowfall' and 'Punky Brewster'

    'Minari' makes its premiere on streaming platforms this week, while Peacock goes for retro vibes with 'Punky Brewster.'

  • South African digital bank TymeBank lands $109M from UK and Philippines investors

    The onset of the pandemic has led to increased demand across customer income groups around the world for digital banking options. This time, a startup from Africa has joined the party. TymeBank, a South African digital bank, announced today that it has secured an R1.6 billion (~$109 million) investment from new investors in the UK and Philippines.

  • Samsung's 2021 Frame TV lineup starts at $1,000

    The entry-level 43-inch model is the only one that can rotate between portrait and landscape orientations.

  • Hyundai's striking Ioniq 5 EV offers long range and brisk performance

    Hyundai has unveiled the striking Ioniq 5 production EV crossover that's closely based on the 45, right down to the diagonal crease across the doors.

  • Instagram adds more help to support those with eating disorders

    When someone tries to search for content related to topics like eating disorder recovery, they'll first see links to resources the company has built with help from the National Eating Disorders Association (NEDA), in addition to links to local helplines in Australia, Canada and the UK.

  • Bitcoin Scales $58K for First Time; YTD Gain Over 98%

    For all of 2020, bitcoin rose 305%.

  • Bitcoin drops after climbing to all-time high

    Bitcoin fell on Monday after surging to its latest record high a day earlier as a sell-off in global equities curbed risk appetite, with some investors also citing concerns about the rapid rise in the price of the virtual currency. The most popular cryptocurrency fell to $47,400, a one-week low. Bitcoin recouped some of the losses later in the trading session and was last down around 5.5% at $54,322, on track for its worst day since Jan 27.

  • How you can lose your $1,400 stimulus check by filing taxes early

    It's true: Getting your tax return in quickly could put your relief money at risk.

  • Elon Musk Lost $15B In A Single Day And The Cause Could Be One Of His Own Tweets

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk is no longer the world’s richest person, according to Bloomberg Billionaires Index. What Happened: Musk was replaced by Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) CEO Jeff Bezos as the richest person on the list after Tesla shares fell 8.6% on Monday eroding $15.2 billion from his net wealth, according to Bloomberg. A tweet by Musk over the weekend which touched on the high valuation of Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) furthered the entrepreneur’s decline in wealth. That said, BTC & ETH do seem high lol — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) February 20, 2021 Musk falls to second place on the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index with a net worth of $183.4 billion, while Bezos has a net worth of $186.3 billion. Why It Matters: This month, Tesla invested .5 billion in Bitcoin and said it expects to accept the cryptocurrency as a means of payment in the near future. Tesla’s $1.5 billion BTC investment is worth nearly .5 billion, a gain of almost 70%, at the press-time BTC price of $52,040.21. Market strategist Peter Schiff — a noted gold bug and a Bitcoin critic— commented on the decline in the prices of Tesla shares post the company’s BTC purchase. Two weeks after @elonmusk announced that he spent $1.5 billion of shareholder money buying Bitcoin, #Tesla stock entered a bear market, plunging 20% from its all-time high set on Jan. 25th, and 16% since disclosing the #Bitcoin buy. Not an example other CEOs will likely follow! — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) February 22, 2021 Musk and Bezos have been trading places as the world’s richest persons since January 2021. Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 8.5% lower at $714.50 on Monday and fell almost 0.5% in the after-hours session. On the same day, Amazon shares closed 2.13% lower at $3,180.74. For news coverage in Italian or Spanish, check out Benzinga Italia and Benzinga España. Photo courtesy: Forbes via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAnother Elon Musk Dogecoin Tweet Sends Speculators AflutterPalantir Replaces GameStop As WallStreetBets' Top Interest© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Unemployment rises to five-year high of 5.1pc – live updates

    UK unemployment hits 5.1pc Redundancy rate dips Hours worked stalls Rising unemployment ramps up pressure on Sunak before Budget FTSE dips, travel groups rise on reopening hopes City centres will roar back to life as lockdown ends, says Johnson Russell Lynch: Sunak’s tax rises are about politics, not economics Sign up here for our daily Business Briefing newsletter

  • Millions of student loan borrowers left out of pandemic payment pause amid decade-old quirk

    When the U.S. government bailed out student loan lenders during the Great Recession, legislators unintentionally set off a series of cascading events that has left more than six million student loan borrowers locked out of a crucial benefit amid the coronavirus pandemic more than 10 years later.

  • Lucid Motors Agrees to Go Public With $24 Billion Valuation

    (Bloomberg) -- Lucid Motors Inc. is merging with a blank-check company run by financier Michael Klein that values the combined entity at a pro-forma equity value of $24 billion, the biggest in a series of deals involving electric-vehicle startups cashing in on investor appetite for battery-powered cars.The carmaker has shied away from comparisons to market leader Tesla Inc., but the public listing positions it to compete for a slice of what’s expected to become a rapidly growing market for EVs. The deal, which confirms an earlier Bloomberg News report, will generate about $4.4 billion in cash for the 14-year-old company, which plans to use the newly acquired funds to bring vehicles to market and expand its factory in Arizona.Lucid is the latest beneficiary from a wave of investment targeting EV startups and next-generation automotive technology suppliers, sparked in part by a rally in Tesla shares over the past year as Wall Street seeks to match up investors with once-private ventures.The reverse-merger represents the largest injection of capital into Lucid since Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund invested more than $1 billion in 2018. The agreement included a $2.5 billion private placement in public equity, or PIPE, the largest of its kind on record for a deal with a special-purpose acquisition company. It was led by existing investor PIF as well as BlackRock, Fidelity Management, Franklin Templeton, Neuberger Berman, Wellington Management and Winslow Capital, according to a joint statement from Lucid and Churchill Capital Corp IV, the acquisition company.The placement sold at $15 a share -- or a 50% premium to Churchill’s net asset value -- which translates into about $24 billion in pro-forma equity value, the companies said. The combined company has a transaction equity value of $11.8 billion.Shares of Churchill fell as much as 34% in after-hours trading after closing at $57.37.“I see the SPAC as just a tool, another lever to pull on, where we can accelerate our trajectory,” Lucid Chief Executive Officer Peter Rawlinson said in an interview. “This is a technology race. Tesla gets this. It’s why they are so valuable and Lucid also has the technology.”The SPAC is the largest run by Klein, a former Citigroup Inc. investment banker who has played a prominent role in guiding the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s investments, serving as an adviser to the PIF. Among other deals, he advised on the Saudi Aramco initial public offering.The Lucid transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.Production TargetsLucid will now start production of its debut EV, a luxury sedan called the Air, in the second half of this year. The company had previously said deliveries of the $169,000 car would start in the second quarter. But the company has decided to not commit to a start date as a result of the talks with Churchill Capital, Rawlinson said. The company later plans to produce more affordable versions of the Air, as well as a battery-electric SUV.The Casa Grande factory currently has installed production capacity for 34,000 units annually, based on three work shifts, Rawlinson said. Lucid hopes to ramp that up to capacity for 85,000 units per year as soon as 2023, after additional investments are made in the plant.Lucid forecasts deliveries of 20,000 vehicles in 2022 generating sales of $2.2 billion. It sees revenue rising to $5.5 billion and $9.9 billion in 2023 and 2024 respectively, according to a presentation made to investors posted to the company’s website. The company foresees positive earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of $592 million in 2024.Beyond its manufacturing capacity, the company expects to invest heavily in new products and will grow headcount to 5,000 over the next year, Rawlinson said.Lucid’s debut vehicle will be the closest car yet to challenge Tesla in the still niche market for premium EV sedans. The Air model has a range of 517 miles on a single charge, based on Environmental Protection Agency estimates. It can reach zero-to-60 miles per hour in 2.5 seconds and has access to Electrify America’s network of DC fast chargers. That compares with the Model S Plaid +, which has a maximum range of around 520 miles, a zero-to-60 launch of less than 2 seconds and access to Tesla’s nationwide network of fast chargers.Ire of MuskThe market capitalization of Lucid is just a fraction of Tesla’s almost $690 billion valuation, but not bad for a luxury electric-vehicle maker that has yet to build its first car. Rawlinson has stated repeatedly that Lucid is not a direct competitor to Tesla because his company’s price point is beyond the mass market buyers Elon Musk aspires to reach.But there are signs of a budding rivalry.The Newark, California-based company -- the headquarters of which are just 16 miles from Tesla’s in Palo Alto -- says its first EV will go the distance against the longest-range Model S sedan. Lucid’s new factory arose out of the Arizona desert as fast as Tesla’s latest quick-build plant in China. And growing interest in the startup and its CEO has drawn the ire of none other than Musk.Rawlinson and Musk have a complicated history. The Lucid CEO was chief engineer on Tesla’s flagship Model S, but Musk has downplayed his role in its development and also accused him in a tweet of leaving the company “in the lurch just as things got tough” in 2012.Longer-term, Lucid is also working on energy storage solutions similar to Tesla’s Powerwall. The company wants to use the same battery technology in its cars to develop batteries to power homes and utility-scale devices and already has working prototypes, Rawlinson said.(Adds CEO comments from 7th paragraph; Lucid’s production targets from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • M&T Bank Nears Deal to Buy People’s United for More Than $7 Billion

    The two companies are discussing an all-stock deal that values People’s United at more than $7 billion. It would be the latest in a string of regional bank mergers.