U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,187.63
    +32.25 (+0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,223.56
    +162.06 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,599.79
    +63.78 (+0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,902.01
    +19.10 (+1.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.07
    -2.10 (-2.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,870.50
    +6.90 (+0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    22.68
    +0.10 (+0.45%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0531
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9480
    -0.0480 (-1.60%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2503
    +0.0014 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.1180
    -0.0630 (-0.05%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,246.05
    -233.45 (-0.61%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    882.67
    -6.57 (-0.74%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,561.33
    +16.78 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,818.53
    -29.37 (-0.11%)
     

Amazon ends Android shopping app digital downloads

Zoe Kleinman - Technology Editor, BBC News
·2 min read
Amazon logo on a smartphone
Amazon logo on a smartphone

Amazon has stopped letting customers download e-books and any other digital content from its Android shopping app.

It is asking them to instead buy books via its website or Kindle app.

Since April, companies with an annual turnover above $1m (£800,000) must pay 30% commission on all in-app purchases to Android owner Google, which also handles all payment transactions.

And Amazon said its policy, introduced worldwide in the past two weeks, was in response to "Google Store policies".

It declined to say what impact it had had on sales.

In April, Amazon reported its first quarterly loss since 2015, following a decline in online sales.

Content can still be streamed in the shopping app.

Amazon has had the same policy on its iOS shopping app for some years because of similar fees imposed by Apple.

An Amazon official said the changes had been "carefully considered" and digital content remained readily available outside of its app.

A kindle in hands
A kindle in hands

Kindle reader Keith Milburn said he tended to buy e-books via the "daily deal" while browsing the app on his commute.

"It's going to stop me checking Amazon every day," he said.

"I don't usually use my Kindle to access apps - I only read on it.

"This is going to stop me buying more books, because the habit won't be there anymore."

Legal action

In a previous row over fees, Amazon threatened to stop accepting Visa payments in the UK.

Fortnite maker Epic Games sued Apple, in 2021, claiming it was operating a "monopoly", because Apple customers could not access its apps anywhere else and developers were not allowed to signpost cheaper in-game purchases available outside the app.

There is also continuing legal action against both Apple and Google, from device users who say the fees are unfair.

Apple and Google say they provide a safe marketplace and access to an enormous global market - most smartphone users are on either Apple or Android devices.

Follow Zoe Kleinman on Twitter @zsk.

Recommended Stories

  • Gilded and glamorous! What looks won the 2022 Met Gala?

    Mama, we made it—to the Met Gala! Okay, so theGrio isn’t on the famed steps of New York City’s Metropolitan […] The post Gilded and glamorous! What looks won the 2022 Met Gala? appeared first on TheGrio.

  • Lila Moss walks Met Gala red carpet with insulin pump and monitor

    Lila Moss, who lives with diabetes, rocks Met Gala red carpet with insulin pump and monitor.

  • Austin mayor to Elon Musk: We would welcome Twitter employees!

    Twitter workers, come to Austin, says the city's mayor.

  • When Student Loan Debt Paused, These Borrowers Kept Paying

    A small but committed percentage of borrowers chose to keep paying during the Biden administration’s student-loan freeze.

  • Software Growth Stocks To Buy, Watch Or Sell Amid Nasdaq Volatility

    The sell-off in software stocks continues. Some software growth stocks will surely rebound owing to revenue growth. But at what valuation?

  • Apple sues former Intel Fellow's chip startup Rivos, saying it stole trade secrets

    The Cupertino tech titan said in a lawsuit filed on Friday that the startup got access to its secrets through a "coordinated campaign" in which the startup hired more than 40 of Apple's former employees.

  • Microsoft's Xbox Is Hammering the PlayStation 5

    For years, Sony's (NYSE: SONY) PlayStations have dominated the world of gaming consoles, outselling Microsoft's (NASDAQ: MSFT) Xboxes by big margins. Based on the figures Microsoft released on April 26 for its fiscal 2022 third quarter (which ended March 31), thanks to its latest Xbox Series X and Series S consoles, it has been gaining ground in the console gaming hardware market. "With our Xbox Series S and X consoles, we have taken share globally for two quarters in a row, and we are the market leader this quarter among the next-gen consoles in the United States, Canada, U.K., and Western Europe," Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said on the company's latest earnings conference call.

  • Why Apple Stock Couldn't Keep Up With the Market Today

    Rather uncharacteristically, shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) were outpaced by the S&P 500 index on Monday. The usually buoyant company was hit with a fresh challenge from a top regulator. In a press release on the matter, the EC quoted executive vice president Margrethe Vestager as saying, "We have indications that Apple restricted third-party access to key technology necessary to develop rival mobile wallet solutions on Apple's devices."

  • Apple Sues 'Stealth' Startup Rivos Over Chip Trade-Secrets Theft

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. accused “stealth-mode” startup Rivos Inc. in a lawsuit of poaching its engineers to steal trade secrets used to develop its homegrown chip designs that make iPhones more powerful.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Easy Money Brings a $410

  • PayPal Helped Spur EU Antitrust Complaint Against Apple Payments

    (Bloomberg) -- PayPal Holdings Inc. helped spur a formal antitrust complaint against Apple Inc. and its iPhone payments system by raising concerns with the European Commission, according to people with knowledge of the matter.Most Read from BloombergCiti Trader Made Error Behind Flash Crash in Europe StocksBiggest Treasury Buyer Outside U.S. Quietly Selling BillionsAlibaba Recovers After Report on ‘Ma’ Briefly Erased $26 BillionUkraine Latest: Johnson to Evoke Wartime History in SpeechEnd of Eas

  • What Investors Missed in Microsoft's Latest Call With Analysts

    While some growth stocks have disappointed investors so far in this earnings season, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) hasn't. The software giant recently announced head-turning growth, especially in its cloud services division as enterprises continued to spend aggressively on their digital transformations. Investors loved what they saw in Microsoft's earnings update, which showed that earnings shot higher by nearly 20% to $17 billion in the first quarter.

  • Samsung signs deal with Dish for 5G radios, phones

    Samsung has signed a multi-year deal to sell equipment to Dish for its upcoming 5G network in the United States, one of the largest radio deals for the South Korean company since its major Verizon contract in 2020. Samsung set itself up as a challenger to top telecoms equipment suppliers Nokia and Ericsson in the United States by winning a $6.6 billion deal with Verizon, and the contract with Dish further cements its position. "This is a greater than a billion dollar agreement for Samsung Networks," Alok Shah, vice president at Samsung, told Reuters.

  • Is Cisco Stock A Buy Or Sell? Enterprise, Cloud Computing, Telecom Markets Key

    The outlook for CSCO stock depends on spending trends for cloud computing infrastructure as well as corporate and telecom networks amid the shift to remote work.

  • Apple sues chip startup for alleged theft of trade secrets

    In a complaint filed Friday, the tech giant claims Rivos, a “stealth-mode” startup based out of Mountain View, California, led a recent “coordinated campaign” to poach employees with its chip design division.

  • MassRobotics co-founder launches VC firm, expects to raise $50M fund

    Fady Saad, co-founder of robotics hub MassRobotics, is teaming up with Analog Devices alum Mark Martin to launch robotics-focused VC firm Cybernetix Ventures.

  • Returns At Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Appear To Be Weighed Down

    If you're looking for a multi-bagger, there's a few things to keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven...

  • What you’ll find on Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform for ‘free expression’

    The ex-president’s Twitter clone is a growing echo chamber for the right-wing media ecosystem

  • Roku makes Apple Music app available on all of its devices

    Shares of Roku Inc. slipped 0.4% in premarket trading Monday, after the streaming video player company said Apple Inc.'s Apple Music app is now available on any Roku device. Roku said current Apple Music subscribers can access the app on Roku devices with their existing log-in credentials. In addition, Roku users can sign-up for Apple Music for a one-month free trial, and for $9.99 per month after the free trial expires. Apple's stock slipped 0.2% ahead of the open. Roku's stock has plunged 59.3

  • Woman says Amazon.com fired her because she got 'long COVID' - lawsuit

    A former Amazon.com Inc employee sued the online retailer on Monday, saying it wrongly fired her and demanded she repay wages after she contracted "long COVID." Brittany Hope, 29, a former brand manager for Amazon's fashion line The Drop in Manhattan, is seeking damages for alleged violations of federal, state and New York City disability laws. Hope said she "later realized" she had been "seriously ill with COVID and long COVID."

  • Apple Gets Some Very Bad News from EU

    The European Union says Apple 'has abused its dominant position' and unfairly shielded its Apple Pay wallet from competition.