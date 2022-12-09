U.S. markets close in 1 hour 13 minutes

Amazon ends support for third-party HIPAA-compliant Alexa skills

Aisha Malik
·2 min read

Amazon is ending support for a program that allowed patients to share HIPAA-protected health information with healthcare organizations through Alexa. The news was first reported by Voicebot.ai.

The invite-only program, which first launched in 2019, allowed select developers to create and launch HIPAA-compliant healthcare skills for Alexa (skills are the third-party voice apps that run on Alexa devices). The skills released as part of the program allowed consumers to ask the virtual assistant for help with things like booking an appointment, accessing hospital post-discharge instructions, checking on the status of a prescription delivery and more.

Amazon launched the program with six healthcare organizations, including Boston Children's Hospital, Livongo, Swedish Health Connect, Cigna Health Today, Atrium Health and Express Scripts. As of last week, only three of these organizations had applications active on the Alexa Skills store, according to Voicebot.ai.

“We regularly review our experiences to ensure we are investing in services that will delight customers," a spokesperson from Amazon told TechCrunch in an email. "We are continuing to invest heavily in developing healthcare experiences with first and third-party developers, including Alexa Smart Properties for Healthcare.”

The Alexa Smart Properties for Healthcare unit aims to make it easy and cost effective for hospitals and providers to care for their patients. Last year, Amazon rolled out new solutions for healthcare providers and senior living centers as part of Alexa Smart Properties. The solutions were designed to meet the needs of deploying Alexa devices at scale and will allow the facility’s administrators to create customized experiences for their residents or patients.

Amazon's decision to end support the for HIPAA-protected Alexa tool comes as Business Insider recently reported the company is on pace to lose $10 billion this year from Alexa and other devices. In addition, Amazon's Alexa team was reportedly the most-affected by layoffs at the company. Prior to the official layoffs announcement, reports indicated that Amazon’s leadership was closely evaluating its Alexa business.

This newest development is the latest turn in Amazon's push into healthcare, as the company made numerous headlines this year in relation to its healthcare initiatives.

In August, the company shut down Amazon Care, which had been a telehealth employer-focused virtual primary care business. The service first launched in 2019 as a pilot program in Seattle, and it's unclear just how much traction it had gained before being shut down.

Last month, the company launched Amazon Clinic, which Amazon describes as a virtual health “storefront.” With Amazon Clinic, users can search for, connect with and pay for telehealth care, addressing a variety of conditions that are some of the more popular for telehealth consultations today. Amazon Clinic initially launched in 32 states in the U.S.

Amazon Alexa launches its first HIPAA-compliant medical skills

After mothballing Amazon Care, Amazon reenters tele-health with Amazon Clinic, a marketplace for third-party virtual consultants

  • Crypto Crisis: The Latest on Bitcoin Prices, Crypto Regulation and FTX's Collapse

    The collapse of FTX, Sam Bankman-Fried's crypto platform, continues to roil the digital-asset industry. _**Here's our latest coverage:**_ + [SEC Asks Public Companies for More Information About Crypto Exposure](https://www.wsj.com/articles/sec-asks-public-companies-for-more-information-about-crypto-exposure-11670531943) + [Banks Should Be Wary of Crypto, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency Says](https://www.wsj.com/articles/banks-should-be-wary-of-crypto-top-u-s-regulator-says-11670543

  • Computer vision technology startup Brodmann17 has shut down

    Brodmann17, an Israeli computer vision technology startup that developed a novel approach to take on a marketplace dominated by Mobileye, shut down this week. Brodmann17's co-founder and CEO Adi Pinhas posted a message on LinkedIn announcing the move, stating that while the company would not be able to bring its products to the mass market as hoped, "we do get comfort that our innovation will hopefully influence the market thinking and others will proceed in the mission of creating safer mobility to everyone." In a subsequent interview, Pinhas told TechCrunch that "there is a strong feeling of sorrow as we proved the technology, there is outstanding demand and we have customers in production."

  • Trevor Noah encourages fans to see beyond party lines in final 'Daily Show' appearance

    After seven years as host of “The Daily Show,” Trevor Noah said goodbye to his audience.

  • Retro Toys Are Trending With Holiday Shoppers, and 90s Classics Like Easy-Bake Oven & Lite-Brite Are On Sale

    This year, SPY’s gifting experts named the top trending gifts of the season. And alongside pickleball sets and new gadgets from Apple, we predicted that retro toys and games would be a big hit this year. Now, as the holiday shopping season ramps up, you can find classic 80s and 90s toys on sale. At […]

  • Roblox will let 13+ users import contacts and add recommended friends

    Roblox is adding two new ways for people who spend time in its virtual worlds to find old friends and make new ones. The features have long been the norm elsewhere, but most things about Roblox work quite a bit differently from other social networks and more traditional online games. For one, Roblox serves a much younger demographic, including tens of millions of kids under the age of 13 who use the app on a daily basis.

  • TechCrunch+ roundup: VC trick questions, building 3-case models, B2B sales coaching

    When an investor inevitably asks founders about their valuation expectations, it is a trick question of the highest order. "We're letting the market price this round" is a confident reply, but it’s only appropriate if you've actually gathered substantial data points from other investors — and can fire back with a few questions of your own, says Evan Fisher, founder of Unicorn Capital. Instead of going in cold, he advises founders to pre-pitch investors for their next round and use takeaways from those conversations to shape current valuations.

  • Microsoft acquires startup developing high-speed cables for transmitting data

    Microsoft today announced that it acquired Lumenisity, a U.K.-based startup developing "hollow core fiber (HCF)" technologies primarily for data centers and ISPs. Microsoft says that the purchase, the terms of which weren't disclosed, will "expand [its] ability to further optimize its global cloud infrastructure" and "serve Microsoft’s cloud platform and services customers with strict latency and security requirements." HCF cables fundamentally combine optical fiber and coaxial cable.

  • 'Who Should We Acquire Next?' – Unphased by the Downturn, StartEngine Might Be Looking Toward A Buying Spree

    StartEngine CEO Howard Marks recently conveyed an odd message for a market downturn. While many big players like Apple Inc. and Meta Platforms Inc. are downsizing, StartEngine might be looking to acquire other companies again. This most recent announcement comes on the heels of StartEngine’s recent acquisition of SeedInvest, another leading equity crowdfunding platform. StartEngine is currently the largest equity crowdfunding portal in the U.S. and, following the acquisition, boasts a respectabl

  • Beyond Meat is starting to lose ground to real meat, analyst says

    Fake-meat maker Beyond Meat Inc. faces weakening demand and more competition — including from real meat — with more losses likely up ahead, an analyst said.

  • Hedge Funds Lure Oil Traders With Seven-Figure Signing Bonuses

    (Bloomberg) -- The oil market’s rollercoaster volatility is translating into multimillion-dollar signing bonuses for some of the traders who can stomach it.Most Read from BloombergCeline Dion Brings Attention to Stiff Person Syndrome: Here’s What It IsPutin Says Russia May Add Nuclear First Strike to StrategyStocks in Choppy Waters With Focus on Fed Decision: Markets WrapTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterMusk Twitter Leak Raises Concern About Outside Data A

  • Russia's Putin says more US prisoner swaps possible

    Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday weighed in on the Brittney Griner-Viktor Bout prisoner exchange, saying more swaps may be possible in the future.

  • Don’t Count on a Santa Rally. Here’s What the Stock Market Is Saying.

    The expected Santa Claus rally started around Halloween, potentially leaving little room for more gains the rest of December. Santa Claus dropped off gifts early this year—before Halloween, in fact—raising questions if there are any left unopened for the market before the New Year. Market strategists don’t expect to see the trend soon reverse, essentially dashing hopes of a Santa Claus rally.

  • White House warns of deepening Russia and Iran military ties

    The White House on Friday warned Russia and Iran are laying the groundwork for joint weapons production, citing U.S. intelligence surrounding Moscow and Tehran’s deepening military ties. The warning comes as Russia has sourced explosive drones from Iran for use in Ukraine, targeting the country’s energy and electricity infrastructure; striking residential buildings, parks and streets;…

  • Gasoline queues return in Venezuela as refineries fail to produce

    VALENCIA/MARACAY, Venezuela (Reuters) -Long lines for motorists at Venezuela's refueling stations are back due to repeated outages at state oil company PDVSA's refineries and a lack of diesel and gasoline imports. In 2020 and again in 2021, drivers had to line up for days to get gasoline and farmers halted work because of insufficient diesel. But Venezuela's refining network again is operating at a fraction of its capacity due to problems with deep-conversion units essential for motor fuel production, according to workers, leading to a new round of shortages.

  • 1,000 salaried Ford workers retire after pension warning from automaker

    Retirement-eligible salaried employees at Ford were warned about retiring this year to maximize a lump sum pension payment.

  • John Paulson Seeks to Shut Down Wife’s Suit Alleging Hidden Billions

    (Bloomberg) -- John Paulson is seeking to shut down his wife Jenica’s lawsuit accusing him of shielding billions of dollars in assets from their divorce, claiming she’s the one who’s engaged in a “selfish money grab.”Most Read from BloombergPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms DealerElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twi

  • Can I Actually Retire at 52? Yes, If You Do This

    Many Americans dream of early retirement. It's even the basis for movements like FIRE, which stands for Financial Independence, Retire Early. But if you want to retire as soon as 52, you need a solid strategy to help you get … Continue reading → The post How to Retire at 52: Step-by-Step Plan appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Former Wells Fargo execs ordered to pay $18.5M over fake accounts scandal

    A judge recommends three ex-Wells Fargo executives pay a combined $18.5 million in fines over their alleged roles in the mega-bank's fake accounts scandal.

  • Keystone Pipeline Is Shut Down After Oil Spills Into Creek in Kansas

    (Bloomberg) -- The shutdown of a key North American pipeline after an oil spill in Kansas roiled the flow of crude supplies across the US at a time when a fragile supply situation has rocked markets with volatility.Most Read from BloombergTesla's Troubles Are Piling Up While Elon Musk Is Distracted With TwitterPutin Calls Russian Nukes Deterrent Factor, Says War Risk RisingElon Musk’s Bankers Consider Tesla Margin Loans to Cut Risky Twitter DebtWNBA Star Griner Freed in One-for-One Swap for Arms

  • GE is splitting into three parts. The CFO of its Healthcare unit outlines his strategy for 2023

    As GE Healthcare will become a public company in January, Helmut Zodl is focused on finance and IT.