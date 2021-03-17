U.S. markets close in 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,970.40
    +7.69 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,997.97
    +172.02 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,505.04
    +33.47 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,332.60
    +13.08 (+0.56%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    64.65
    -0.15 (-0.23%)
     

  • Gold

    1,746.00
    +15.10 (+0.87%)
     

  • Silver

    26.48
    +0.47 (+1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1977
    +0.0068 (+0.57%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6410
    +0.0200 (+1.23%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3957
    +0.0065 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.8790
    -0.1090 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,936.58
    +2,457.10 (+4.43%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,155.19
    +43.05 (+3.87%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,762.67
    -40.94 (-0.60%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,914.33
    -6.76 (-0.02%)
     

Amazon will expand its Amazon Care on-demand healthcare offering U.S.-wide this summer

Darrell Etherington
·3 min read

Amazon is apparently pleased with how its Amazon Care pilot in Seattle has gone, since it announced this morning that it will be expanding the offering across the U.S. this summer, and opening it up to companies of all sizes, in addition to its own employees. The Amazon Care model combines on-demand and in-person care, and is meant as a solution from the search giant to address shortfalls in current offering for employer-sponsored healthcare offerings.

In a blog post announcing the expansion, Amazon touted the speed of access to care made possible for its employees and their families via the remote, chat and video-based features of Amazon Care. These are facilitated via a dedicated Amazon Care app, which provides direct, live chats via a nurse or doctor. Issues that then require in-person care is then handled via a house call, so a medical professional is actually sent to your home to take care of things like administering blood tests or doing a chest exam, and prescriptions are delivered to your door as well.

The expansion is being handled differently across both in-person and remote variants of care; remote services will be available starting this summer to both Amazon's own employees, as well as other companies who sign on as customers, starting this summer. The in-person side will be rolling out more slowly, starting with availability in Washington, D.C., Baltimore, and "other cities in the coming months" according to the company.

As of today, Amazon Care is expanding in its home state of Washington to begin serving other companies. The idea is that others will sing on to make Amazon Care part of its overall benefits package for employees. Amazon is touting the speed advantages of testing services, including results delivery, for things including COVID-19 as a major strength of the service.

The Amazon Care model has a surprisingly Amazon twist, too – when using the in-person care option, the app will provide an updating ETA for when to expect your physician or medical technician, which is eerily similar to how its primary app treats package delivery.

While the Amazon Care pilot in Washington only launched a year-and-a-half ago, the company has had its collective mind set on upending the corporate healthcare industry for some time now. It announced a partnership with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan back at the very beginning of 2018 to form a joint venture specifically to address the gaps they saw in the private corporate healthcare provider market.

Amazon, JPMorgan and Berkshire Hathaway to build their own healthcare company

That deep pocketed all-star team ended up officially disbanding at the outset of this year, after having done a whole lot of not very much in the three years in between. One of the stated reasons that Amazon and its partners gave for unpartnering was that each had made a lot of progress on its own in addressing the problems it had faced anyway. While Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan's work in that regard might be less obvious, Amazon was clearly referring to Amazon Care.

It's not unusual for large tech companies with lots of cash on the balance sheet and a need to attract and retain top-flight talent to spin up their own healthcare benefits for their workforces. Apple and Google both have their own on-campus wellness centers staffed by medical professionals, for instance. But Amazon's ambitious have clearly exceeded those of its peers, and it looks intent on making a business line out of the work it did to improve its own employee care services — a strategy that isn't too dissimilar from what happened with AWS, by the way.

Recommended Stories

  • Amazon starts offering healthcare service to other employers

    Amazon.com Inc is expanding its virtual healthcare service to other Washington state employers starting on Wednesday and to its own employees and other businesses nationwide this summer, the company said in a news release. It also facilitates housecalls and drug delivery in greater Seattle, a non-virtual benefit that Amazon said would be available in greater Washington, D.C., and Baltimore in the coming months. Amazon is now delivering prescription medications through an online pharmacy it launched last year and earlier worked with Berkshire Hathaway Inc and JPMorgan Chase & Co on lowering care costs in a now-disbanded venture called Haven.

  • SNP applies to put 'Indyref2' on Holyrood election ballot paper

    Nicola Sturgeon is preparing to ramp up pressure on Boris Johnson to drop his opposition to a second independence referendum by putting the issue on the ballot paper in May's Holyrood election. The SNP has applied to the Electoral Commission to register “Vote SNP for IndyRef2” and “Both Votes SNP for IndyRef2” as ways of describing itself on voting slips. It has also asked to register “Nicola Sturgeon for SNP First Minister” as a third new party description. None of the applications, disclosed in an obscure public notice by the Commission last week, mentions economic recovery from the pandemic. The Prime Minister would come under unprecedented pressure to transfer the power to Ms Sturgeon for another referendum if she wins a majority after putting 'Indyref2' on the ballot paper. Senior SNP figures have said they want to hold the vote as early as this year. However, the move also risks alienating Scots who are tempted to vote SNP as they approve of her handling of the Covid pandemic, but oppose holding another referendum any time soon. The economic recovery is likely to take until at least the middle of the decade. A poll at the weekend found only a quarter of Scots wanted a new referendum within a year but SNP ministers are expected to publish a draft Bill for a vote, setting out their preferred timing and question, in the coming days. If the Prime Minister continues to refuse to transfer the powers for a referendum after the election, they have threatened to pass the Bill then go to court to try and stage their own vote. However, constitutional affairs are reserved to Westminster.

  • Disruptor Alert: Amazon Care Will Soon Be Available to All U.S. Amazon Employees

    Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) employees eager to try the virtual healthcare services that launched a couple of years ago in Seattle will get their chance this summer. On Wednesday, the company announced a nationwide rollout of Amazon Care's online services to begin this summer. Amazon's healthcare ambitions seemed like they were winding down earlier this year when the company disbanded Haven, a joint venture formed three years earlier with Berkshire Hathaway and JPMorgan Chase, a lofty goal to disrupt the U.S. healthcare system.

  • Here’s How Much a $15 Minimum Wage Would Raise the Price of a Burrito. (Hint: It’s Less Than Extra Guac.)

    A dive into Chipotle's financial statements reveals an important fact about the minimum wage: Big companies can handle a hike.

  • Silver Price Forecast – Silver Markets Pull Back Awaiting FOMC

    The silver markets have pulled back a bit on Tuesday to reach down below the $26 level. The 50 day EMA also offered a bit of resistance.

  • Stocks Climb to All-Time Highs; Crude Oil Declines: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. stocks closed at a record high for a third consecutive trading session amid growing optimism over the budding economic recovery and progress on vaccines. Long-term Treasury yields edged lower.The benchmark S&P 500 Index gained for a fifth straight trading session, led by the utilities and real estate sectors. The Dow Jones Industrial Average also closed at a record and finished up for a seventh session in a row. Apple Inc., Tesla Inc. and Facebook Inc. led the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 higher. Crude oil pared a loss of more than 2%.“U.S. equities have become a buy high, sell higher asset class on the heels of economic reopening optimism, vaccination progress and additional government stimulus,” said Terry Sandven, chief equity strategist for U.S. Bank Wealth Management. “We’re maintaining our glass half full orientation for equities and that’s a function of favorable fundamental sentiment and technical trends.”Yields on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes declined from the more than one-year high reached last week.Brent crude dropped overnight, erasing a gain after a raft of economic data from China added to signs of recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. Concerns about tightening liquidity weighed on Chinese shares, with the CSI 300 Index closing down 2.2%.Investors remain preoccupied with rising long-term borrowing costs and their implications for reflation trades and the rotation in the stock market from growth to value shares.In the U.S., investors are also considering the potential impact of higher taxes and how that could affect corporate profit growth. President Joe Biden is planning the first major federal tax hike since 1993 to help pay for a long-term economic program, according to people familiar with the matter. The White House is expected to propose a suite of tax increases, mostly mirroring Biden’s 2020 campaign proposals, according to four people familiar with the discussions.”I think the market will wait a bit longer on the Biden tax story,” said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer at Independent Advisor Alliance. “People are going to want to know what is actually proposed, and more importantly, what is likely to make it through Congress.”Biden Eyes First Major Tax Hike Since 1993 in Next Economic PlanElsewhere, Bitcoin pulled back after a weekend rally that sent prices above $61,000 for the first time. The largest cryptocurrency was trading at about $56,000 on Monday.These are some key events this week:Fed Chair Jerome Powell will likely reaffirm his no-tightening policy stance at the Fed policy meeting Wednesday.Bank of England rate decision Thursday. BOE is expected to leave monetary policy unchanged.Bank of Japan monetary policy decision and Governor Haruhiko Kuroda briefing Friday.These are the main moves in markets:For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Vanguard Scraps China Mutual Fund Plan And Pivots to Ant Tie-Up

    (Bloomberg) -- For years, global money managers have been clamoring for a chance to run their own businesses in China, unshackled from local partners to gain a bigger slice of the $13 trillion investment market. Vanguard Group Inc. is going the other way.In a surprise about face, the U.S. giant dropped its bid to set up a wholly-owned mutual fund company in China, scrapping months of planning for what a former executive said could be a $5 trillion business one day.Instead, the firm said Tuesday it will focus on a joint venture robo adviser platform with Ant Group Co., Jack Ma’s embattled fintech giant that’s facing a regulatory crackdown to overhaul its business and create more competition.The pivot underscores the challenges facing global firms as they try to navigate China’s $45 trillion financial services market, where entrenched local competition, low brand recognition and joint venture limitations have hampered expansion plans.“It won’t be easy for Vanguard to replicate the success of its low-cost strategy in China even though exchange-traded funds have expanded rapidly in recent years,” said Fuxin Wang, a senior analyst with Shanghai Securities Co., citing a lack of competitive edge for the U.S. money manager.Market ShareA year after foreign firms were given the green light to shed their local partners -- and decades since Wall Street firms first entered the China market -- they remain dwarfed in the asset management space by domestic banks and brokerages.Funds backed by international firms raised less than half the $967 billion haul of their 100-plus Chinese rivals in the first eight months of 2020, according to data compiled by Morningstar Inc. and Bloomberg. Of the top 10 biggest funds raised, only two were backed by foreign companies.Z-Ben Advisors Ltd., a Shanghai-based consultancy, last year lowered its forecast for foreign companies’ market share in China’s mutual fund industry by 10 percentage points to just 15% by 2030.To be sure, many Wall Street firms are banking on the chance to run their own fund units to gain market share in the $3.2 trillion mutual fund industry. BlackRock Inc. was the first global firm to win approval for a 100%-owned money manager last year. More than 40 companies have set up joint ventures and some have applied for greater control. UBS Group AG has said it’s weighing options to expand, including taking full control of its Chinese joint venture.Vanguard was expected to do the same, planning to apply for its own mutual fund business to pitch the low-cost index funds that have turned the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based firm into a $7 trillion global juggernaut.Vanguard’s Asia CEO Charles Lin said in a July 2018 interview with China’s Securities Times that the enormous size and potential of the Chinese market meant that the firm’s assets under management could eventually grow to $5 trillion. After inking the deal with Ant in 2019, Lin abruptly resigned later that year, followed by at least 10 senior executive departures, including staff in legal affairs, human resources, risk management and sales.The passive model that has made Vanguard so successful was always going to be a tougher sell in China, where the stock market is dominated by fast-trading retail investors latching on to the latest craze. The buy-and-hold mantra of index investing is growing, but remains a small part of the China market.Active FundsGlobal giants like Vanguard and rival BlackRock need to tap the boom in active funds, where market inefficiencies still allow managers to capture above average returns, according to Peter Alexander, managing director of Z-Ben Advisors.“If they’re doing anything on the passive side, it will fail,” he said in an interview.Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley, who took over in 2018, has shown less enthusiasm for Asian expansion.The world’s second-biggest money manager withdrew from Japan and Hong Kong last year to focus on retail investors in faster-growing parts of the region, the company said. The changes impacted 70 positions in the two markets.Vanguard also returned about $21 billion in managed assets to government clients in China as part of a global shift to low-cost funds for individuals, people familiar with the matter said in October.Vanguard and other U.S. firms also face a minefield of geopolitical tensions between Washington and Beijing. Vanguard said in January it liquidated its holdings of U.S.-sanctioned Chinese companies, complying with a November executive order from former President Donald Trump.Vanguard is now taking a step back from the stand-alone fund unit and will focus on a robo adviser platform rolled out last year with Ant to target the fintech firm’s more than 1 billions users.Luo Dengpan, the former CEO of Dacheng Fund Management Co. who was hired last year to head the fund business, will stay on to lead the remaining team in Shanghai and support the joint venture, the company said. A “small number” of staff members who were working on the mutual fund strategy were let go.The platform started offering an automated service called “Bang Ni Tou” (Help You Invest) in April, targeting clients with at least 800 yuan ($113) to invest.New CustomersBang Ni Tou’s client base almost doubled to 940,000 at the end of February from about 500,000 at the end of last year, as retail investors plowed into mutual funds amid a stocks rally, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, who asked not to be identified as the details aren’t public. The assets under management jumped 60% during the same period to 6.9 billion yuan, the person said.The robo adviser recommends a portfolio selected from 6,000 mutual funds, after assessing the user’s risk appetite and investment horizon.“We are confident that we can bring additional value to Chinese investors through the JV advisory service,” Vanguard said in a statement Tuesday. “We also remain committed to China as a market for us in the long-term.”China’s robo-ad­vi­sory market is expected to reach 737 billion yuan by 2022, according to a report by Lufax and consultant iResearch. Traditional financial institutions and a slew of fintech startups are gearing up to grab market share, including state-backed giants such as Industrial & Commercial Bank of China Ltd., according to the report.While Alexander called Vanguard’s tie-up with Ant a “beautiful relationship,” he cautioned on the feasibility of joint ventures, especially since China now allows full foreign ownership. An equity-based “marriage” lacks strong constraints on the Chinese partner to deliver, he said, citing an earlier joint venture between Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. and Russell Investments that ended in 2015.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Investors Pile Pressure on Yield Curve Pioneers Japan, Australia

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors are pushing the world’s only practitioners of yield-curve control -- Japan and Australia -- toward decisions on the future of their pioneering monetary policies.The Bank of Japan looks set this week to adjust a program that targets 10-year yields to make it more sustainable -- likely handing a lifeline to bond traders and pension funds who have been pushed to the edge by four-and-a-half years of YCC and more than two decades of near-zero interest rates.The Reserve Bank of Australia finds itself in a very different position -- tussling with the market about how soon it may exit the three-year yield regime it started just 12 months ago. The clearest sign of this will come if and when it shifts purchases from securities maturing in April 2024 to those due in November 2024.What happens in Japan and Australia is also crucial to global investors, who continue to pile into reflation trades, and by policy makers trying to keep a lid on borrowing costs through bond-buying programs that are creating mountains of debt.“Credibility and patience are going to be the catch cry for central banks globally,” said Bill Evans, chief economist at Westpac Banking Corp. in Sydney. He suggests they may be ready to stare down markets after years of falling short of their goals on inflation and wages.Read More: Bank of Japan Seeks Tweaks to Stay Aligned with Fed, ECBThe two countries arrived at YCC under very different circumstances, drawing them toward opposite ends of the yield curve and setting the scene for the choices they face now.Japan had been in and out deflation and the short end of its yield curve was depressed by years of ultra-low policy rates and aggressive bond buying when it embarked on the new experiment in 2016. That made 10-year yields a logical choice for Governor Haruhiko Kuroda.By contrast, the RBA arrived at YCC in March last year just as its policy rate hit the lower bound and the nation searched for a way to mitigate the economic impact of a once-in-a-century pandemic.“The 10-year yield is the most symbolic maturity in the Japanese market and the BOJ picked it to make the most impact,” said Hiroaki Muto, an economist at Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. “The BOJ’s main concern isn’t exiting -- given its inflation target is so far off -- it’s about keeping stimulus in place for a long time and reducing negative side effects.”The RBA made no secret of studying the lessons learned from Japan and the difficulty of exiting unconventional policy before crafting its own framework.Governor Philip Lowe settled on the three-year yield partly because much of the lending and borrowing in Australia occurs at the short-end. Targeting the three-year yield has also doubled for Lowe as forward guidance, with the RBA emphasizing it is unlikely to raise rates until 2024 at the earliest.“They were focused at the outset on trying to get the market in the mindset that this is not forever,” said Belinda Cheung, director of credit strategy at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia. “The challenge is if you remove those stimulatory settings what you’re going to see is the exchange rate appreciate against our trading partners. This the clincher because that will cost jobs.”The RBA has had a taste of this already, with the Australian dollar surging to 80 U.S. cents last month amid bets for a global recovery and a return to more normal monetary settings sooner rather than later.It has also seen volatility in the yield spread between April 2024 and November 2024 bonds. This has narrowed recently as the RBA convinced more investors that YCC won’t end early.“Japan can take a little pride in another one of its monetary policy innovations being adopted by another country, imitation being the sincerest form of flattery,” said Paul Sheard, a senior fellow at Harvard University’s Kennedy School, who hails from Australia and spent many years as an economist in Tokyo.BOJ officials, in their policy review due out Friday, are looking at ways to enable 10-year yields to move more around their zero percent target. They want to improve the functioning of the bond market and reduce side effects on investors including insurers and pension funds, who depend on yields to generate income and match long-term liabilities.Traders have pushed yields to as high as 0.175% over the last month in a spurt of volatility as they speculate on the outcome of the review, with every word from Kuroda and BOJ officials parsed for clues.Lowe and his lieutenants are under similar scrutiny, with traders awaiting a speech from Assistant Governor Christopher Kent Wednesday and his comments at a webinar on Thursday.“It’s a very technical policy -- you have to specify securities, and the transition from what you’re targeting to the next segment of the curve is a bit messy,” Julia Coronado, a former Federal Reserve economist and founder of MacroPolicy Perspectives LLC, said of YCC. “One of the lessons from unconventional policy is you can’t easily exit, unless you go big.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • When are federal taxes due in 2021? IRS under pressure to extend income tax return deadline

    The IRS is under pressure to extend the federal income tax deadline after last-minute changes, such as the rules on unemployment benefits.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Carnival Stock One Year Ago World Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks in the past year have generally experienced some big gains. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Carnival’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past year has been cruise line giant Carnival Corp (NYSE: CCL). Carnival is the largest company in the cruise industry, and for most of the past decade it benefited from an aging baby boomer generation. Coming into 2020, Carnival was on track to add 18 new ships to its fleet of more than 100 global ships over the next five years. Unfortunately, after a solid decade of returns, Carnival experienced a near worst-case scenario to kick off the 2020s. The global COVID-19 outbreak shut down all of Carnival’s operations in March of last year, and the company recently extended its cancellations of all cruises through June. In 2019, Carnival generated $4.32 in EPS on $20.82 billion in revenue. In 2020, those numbers plummeted to a loss of $13.21 per share on just $5.59 billion in revenue. At the beginning of 2020, Carnival shares were trading around $51. By the beginning of March, the stock had dropped below $35 after news of the virus spreading in China prompted concerns about a U.S. pandemic. On March 12, Carnival shares plummeted from $21.75 to close at $14.97. A day later, the company announced it would be suspending all cruises for 30 days. The stock broke below $10 for the first time on March 18 and ultimately bottomed at $7.80 in early April. Related Link: Are Americans Ready To Travel? BofA Sees Biggest Airline Bookings Jump Since Pandemic Began Carnival In 2021, Beyond: Carnival shares initially bounced as high as $25.27 in June on optimism cruise ships would be back on the water sooner rather than later. Unfortunately, the initial rally fizzled and the stock dropped back down to $12.11 by late October. In February 2021, Carnival shares hit new post-crisis highs and even reached the $30 level before pulling back to $28.93. Carnival investors who bought one year ago and held on have generated an okay return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Carnival stock bought on March 16, 2020 would be worth about $1,633 today. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Carnival’s stock to run out of steam again in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 15 analysts covering the stock is $20, suggesting 31% downside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThe Shopper's High: MIT Study Says 'Neural Reward Mechanisms' Trigger Credit Card SpendingThis Day In Market History: Bear Stearns Merges With JPMorgan© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Stimulus check: Young investors use $1,400 COVID-19 relief payments to join stock market boom

    Young investors plan to use their COVID-19 relief payments to buy stocks, according to a recent survey from Deutsche Bank.

  • Oil prices end lower as U.S. supply climbs a 4th week and after IEA deems supercycle unlikely

    Oil futures end lower on Wednesday, after the U.S. government reported a fourth consecutive weekly climb in domestic crude inventories and International Energy Agency deemed a “supercycle” for the commodity unlikely.

  • Fed’s Dot Plot May Back Up Powell’s Patience: Decision-Day Guide

    (Bloomberg) -- While Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell has promised to maintain aggressive support of the U.S. economy, the central bank’s quarterly economic forecasts will show how many of his colleagues share his commitment.The Federal Open Market Committee is all but certain to hold interest rates near zero at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, and repeat a vow to keep buying bonds at the current $120 billion monthly pace. The panel will release a statement and its forecasts at 2 p.m. in Washington and Powell will hold a press briefing 30 minutes later.Check out the Bloomberg Quicktake on the inflation debateExpectations of a strong recovery from the Covid-19 slump are putting an intense focus on Fed officials’ projections for interest rates displayed in their “dot plot.” Two-thirds of economists surveyed by Bloomberg expect policy makers to continue to signal no liftoff from near-zero rates through 2023, though more of the 18 central bankers could drift their dots higher. In December, one policy maker predicted a 2022 hike and five saw at least one move by end-2023.“The first thing I and most people will look at is whether we have one rate hike in 2023 -- that is the main risk,” said Thomas Costerg, senior U.S. economist at Pictet Wealth Management. “That would represent an unraveling of the dovish line held by Powell up to now.”New Governor Christopher Waller, a former St. Louis Fed research director and a likely policy dove, has joined the committee since the release of its December Summary of Economic Projections.Here are some of the things to watch out for in the FOMC statement and Powell press conference on Wednesday:Upgraded ForecastsU.S. Treasury yields have risen in the past month as the economic outlook has improved. Private forecasters have sharply upgraded their estimates for growth, inflation and unemployment amid accelerating vaccinations and a fresh $1.9 trillion in fiscal stimulus, while investors have increased odds that the Fed will raise rates earlier than it previously signaled.Policy makers will probably upgrade their projections for expansion in gross domestic product this year to about 6% to reflect the additional fiscal aid and improving outlook, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg. Fed members may tweak inflation forecasts higher and leave the labor-market outlook little changed, according to the survey.What Bloomberg Economics Says...“Monetary policy makers remain firmly committed to the policy glide path they instituted in 2020 for both interest rates and asset purchases, even though the economic outlook has improved of late, particularly in response to the latest round of fiscal stimulus. Recent public comments signaled a willingness among Fed officials to tolerate a moderate rebound in interest rates as evidence of more optimistic economic sentiment among market participants.”--Carl J. Riccadonna and Yelena Shulyatyeva, economistsFor the full note, click here“The Fed is set to give us a substantial upward revision for the economy,” said Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Plc in New York. “You will hear the same message from Powell of how far we have to go with the labor market. The employment gap is still quite large.”The inflation forecasts could give an indication of whether some committee members are embracing the FOMC’s strategy of overshooting 2% price gains, based on whether they pencil in projections north of that number.FOMC StatementWhile the statement will acknowledge an improving outlook, it’s unlikely to change the guidance on interest rates or asset purchases, economists said. The committee is likely to continue to describe financial conditions as “accommodative,” reflecting the view that rising yields are in response to a strengthening economy.One possible change would be saying inflation “remains low but is expected to rise in the coming months due to higher energy prices and other transitory factors related to the recovery in demand,” said Brett Ryan, senior U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank AG. That would be dovish as “they want to see a sustained upward move in inflation, which will take time to assess as the economy reopens.”Press ConferencePowell may push back gently against the rise in yields, repeating his view that he would be concerned by disorderly trading of Treasuries or a broader tightening in financial conditions. He may also downplay the significance of the dots, especially if they drift to show more officials are forecasting rate hikes.“The chairman has an opportunity to expand on the Fed’s perception of recent market volatility and whether it is yet seen as disorderly -- and if so, what the Fed plans to do about it,” said Lindsey Piegza, chief economist with Stifel Nicolaus & Co. in Chicago.Powell’s handling of the recovery may be parsed not only by markets but by the White House. His term as chair ends in February, and he’s declined to say whether he is open to serving a second stint. Most economists expect President Joe Biden will make him the offer, according to the Bloomberg survey.IOER Move?Economists say it’s possible the Fed could tweak its interest rate on excess reserves, currently 0.10%. But such a move would be a technical adjustment that has no monetary-policy implications. Rather, it would be designed to help policy makers keep their benchmark federal funds rate within the target range. Most economists expect no move this meeting, however.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden may propose $1 trillion in new taxes, says a former aide — and here’s how Congress will react

    The White House will propose $1 trillion worth of new taxes, according to Sarah Bianchi, head of U.S. public policy and political strategy at Evercore ISI and the former director of economic and domestic policy for then Vice President Joe Biden.

  • Philippines' fried chicken king eyes global empire

    Jollibee sees plenty of opportunities from the pandemic and plans to open 450 new restaurants this year.

  • Olo, maker of restaurant-ordering tech, shares pop 28% in IPO

    Olo Inc., which makes online-ordering technology for restaurants, is set to go public Wednesday as it seeks to benefit from an on-demand boom that was helped further along by the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Warren Buffett says do this with your $1,400 stimulus check

    The billionaire isn't getting a payment, but he has a strong opinion on how to use yours.

  • Coinbase Registers 114.9M Shares for Public Listing

    Coinbase plans the resale of 114,850,769 shares of Class A common stock for its public offering.

  • Gamestop Short-Selling Nets Bill Gross $10M, Who Says Current Volatility 'Perfect Opportunity For Options Sellers'

    Bill Gross, the co-founder of fixed income investment company Pacific Management Co., said he managed to book a profit of about $10 million from the GameStop Corp. (NYSE: GME) trading frenzy earlier this year. What Happened: The legendary billionaire investor said in an interview Tuesday on Bloomberg Television that he initially sold call options on GameStop at strike prices of $150 and $200, and lost $10 million as the stock surged amid a rally fueled by retail traders. However, he managed to book a profit of $10 million and exited the trade when the videogame retailer’s shares finally tumbled. The erstwhile bond king said he is still selling call options on the GameStop stock at $250 and $300, noting that the volatility is super high and is a “perfect opportunity for option sellers, not buyers.” See Also: GameStop Frenzy Continues To Inspire More Retail Investors' Jump Into Stock Market Why It Matters: Shares of GameStop and other heavily-shorted stocks such as AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. (NYSE: AMC) skyrocketed in January as retail traders belonging to the Reddit Investor forum r/WallStreetBets bid up the stocks to create a short squeeze. GameStop and some other meme stocks such as Rocket Companies Inc. (NYSE: RKT) and AMC Entertainment Holdings continued to see strong retail investor interest even on Tuesday amid speculation small investors will invest funds from upcoming stimulus checks into the equity markets. Meanwhile, GameStop analyst Curtis Nagle said in a note last week that the company’s shares remain “very detached from fundamentals”. He also said that the recent surge in GameStop’s shares could be due to rising expectations for the company to adopt a digital business model led by major shareholder Ryan Cohen. See also: How‌ ‌to‌ ‌Buy‌ ‌GameStop‌ ‌(GME)‌ ‌Stock‌ Price Action: GameStop shares closed 5.4% lower on Tuesday at $208.17. Photo courtesy: EPIC via Wikimedia See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaAMC Could Be Getting Up To 10% On Film-Rental Fees From WarnerMedia, Says AnalystAMC Says No Longer In 'Survival' Mode With Vaccine Rollout, Big Movie Releases On The Horizon© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Tesla 'Going Down' In 2021 As Investors Wake Up To Reality On Incumbents' Potential, Says Fund Manager

    Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares are going to take a sharp dive as interest rates rise in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lansdowne Partners fund manager Per Lekander told CNBC on Tuesday. What Happened: Lekander has a short position on the Tesla stock and is bullish on German automaker Volkswagen AG (OTC: VWAGY). The market value of Elon Musk’s electric vehicle company jumped to over $800 billion in January, before dropping to less than $600 billion in February and is now up again at about $649.7 billion. Lekander believes there is an opportunity for incumbents to make a comeback in 2021. “There are a few golden nuggets, which I think are going to be long-term winners,” Lekander told CNBC’s Squawk Box Europe. “But in the short term, my guess if I’m right on the macro call that interest rates go up and the market wakes up to (the fact that) the incumbents are not as badly positioned as they think, then yes, I think Tesla is going down.” Drawing comparisons with the dot-com boom of 1999, he pointed out how Cisco Systems Inc (NYSE: CSCO), a poster child in 2000 has a much higher market value today than it had then. See also: How to Invest in Tesla Stock “It didn’t stop it from going down 80% first,” Lekander said. Why It Matters: Earlier this week, Volkswagen revealed plans to build half a dozen battery cell plants in Europe and expand charging infrastructure for electric vehicles as it aims to overtake Tesla in the race to speed up mass adoption of electric vehicles. UBS analysts earlier this month said Volkswagen will emerge as a prime rival to Tesla by 2025 in the EV segment over newer EV-exclusive rivals like Nio Inc (NYSE: NIO) or Xpeng Inc (NYSE: XPEV). Price Action: Tesla shares were down 0.5% at $673.25 in early pre-market trading session on Wednesday. Latest Ratings for TSLA DateFirmActionFromTo Mar 2021MizuhoInitiates Coverage OnBuy Mar 2021New StreetUpgradesNeutralBuy Feb 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight View More Analyst Ratings for TSLA View the Latest Analyst Ratings See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLyft 'On The Precipice Of A Demand Snapback:' Why Wedbush Sees Further Upside In 2021© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.