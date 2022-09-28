Amazon expands Eero line and introduces Internet Backup

Amazon showed its Eero Wi-Fi lineup some love this morning during a hardware event, announcing the Eero PoE 6, a Wi-Fi 6 Power over Ethernet (PoE) access point that can provide up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and support up to 100 devices. A complementary new product, the Eero PoE Gateway, delivers up to 100 watts of pooled power for multiple PoE devices.

Amazon says that the Eero PoE 6 can go almost anywhere Ethernet cable can be pulled, including mounted on walls or ceilings. As for the the Eero PoE Gateway, it's Amazon's first device with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, delivering what one would assume is a speedy wired experience.

Amazon Eero PoE

Image Credits: Amazon

Both new and existing Eero devices will be able to tap into Eero Internet Backup, a new software feature that allows customers to set up a "backup" internet connection -- like a phone or mobile hotspot -- and have their network automatically attempt to switch over when an outage occurs. Eero Internet Backup will begin to roll out in coming months as a software update for subscribers to Eero Plus, Eero's premium service plan, and select ISP customers with a compatible Eero device.

Amazon Eero PoE

Image Credits: Amazon

Eero PoE 6 will be available in October through authorized installers starting at $299.99; it'll come to ISP partners and Amazon in early 2023. Meanwhile, the Eero PoE Gateway will come to market early next year through ISP partners and Amazon priced at $645.99.