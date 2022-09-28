U.S. markets close in 47 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,723.02
    +75.73 (+2.08%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,707.90
    +572.91 (+1.97%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,059.55
    +230.05 (+2.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,712.71
    +50.20 (+3.02%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.04
    +3.54 (+4.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.00
    +34.80 (+2.13%)
     

  • Silver

    18.95
    +0.62 (+3.37%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9744
    +0.0146 (+1.52%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7030
    -0.2610 (-6.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0896
    +0.0165 (+1.54%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.0200
    -0.7710 (-0.53%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,556.59
    +423.01 (+2.21%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.86
    +17.08 (+3.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,005.39
    +20.80 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,173.98
    -397.89 (-1.50%)
     

Amazon expands Eero line and introduces Internet Backup

Kyle Wiggers
·1 min read

Amazon showed its Eero Wi-Fi lineup some love this morning during a hardware event, announcing the Eero PoE 6, a Wi-Fi 6 Power over Ethernet (PoE) access point that can provide up to 2,000 square feet of coverage and support up to 100 devices. A complementary new product, the Eero PoE Gateway, delivers up to 100 watts of pooled power for multiple PoE devices.

Amazon says that the Eero PoE 6 can go almost anywhere Ethernet cable can be pulled, including mounted on walls or ceilings. As for the the Eero PoE Gateway, it's Amazon's first device with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, delivering what one would assume is a speedy wired experience.

Amazon Eero PoE
Amazon Eero PoE

Image Credits: Amazon

Both new and existing Eero devices will be able to tap into Eero Internet Backup, a new software feature that allows customers to set up a "backup" internet connection -- like a phone or mobile hotspot -- and have their network automatically attempt to switch over when an outage occurs. Eero Internet Backup will begin to roll out in coming months as a software update for subscribers to Eero Plus, Eero's premium service plan, and select ISP customers with a compatible Eero device.

Amazon Eero PoE
Amazon Eero PoE

Image Credits: Amazon

Eero PoE 6 will be available in October through authorized installers starting at $299.99; it'll come to ISP partners and Amazon in early 2023. Meanwhile, the Eero PoE Gateway will come to market early next year through ISP partners and Amazon priced at $645.99.

read more about Amazon's fall event, September 28, 2022
read more about Amazon's fall event, September 28, 2022

Recommended Stories

  • Silk Road Medical Stock Scores Relative Strength Rating Upgrade

    Silk Road Medical stock saw a positive improvement to its Relative Strength (RS) Rating on Wednesday, with an upgrade from 80 to 92. Is Silk Road Medical Stock A Buy? Silk Road Medical stock is building a consolidation with a 50.01 entry.

  • Typhoon Noru floods streets in Vietnam

    STORY: Noru, which has been downgraded from typhoon to tropical storm, made landfall in the early hours with wind speeds of 72 miles per hour (117 km per hour) in Quang Nam province. There were no immediate reports of casualties and residents had been warned by authorities to stay on alert because of the risks from flooding and landslides caused by heavy rain, the government said.Noru was the strongest storm to hit the neighboring Philippines this year and killed at least eight people when it made landfall on Sunday night (September 24), flooding farmland and communities and damaging crops, mainly rice.Vietnam is also vulnerable to destructive storms and flooding because of its long coastline. Natural disasters - predominantly floods and landslides triggered by storms - killed 139 people and injured 150 others in the country last year, official data showed.

  • Fly to Europe for As Low As $99 — Here’s How

    The sale starts on Sept. 27 — in time for World Tourism Day — must be booked by Oct. 2.

  • ‘Wicked Town’ gang faction caused ‘devastating’ amount of violence, prosecutors say as RICO trial opens

    Shortly after he was arrested in 2021 on racketeering conspiracy charges, reputed Wicked Town gang leader Donald Lee was asked by a federal agent about the execution-style slayings of a suspected police informant and his girlfriend a few years earlier. The victims, Donald “Don Don” Holmes Jr. and Diane Taylor, had been lured to a West Side alley in 2018 and shot in the back of the head at ...

  • Ex-State Duma member says ‘dumb’ bureaucracy, mobilization may lead to revolution in Russia

    Ilya Ponomarev a former member of Russia’s State Duma and now a citizen of Ukraine, in an interview with Radio NV on Sept. 26 said the bureaucracy of Russian officials, their misunderstanding of the Ukraine, and mobilization in Russia are beginning to strengthen revolutionary sentiments in the country.

  • Did Intel Just Beat AMD at Its Own Game?

    Today's video focuses on Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), and recent updates to the new generation of consumer processors. The consumer market is a crucial revenue segment for both of these semiconductor giants, but is there a clear winner right now? Check out the short video to learn more, consider subscribing, and click the special offer link below.

  • 1 Big Reason Qualcomm No Longer Fears Losing Its Largest Customer

    This semiconductor and wireless communication tech company is rapidly diversifying its revenue streams.

  • Intel's Affordable Arc A770 Graphics Card Gives Frustrated Gamers Another Option

    The most widely used graphics card among PC gamers, according to Steam's monthly hardware and software survey, is the six-year-old NVIDIA GTX 1060. Such an old graphics card is at the top of the list not because owners didn't want to upgrade, but because they couldn't. Surging graphics card prices during the pandemic, fueled in part by the cryptocurrency bubble, erased any chance of finding a graphics card that provided a meaningful bump in performance without needing to pay through the nose.

  • Apple Stock Slumps on Report It Scrapped Production Hike

    Apple suppliers STMicro and Taiwan Semiconductor also fall on a report the tech giant is reversing a planned increase in iPhone production. But analysts note that strong demand for high-end models.

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand Falters

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. is backing off plans to increase production of its new iPhones this year after an anticipated surge in demand failed to materialize, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets WrapRussia Declares Victory in S

  • Apple slows production of new iPhone after weaker-than-expected demand

    Apple has cut production of the iPhone 14, after price hikes for its non-US customers and surging inflation around the world led to weaker-than-expected demand.

  • Intel Introduces Videogame Graphics Chips to Challenge Nvidia

    Intel dominates in semiconductors at the computational heart of personal computers, but it has long ceded the market for videogaming graphics chips to Nvidia and AMD. Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger on Tuesday signaled the company would re-enter that field, releasing a graphics card for gamers that is slated to be available on Oct. 12. Intel’s pitch, Mr. Gelsinger said, would be to gamers tired of paying sky-high prices for the fastest, most advanced graphics chips.

  • Converge Technology Solutions Announces IBM zSystems and LinuxONE Certification in Canada

    Converge Technology Solutions Corp. ("Converge" or "the Company") (TSX: CTS) (FSE: 0ZB) (OTCQX: CTSDF) a software-enabled IT & Cloud Solutions provider, is pleased to announce it is now certified to sell and implement IBM zSystems and LinuxONE in Canada.

  • Apple falls on fears of slowing iPhone 14 demand

    (Reuters) -Apple Inc shares fell more than 4% on Wednesday after a report that the tech giant was ditching its plans to boost production of the latest iPhone fueled demand worries. Bloomberg earlier reported that Apple had told its suppliers to curtail efforts to increase the assembly of its iPhone 14 lineup by as many as 6 million units in the second half of the year on disappointing demand. "Weaker consumer demand is to be expected when utility bills are going up, interest rates are going up, mortgage costs are going higher ... discretionary spending is going to be curtailed by that," said Patrick Armstrong, chief investment officer at Plurimi Wealth in London.

  • Apple Watch ultra review: It’s bigger, bulkier and, dare we say, better

    If you like the size and striking design, this is an upgrade that’s hard to resist

  • Apple Ditches iPhone Production Boost

    Apple is backing off on plans to boost production of the iPhone 14. The company had expected a surge in demand, but that hasn't happened. Kriti Gupta spoke with Anurag Rana of Bloomberg Intelligence.

  • ROKU Ultra Streaming Set-Top Box Arrives in Canada for $129

    ROKU is set to expand in Canada with the launch of the Roku Ultra streaming set-top box that comes with a swift interface, Dolby Atmos, HDR10+ compatibility and a rechargeable remote.

  • Foresight: Eye-Net Signs Commercial Agreement with Pango to Protect up to Three Million Road Users in Israel

    Pango, the leading parking, smart mobility, vehicle and road services and payment application in Israel, will integrate and market Eye-Net™ Protect Family of Products

  • A $250 Billion Opportunity That Could Send Apple Stock Soaring

    Sales of 5G smartphones are taking off in India. The tech giant is manufacturing iPhone 14 models in India through its partner Foxconn in the city of Chennai. What's remarkable is that Apple's latest iPhones will now be made in India so soon after their global launch, This is a departure from the company's prior strategy of only making older models in this market.

  • Intel Unveils New Chips and Software as It Chases a Comeback

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp., looking to regain its footing in the chip industry, introduced new personal-computer processors and graphics semiconductors, as well as software that makes it easier to use the company’s technology.Most Read from BloombergApple Ditches iPhone Production Increase After Demand FaltersGermany Suspects Sabotage Hit Russia’s Nord Stream PipelinesPutin’s Mobilization Hits Russia’s Economy in Its Weak SpotsUS Stocks Rally; Treasuries Jump After BOE’s Plan: Markets WrapRussia