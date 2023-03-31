U.S. markets open in 2 hours 59 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,136.75
    -1.00 (-0.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,593.00
    +133.00 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,228.00
    -73.75 (-0.55%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,811.40
    -2.10 (-0.12%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.59
    +3.92 (+5.18%)
     

  • Gold

    1,986.70
    +0.50 (+0.03%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.13 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0866
    +0.0019 (+0.17%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.56
    +0.54 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2352
    +0.0019 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.2820
    +0.4850 (+0.37%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,374.93
    -13.98 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    619.88
    +5.67 (+0.92%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,685.07
    +53.33 (+0.70%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,188.15
    +146.67 (+0.52%)
     

Amazon Faces FTC Complaint Alexa Illegally Collected Kids’ Data

Leah Nylen and Matt Day
·2 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Federal regulators are expected to sue Amazon.com Inc. over allegations that the e-commerce giant illegally collected data on children, according to two people familiar with the case.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The Federal Trade Commission recommended filing a complaint that Amazon’s Alexa-powered speakers are collecting information about children under the age of 13 without parental consent in violation of the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, or COPPA, said the people, who requested anonymity to discuss a pending case. The Justice Department could file on the FTC’s behalf as soon as next month.

A group of children’s advocacy organizations in 2019 asked the FTC to investigate whether Amazon’s smart speakers violated children’s privacy rights. The Campaign for a Commercial-Free Childhood – now called Fairplay – and the Center for Digital Democracy, among other groups, alleged the company retained voice recordings indefinitely and, in some cases, held onto personal data even after users tried to delete it.

Amazon didn’t adequately verify that it had parental consent to collect data, and most of the applications on the Alexa voice assistant tailored to kids didn’t include a privacy policy at all, the complaint said.

Amazon sells a kids-focused edition of its Echo smart speaker and offers a subscription service that opens up a curated selection of apps, books and other content.

When the complaint was filed, the company said its Echo Dot Kids Edition and FreeTime, since rebranded Kids+, complied with COPPA.

Amazon and the FTC declined to comment.

The federal government can seek more than $50,000 per alleged violation of the kid’s privacy law, which has led to significant fines in previous cases.

The FTC, which enforces both antitrust and consumer protection laws, has dinged Alphabet Inc.’s YouTube and Musical.ly, the precursor company to ByteDance Ltd.’s TikTok, for children’s privacy violations. In December, the agency required closely held Epic Games, the maker of the popular Fortnite title, to pay a $275 million fine – the largest levy to date under the kids’ privacy law.

Speaking at a conference in Washington Friday, FTC Chair Lina Khan said the law “prohibits firms from conditioning access to certain services on endless collection of data.”

The law has “substantive limitations on when firms can be collecting data,” she said.

Politico earlier reported the FTC’s intent to pursue the case against Amazon.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • China Missing Banker’s Firm Delays 2022 Results, Halts Trading

    (Bloomberg) -- China Renaissance Holdings Ltd. said it’ll suspend trading of its shares from Monday and delay the release of its audited results for 2022, as the investment bank failed to get in touch with Chairman Bao Fan who was cooperating in an investigation by Chinese authorities. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire B

  • ByteDance Matches Tencent’s $80 Billion Sales After TikTok Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- ByteDance Ltd.’s revenue surged more than 30% to surpass $80 billion in 2022, matching the tally at archrival Tencent Holdings Ltd. after twin video platforms TikTok and Douyin drew eyeballs and advertisers from social media incumbents.Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘S

  • German regulator hands EY 2-year audit ban over Wirecard scandal - Handelsblatt

    German accounting watchdog APAS has banned EY from taking on new audits for companies of public interest for two years and handed the firm a 500,000 euro ($541,650.00) fine, German business daily Handelsblatt reported on Monday. APAS declined to comment on the matter. The regulator is expected to release a statement on its decision to sanction EY later on Monday.

  • Binance, CZ, and NBA star Jimmy Butler and other crypto influencers hit with $1B suit for promoting unregistered securities

    The suit alleges Binance traded cryptocurrencies that are unregistered securities, and that influencers promoted them unlawfully.

  • Apple wins appeal against UK antitrust probe into mobile browser dominance

    On Friday, Apple won an appeal against an investigation the UK's antitrust watchdog launched last fall.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices -WSJ

    In an internal email last week to U.S. employees and some international staff, McDonald's asked them to work from home from Monday through Wednesday so it can deliver staffing decisions virtually, the report said. "During the week of April 3, we will communicate key decisions related to roles and staffing levels across the organization," the Chicago-based company said in the message viewed by the Journal. McDonald's also asked employees to cancel all in-person meetings with vendors and other outside parties at its headquarters, the report added.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Raymond James About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks

    Everyone invests with the goal of generating big returns but it’s easy to get distracted by all the short-term noise generated on Wall Street. The key to investing success, according to Raymond James CIO Larry Adam, is to follow a few simple rules. One is to realize past performance does not necessarily guarantee future success. “History has shown that no single asset class has been a consistent winner year after year,” says Adam, “just as no single asset class remains at the bottom.” Secondly,

  • Texas woman uses 'cash stuffing' and stimulus check to pay off nearly $80,000 in debt

    Before she started cash stuffing, Jasmine Taylor said she was tired of being in financial distress. She turned that success into 'Baddies and Budgets'

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Exxon, Chevron, Tesla, NIO, WWE, and More

    Shares of Exxon, Chevron, and other energy giants surge after OPEC+ surprises markets with a cut in oil production.Tesla sets a quarterly record for vehicle deliveries.

  • Why Warren Buffett will steal the show in the second quarter: Morning Brief

    Be ready to take notes from Warren Buffett. More on that, and what else to know in markets on Monday, April 3, 2023.

  • McDonald's temporarily shuts US offices, prepares layoff notices: report

    According to a recent report from the Wall Street Journal, McDonald's Corp is temporarily closing its U.S. offices this week as it prepares to inform corporate employees about layoffs.

  • Tesla and the Curious Case of the Confusing Consensus

    Tesla misses delivery estimates. No, Tesla beats delivery estimates. Nothing is ever easy with Tesla these days.

  • Top Growth Stocks for April 2023

    While growth stocks have been hampered by rising interest rates, inflation, and supply chain disruptions, these companies prove that growth can still be achieved in this tough macro environment. The statistics in the tables below are as of March 27.

  • How to Buy Land and Build a House: 4 Steps

    Many people dream of owning a chunk of land and putting their dream house on it. Maybe you fantasize about pulling out all the stops and designing a home with every feature you've ever wanted. Well, to make that dream, … Continue reading → The post How to Buy Land and Build Your Dream House appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 8 Types of Americans Who Aren’t Eligible to Get Social Security

    Most retirees are eligible, but some fall through the cracks due to a spotty work history or for other reasons.

  • Bank Stocks Are Beaten Up. Is Now a Buying Opportunity?

    Bank stocks have been beaten down so much this year that they're now starting to look attractive.

  • Bitcoin Liquidity Is Drying Up as Crypto ‘Tourists’ Recoil From Industry Disorder

    (Bloomberg) -- By just about any measure, Bitcoin liquidity remains low, despite the cryptocurrency’s eye-catching upsurge this year. Most Read from BloombergOPEC+ Makes Shock Million-Barrel Cut in New Inflation RiskSwiss Prosecutors Probe Credit Suisse Deal, Job Cuts SeenDubai’s Latest Boom Is Pricing Out the Expats It Once CovetedBillionaire Blocked From His New Palace Blasts ‘Socialist’ IndiaOil Surges 8% After OPEC+ Blindsides Market With Production CutInvestors have been paying more on trad

  • Top 5 China Stocks To Buy And Watch

    A growing number of China stocks are setting up or flashing buy signals, as the Chinese economy gains momentum.

  • Google Co-Founder Sergey Brin, Other Billionaires Subpoenaed In Lawsuit Over JPMorgan's Links With Jeffrey Epstein

    U.S. Virgin Islands Attorney General Denise George has subpoenaed Alphabet Inc's (NASDAQ: GOOGL) Google co-founder Sergey Brin and three other billionaires in a civil lawsuit concerning JPMorgan Chase & Co's (NYSE: JPM) links to Jeffrey Epstein, reports The Wall Street Journal. George filed a lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) of facilitating Jeffrey Epstein's sex-trafficking scheme and helping him to cover it up. The lawsuit claims that human trafficking was the principal business

  • Apple Stock Is Nearing Its Previous Peak. iPhone Demand Could Help It Soar, Analyst Says.

    Strong iPhone demand in Asia and an acceleration in services revenue bode well for Apple stock, analysts at Wedbush say.