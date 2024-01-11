Advertisement
Amazon Fails to Offer EU Remedies in $1.4 Billion iRobot Deal

Samuel Stolton
·1 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s $1.4 billion deal to buy Roomba-maker iRobot Corp. has been cast into doubt after the firm opted not to offer concessions to the European Union.

According to a European Commission site on Thursday Amazon missed the Wednesday deadline to file remedies that might allay any issues antitrust enforcers have.

In December, the EU’s stand-in competition chief Didier Reynders called for Amazon to ensure that it ranks rival robot vacuums fairly when compared to the iRobot brand, after a prospective closing of the deal.

The deal spread widened to $22 on Wednesday after Politico reported that Amazon wouldn’t offer remedies to allay the EU’s concerns.

The commission currently has a deadline of Feb. 14 to decide whether to approve the iRobot deal, or to block it. The UK cleared the deal in June

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

