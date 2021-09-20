Amazon will hold a hardware event on September 28th

Amazon will host a hardware event on September 28th at 12PM ET, the company announced today. The retailer promised to share news about its latest “devices, features and services” in an invite it shared with Engadget. Beyond that, the company didn’t provide other details on what to expect from it next week. But if we had to take a guess, we should see many of the same types of products we saw last year.

In 2020, Amazon announced new Echo speakers, its Luna gaming service , WiFi 6-enabled Eero mesh routers and Fire TV devices. Oh, it also showed off an indoor security drone from Ring that we haven't seen since that event. Amazon won’t livestream the proceedings, but we’ll have you covered with articles on all of the company’s most notable announcements from that day.