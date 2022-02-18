Walton Goggins joins Amazon's 'Fallout' show in a lead role

Production on Amazon's Fallout series is set to start later this year, and the cast is taking shape. Walton Goggins is taking on one of the lead roles, according to Deadline .

Amazon Studios hasn't revealed which character Goggins is portraying, but reports suggest he's playing a ghoul. A ghoul, in Fallout parlance, is someone who was mutated due to radiation exposure as a result of a nuclear war.

Goggins is perhaps best known for his work on Justified. He's currently appearing in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and he'll soon feature in Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.