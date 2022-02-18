U.S. markets closed

Walton Goggins joins Amazon's 'Fallout' show in a lead role

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Mario Anzuoni / reuters

Production on Amazon's Fallout series is set to start later this year, and the cast is taking shape. Walton Goggins is taking on one of the lead roles, according to Deadline.

Amazon Studios hasn't revealed which character Goggins is portraying, but reports suggest he's playing a ghoul. A ghoul, in Fallout parlance, is someone who was mutated due to radiation exposure as a result of a nuclear war.

Goggins is perhaps best known for his work on Justified. He's currently appearing in HBO's The Righteous Gemstones and he'll soon feature in Apple TV+ series The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey.

Amazon announced the Fallout series in 2020, so although development has taken a while, things are coming together. Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy of Westworld fame created the show, and Nolan will direct the pilot episode. The executive producers include Bethesda's Todd Howard, the game director of Fallout 3 and Fallout 4.

