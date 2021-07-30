U.S. markets close in 6 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,398.80
    -20.35 (-0.46%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,072.24
    -12.29 (-0.04%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,643.82
    -134.44 (-0.91%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,240.03
    +15.07 (+0.68%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    73.58
    -0.04 (-0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,829.00
    -6.80 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    25.61
    -0.17 (-0.65%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1881
    -0.0016 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.2470
    -0.0220 (-1.73%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3940
    -0.0018 (-0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.7170
    +0.2560 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,786.43
    -1,161.42 (-2.91%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.83
    -28.07 (-2.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,030.71
    -47.71 (-0.67%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,283.59
    -498.83 (-1.80%)
     

Amazon handed record $888 million fine from EU data privacy watchdog

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon has been handed its largest ever privacy fine in the EU by Luxembourg's data watchdog. The CNPD fined the company €746 million ($888 million) on July 16th for violating the bloc's strict data privacy laws, known as GDPR. Amazon disclosed the ruling in an SEC filing on Friday in which it slammed the decision as baseless, adding that it intended to defend itself "vigorously in this matter." 

“There has been no data breach, and no customer data has been exposed to any third party,” Amazon told Bloomberg. “These facts are undisputed. We strongly disagree with the CNPD’s ruling.” It added that it plans to appeal the decision. Amazon has its EU headquarters in Luxembourg, tasking the local data regulator with overseeing its compliance.

The penalty is the result of a 2018 complaint by French privacy rights group La Quadrature du Net, which filed numerous lawsuits against Big Tech companies on the behalf of 12,000 people shortly after the GDPR was established that year. 

Among those was a case involving Google's Android operating system that led to France's CNIL regulator slapping the search giant with a $57 million fine in January, 2019 — the biggest GDPR fine to date. The watchdog ruled that the company had violated the GDPR due to its failure to obtain legal consent for data collection related to its ad targeting practices.

The record penalty comes amid heightened scrutiny of Amazon's business in Europe. Its use of data is also at the heart of the EU's antitrust investigation. Following a year-long probe, officials in November reached a preliminary decision that Amazon had breached competition rules by using third-party seller data to boost its own products. At the same time, they launched a second investigation into its alleged preferential treatment of its own products on its site and those of its partners.

Recommended Stories

  • Tesla will pay $1.5 million to settle Model S battery throttling complaints

    Tesla has agreed to settle complaints that it reduced Model S vehicles' max battery voltage.

  • A Tesla Megapack caught fire at the Victorian Big Battery facility in Australia

    A Tesla Megapack caught fire at the Victorian Big Battery energy storage facility in Geelong, Victoria in south-east Australia.

  • The Morning After: You can now upgrade your PS5's SSD, if you meet all the criteria

    Today’s headlines: 'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson sues Disney over streaming strategy, you can finally upgrade your PS5’s storage but it’s a little complicated, and we have been collectively rickrolled over a billion times on Youtube.

  • ‘Stanley Parable’ and ‘Gone Home’ devs team up to form Ivy Road studio

    Annapurna Interactive will release the first game from Davey Wreden and Karla Zimonja's studio.

  • Robinhood Duo Ride Trading Frenzy to Billionaire Riches

    (Bloomberg) -- Vlad Tenev and Baiju Bhatt, the Robinhood Markets Inc. co-founders who drew a generation of young people into investing on their phones, are officially billionaires.Robinhood’s stock closed at $34.82 Thursday in its first day of trading in New York, down 8.4% from its initial public offering price of $38. That put the net worth of Tenev, the company’s chief executive officer, at $2.2 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Bhatt, who shared the CEO duties until las

  • IBM's AI can predict how Parkinson's disease may progress in individuals

    Researchers from IBM and Michael J. Fox Foundation say they’ve developed a program that can predict how the symptoms of a Parkinson’s disease patient will progress in terms of both timing and severity.

  • 'Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye' is an expansion of a modern classic

    How do you create DLC for a game whose very purpose is to offer a confined, looping world? Honestly, after watching the trailer for Outer Wilds: Echoes of the Eye, I still have no idea.

  • 'Doctor Who' needs to evolve to survive

    The show's format, which consciously aped 'Buffy' when it relaunched, needs a more radical shakeup to remain relevant.

  • NASA and Boeing delay Starliner ISS launch

    NASA and Boeing have delayed the Starliner's second uncrewed test flight to the International Space Station.

  • Intel NUC 11 Extreme review: A tiny gaming desktop you may actually want

    Intel's NUC 11 Extreme is its best tiny desktop yet.

  • Put The Salary In The Job Post, You Cowards

    Once, at the end of a long job interview, after discussing everything else under the sun, I asked the interviewer what the pay range was for the position. Her lips thinned; she was clearly offended. She said it wasn’t something the company was comfortable sharing. As frustrating as her response was, it was also typical. Anyone who has ever looked for a job probably has experience with companies being cagey about pay. But often we accept it as the way the negotiation game is played, like it’s a d

  • Why Amazon shares fell after Q2 earnings results

    Daniel Newman, Futurum Research Principal Analyst joins Yahoo Finance to break down Amazon's Q2 earnings results.&nbsp;

  • What Tesla’s bet on iron-based batteries means for manufacturers

    Elon Musk earlier this week made his most bullish statements yet on iron-based batteries, noting that Tesla is making a “long-term shift” toward older, cheaper lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) cells in its energy storage products and some entry-level EVs. The Tesla CEO mused that the company's batteries may eventually be roughly two-thirds iron-based and one-third nickel-based across its products. Musk's comments reflect a change that is already underway within the automotive sector, mainly in China.

  • 'In full desperation mode,' some restaurant owners turn to unconventional methods to hire employees

    As restaurants plead for patience and understanding, they’re actively recruiting new hires in unconventional — and sometimes controversial —ways.

  • Caterpillar Says Margins to Shrink as Incentive Costs Rise

    (Bloomberg) -- Caterpillar Inc. reported second-quarter earnings that topped analysts’ estimates amid surging demand and higher prices for the company’s diggers, bulldozers and trucks, but the company’s finance chief said rising costs will put a dent in margins going into the third quarter.The world’s biggest maker of mining and construction equipment reported adjusted second-quarter earnings of $2.60 a share, compared with the $2.40 a share average of analysts’ estimates compiled Bloomberg. Mar

  • How US fast food chains can raise wages without raising prices

    Wage increases at fast food chains like McDonald’s and Chipotle have largely solved their labor shortages, according to the companies’ latest earnings calls. The staffing challenges in the US are “getting better,” said Chris Kempczinski, McDonald’s CEO, on a conference call with analysts and investors July 28. In May, the chain said it was raising hourly wages for its US company-owned restaurants by 10% over the next several months, where entry-level workers will make $11 to $17 per hour, and shift managers will make $15 to $20 an hour, based on location.

  • What is true financial freedom?

    Two recent surveys show the troubles Americans are having with money, and especially with retirement. First comes a survey conducted by OnePoll on behalf of CNO Financial Group’s Center for a Secure Retirement. It looks at the toll that the crisis has taken on the retirement planning of baby boomers aged 57 to 70.

  • Bayer to book extra $4.5 billion provision for Roundup litigation

    FRANKFURT (Reuters) -Bayer said on Thursday it would book an additional provision of $4.5 billion related to litigation which alleges that its weedkiller Roundup can cause cancer. Bayer made the announcement in an update to investors on how it plans to deal with Roundup-related lawsuits that have dogged the company since it acquired the brand as part of its $63 billion purchase of Monsanto in 2018. The decision comes after a U.S. judge in May rejected Bayer's plan to try to limit the cost of future class action over claims that Roundup causes cancer.

  • 'They're hitting the pause button': Lumber price roller coaster forces Americans to delay costly renovations

    Homeowners are worried about committing to new builds or renovations despite a recent drop in lumber futures as prices remain elevated amid COVID.

  • Failure To Launch: Workhorse Group Ousts CEO As Production Delays Escalate

    Quarter after quarter of missed production targets finally caught up with Workhorse Group CEO Duane Hughes, ousted Thursday at the electric delivery van maker and replaced by auto industry veteran Rick Dauch. Workhorse (NASDAQ: WKHS) has produced very few composite body electric vans in each of the past few quarters. Supply chain disruptions are the latest setback following a decision to change battery suppliers and a COVID outbreak that affected 36% of the workforce. The company failed to meet