Amazon fined over labor law breaches in Spain

Natasha Lomas
·1 min read

Amazon has been fined again for breaching labor laws in Catalonia, Spain. The ecommerce giant has been under investigation by regional labor authorities over its subcontracting practices for a number of years.

According to local press reports, the latest fine for Amazon -- of €3.2 million -- follows a penalty of over €800,000 it received in 2020, for similar breaches of labor laws. In both instances, the Generalitat fined companies Amazon had subcontracted for delivery services or to provide it with temporary staff -- issuing a total of around €2.6M in fines to 17 companies in the latest case, per local media.

A spokesperson for the regional government confirmed the penalties, telling TechCrunch: "The Catalan Labour Inspectorate proposes a [total] fine of €5.8M to Amazon for subcontracting workers, according the Statute of Workers Rights."

Amazon was approached for a response but a company spokesperson said: "We don’t comment on ongoing legal cases" -- suggesting it is seeking to appeal.

Spain passed a reform to its labor laws last year targeting bogus self-employment classifications of couriers by delivery platforms. However the government spokesperson confirmed that Amazon's practices are being challenged under the wider Statute of Workers Rights, rather than the more targeted labor reforms -- which was aimed at on-demand delivery platforms that use so-called 'gig' labor, rather than employing delivery workers.

In both cases, the concern that's driving policy and enforcement action is geared towards tackling labor practices that can lead to precarious employment situations -- where workers are subject to worse conditions and benefits than if they were directly employed.

Spain agrees on labor reform that will recognize delivery platform riders as employees

    Taiwan's Defense Ministry on Wednesday (August 10) released a video of a defensive exercise by its armed forces in response to China's recent display of military power around the self-ruled island.The footage showed multiple warships from China and Taiwan sailing at close quarters in the Taiwan Strait. Chinese warships were seen.The island's defense ministry said multiple Chinese military ships, aircraft, and drones were simulating attacks on the island and its navy. It said it had sent aircraft and ships to react "appropriately".The video's on-screen text said its military was "at the ready, keeping our country safe" and China had not stopped its "incursions" nearby.China's military announced it has "completed various tasks" around Taiwan on Wednesday (August 10), but will conduct regular patrols, potentially signalling an end to days of war games but also that Beijing will keep up its pressure on the island.

    I have the scaries.

    (Bloomberg) -- The former head of the JPMorgan Chase & Co. precious-metals business and his top gold trader were convicted in Chicago on charges they manipulated markets for years, handing the US government a win in its long crackdown on bogus "spoofing" orders.

    The European Union said on Thursday it was "deeply concerned" about proposed tax credits for purchases of electric vehicles in the United States because they would be biased against foreign producers and may breach World Trade Organization (WTO) rules. Under a provision of the $430 billion climate and energy bill that was passed by the Senate on Sunday, U.S. buyers of zero-emissions electric vehicles (EVs) would be eligible for tax credits worth several thousand dollars. However, domestic content conditions would apply to the tax breaks to push the EV industry away from reliance on China and spur local investment in battery minerals and manufacturing.

    Closing the carried interest loophole for private equity managers could raise $180 billion over 10 years–and it wouldn't hurt a single investor.

    Satellite pictures released on Thursday showed devastation at a Russian air base in Crimea, hit in an attack that suggested Kyiv may have obtained new long-range strike capability with potential to change the course of the war. Images from independent satellite firm Planet Labs showed three near-identical craters where buildings at Russia's Saki air base had been struck with apparent precision. The base, on the southwest coast of Crimea, suffered extensive fire damage with the burnt-out husks of at least eight destroyed warplanes clearly visible.

    The Boeing Co. is mining the labor market in Wichita for aviation talent. The manufacturer will host a job fair from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday at the Drury Hotel in downtown Wichita, with a primary focus on workers needed for its defense and space work. In an email notice of the event, Boeing (NYSE: BA) touts what it says is a benefits package it says includes a 9/80 schedule with every other Friday off at its facility in Oklahoma City, as well as the availability for relocation assistance and sign-on bonuses for some positions.

    (Reuters) -Wednesday's consumer price index report showing U.S. inflation didn't accelerate in July was the first "positive" reading on price pressures since the Federal Reserve began tightening policy, Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said, even as he signaled he believes the Fed has plenty more work to do. With consumer prices unchanged last month compared to June, but up 8.5% from a year earlier, inflation is still "unacceptably" high, and the Fed will likely need to lift its policy rate, currently in the 2.25%-2.5% range, to 3.25%-3.5% this year and to 3.75%-4% by the end of next year, Evans said. The remarks suggest Evans, among the 19 central bankers who set U.S. monetary policy, expects to soon slow what's been the Fed's steepest round of interest-rate hikes in decades.

    The Inflation Reduction Act, which awaits a House vote, has few if any of the taxes on individuals that Democrats originally called for.

    Summers pointed to the carried interest loophole and private equity carve out.

    The producer price index for final demand declined 0.5% last month, the first negative monthly reading since April 2020, the Labor Department said on Thursday. The PPI climbed 1.0% in June. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the PPI would rise 0.2% in July and increase 10.4% on a year-on-year basis.

    Nigeria's President Muhammadu Buhari has withheld his initial approval of Exxon Mobil's sale of local offshore shallow water assets to Seplat, his spokesman said on Thursday, after the oil regulator refused to give its consent. Buhari on Monday consented to the $1.28 billion transaction, only for the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission to say it opposed the deal, although it did not give a reason. The transaction is being closely watched by other oil majors like Shell and TotalEnergies, who have announced plans to sell some local assets.

    Fox & Friends co-host Steve Doocy flipped the script on Thursday morning, pushing back on House Minority Whip Steve Scalise's wild suggestion that FBI agents went "rogue" in executing a court-approved search warrant at former President Donald Trump's residence.Doocy further took issue with the immediate "rush to judgment" made by Scalise and other conservatives, asking if they could at least "wait a week" before determining that the FBI is "crazy."

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk is accusing Twitter Inc. of hiding key witnesses in their legal battle over whether he must consummate a $44 billion buyout of the company, according to people familiar with the allegations.

    The Inflation Reduction Act, which is expected to pass the House later this week before heading to President Joe Biden's desk to be signed into law, will increase taxes on U.S. corporations while reducing the tax burden on middle-class households, according to an analysis released Tuesday by Congress's Joint Committee on Taxation. All told, corporations will pay nearly $296 billion more in taxes over 10 years due to provisions in Democrats' bill, which is primarily focused on an array of efforts

    Yahoo Finance reporter Allie Canal details Disney's latest earnings report, and how the company plans to raise its streaming prices.

    Don't suffer through the downturn. Take advantage of it, instead.

    Get ready. Anything can happen.

    Ukraine said Wednesday that nine Russian warplanes were destroyed in a deadly string of explosions at an air base in Crimea that appeared to be the result of a Ukrainian attack, which would represent a significant escalation in the war. Russia denied any aircraft were damaged in Tuesday's blasts — or that any attack took place. Ukrainian officials stopped short of publicly claiming responsibility for the explosions, while mocking Russia's explanation that a careless smoker might have caused ammunition at the Saki air base to catch fire and blow up.

    Here's a look at some of the major provisions in the bill, which could deliver some big changes for the U.S. economy.