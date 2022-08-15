Amazon's 2022 Fire 7 tablet is 25 percent off for the first time

For the first time since Amazon released the Fire 7 earlier this year, the company has discounted the base model — the one with 16GB of storage and lock screen ads — to $45. You can also get the 32GB variant on sale. After a 19 percent discount, it’s $65 – or just $5 more than what you would pay for the 16GB version normally. Amazon offers the Fire 7 in three colors (Black, Denim and Rose), all of which are included in the company’s current promotion.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $45

The new 2022 model features a handful of small enhancements over its predecessor. The most notable one is the addition of USB-C charging. It also comes with 2GB of RAM (up from 1GB on the previous generation model) and the same 2GHz processor found on the Fire HD 8 . Amazon also claims you can get up to 10 hours of battery life from the new model. That said, don’t expect a fast experience from the Fire 7. When she reviewed the tablet earlier this summer, Engadget’s Nicole Lee found it would often hiccup when she would navigate the interface or try to do any multitasking. The 1,024 by 600 screen is also a disappointment. It produces images that look dull and muddy.

For those reasons, the Fire 7 isn’t a great tablet for most people. However, if you can get past its flaws and know what to expect from a tablet that normally costs $65, it’s a decent enough device for reading and surfing the web.

