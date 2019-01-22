The Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is only $49.99 today, and that's its lowest price ever.

Twitter More

Apple and Microsoft: "All tablets that aren't total shit are $100 or more."

We're gonna play MythBusters for a second and tell you that that's simply not true, and Amazon is the one to prove it.

If you're shopping for a tablet but are doing so on a budget, just know that the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet is $30 off and just $49.99 today — and it has literally never been cheaper.

The tablet market was truly turned upside down when Amazon debuted the Fire tablet. Getting an HD display, Dolby Atmos audio, and hands-free Alexa for about 13% of what the cheapest iPad costs is a pretty amazing feat — and Amazon claims the HD tablets are twice as durable as the iPad, too. Read more...

