U.S. markets open in 2 hours 15 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,166.50
    -9.75 (-0.23%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,001.00
    -80.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,989.00
    -40.50 (-0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,242.50
    -16.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    63.00
    -0.13 (-0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.90
    +7.70 (+0.43%)
     

  • Silver

    26.26
    +0.16 (+0.61%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2047
    +0.0066 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5730
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.17
    +0.60 (+3.62%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3918
    +0.0079 (+0.57%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.1290
    -0.6540 (-0.60%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,834.93
    +1,619.62 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,289.47
    -102.24 (-7.35%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,031.85
    +12.32 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,685.37
    +2.00 (+0.01%)
     

Amazon's Fire HD 8 and Blink Mini camera bundle is $75 for today only

Saqib Shah
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

Amazon is offering an extra incentive to get people on to its tech ecosystem. Right now, you can get a Fire HD 8 tablet (with either 32GB or 64GB storage) bundled with a Blink Mini security camera for $75 or $105, respectively. The limited time deal, which expires tomorrow, offers an affordable gateway into smart home surveillance. As Amazon's $90 slate has previously dropped to $55, the new offer skews toward those on the hunt for a cheap security camera. Even at their all-time lows, the two devices together would have cost you $80. The deal of the day is only available until tomorrow, so you'll have to be quick.

Buy Fire HD 8 32GB + Blink Mini at Amazon - $75

Buy Fire HD 8 64GB + Blink Mini at Amazon - $105

Once you purchase the bundle, you can start talking to your new camera through a few easy steps following setup. Just download the Alexa skill and you'll be able to tell Amazon's digital assistant to livestream your camera on your new tablet. You can also arm, disarm and get information about your Blink using your voice. In addition, the Blink app lets you add and setup extra devices if you decide you want to kit out your entire home with a video security system.

As for the camera's features, it can capture 1080p footage, detect motion and ping notifications to your smartphone. Two-way audio, meanwhile, lets you talk through the speaker to others using the Blink app. The camera itself is wired, so you don't have to worry about swapping out batteries, but it will also stop working if you suffer a power outage. 

Meanwhile, the Fire HD 8 is among the best budget tablets you can buy. It's all the better thanks to the USB-C charging port and longer battery life. The slate comes with 3GB of RAM, compared with the entry-level model's 2GB, a faster processor, wireless charging support and the ability to expand the storage via microSD. 

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 141.4 million and death toll climbs to 3.02 million

    The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness rose above 141.4 million on Monday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, as the death toll climbed above 3.03 million, after breaching the 3 million mark on Saturday. The U.S. leads the world in cases and deaths by wide margins, with 31.7 million cases, or more than 20% of the global total, while the 567,217 death toll makes up about 20% of the global toll. The U.S. added at least 40,482 new cases and 352 new deaths on Sunday, according to a New York Times tracker, although those numbers are likely underreported given reduced staffing at hospitals at weekends. The U.S. has averaged 67,308 cases a day in the past week, up 5% from the average two weeks ago. Half of all adults in the U.S. have now received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as the Associated Press reported. All U.S. adults are now eligible for a vaccine, meeting a key goal of President Joe Biden's administration set two weeks ago. Outside of the U.S., India has replaced Brazil as the country with the second highest number of cases at 15.1 million, and is fourth globally by deaths at 178,769. Brazil is third by cases at 13.9 million and second with a death toll of 373,335 Mexico is third by deaths at 212,339 and 14th highest by cases at 2.3 million. The U.K. has 4.4 million cases and 127,518 deaths, the highest in Europe and fifth highest in the world.

  • Sony's FlavorGraph uses AI to predict which ingredients will pair together

    AI has gone into games and self-driving with mixed success, but now it's trying its hand at cooking.

  • 'Roblox' will use content ratings to help limit access to sexual material

    'Roblox' creators have promised a content rating system that will help prevent kids from seeing sexual activity in games on the platform.

  • Multiple injuries reported after car crashes into bodega in Hamilton Heights

    The car careened into NYC Organic Deli on Broadway at 136th Street around 8:30 p.m. after colliding with another vehicle.

  • 55 Brands That Are Defining a New Era in Sustainable Beauty

    No greenwashing here.

  • U.S. banks deploy AI to monitor customers, workers amid tech backlash

    Several U.S. banks have started deploying camera software that can analyze customer preferences, monitor workers and spot people sleeping near ATMs, even as they remain wary about possible backlash over increased surveillance, more than a dozen banking and technology sources told Reuters. Previously unreported trials at City National Bank of Florida and JPMorgan Chase & Co as well as earlier rollouts at banks such as Wells Fargo & Co offer a rare view into the potential U.S. financial institutions see in facial recognition and related artificial intelligence systems. Widespread deployment of such visual AI tools in the heavily regulated banking sector would be a significant step toward their becoming mainstream in corporate America.

  • Retired Adm. William McRaven shares military experience in book ‘The Hero Code’

    Retired Navy Four-Star Admiral William H. McRaven is ‘Fox News Sunday’ Power Player of the Week.

  • New York caps the cost of broadband for low-income families

    New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has signed a bill requiring all internet service providers (ISPs) to offer $15 per month broadband for low-income users.

  • 7 must-have spring dresses to worth buying from J.Crew’s 40% off sale

    Get ready to look fierce this spring. The post 7 must-have spring dresses to worth buying from J.Crew’s 40% off sale appeared first on In The Know.

  • Global Markets: European shares hit highs as markets upbeat about recovery prospects

    World shares traded near record highs on Monday, as markets were generally upbeat about the prospects for a global economic recovery from COVID-19, ahead of a busy week for earnings. MSCI world equity index, which tracks shares in 49 countries, was flat on the day, having come close to but not surpassed Friday's record high. MSCI's main European Index was up 0.1%.

  • Quick-Fire Dealmakers Are Fueling a $129 Billion Buyout Boom

    (Bloomberg) -- It took Ardian SAS just two days in February to buy German laboratories company GBA Group.That’s fast work even in a year when some of the biggest auctions, including the multibillion-dollar sales of software firm Unit4 NV and laboratories group Cerba HealthCare, have been sealed in double-quick time, according to half a dozen buyout executives and advisers.In a fiercely competitive market for assets, private equity firms are learning that the key to winning is not just about price, it’s about how quickly they are prepared to spend. This is leading to an increase in those opting to approach targets early or pre-empt sales processes that typically comprise two to three bidding rounds.“For buyers, it’s not just about the price any more with ever-rising valuations,” said Simona Maellare, global co-head of UBS Group AG’s alternative capital group. “It is becoming an execution game, and those who are faster win.”With GBA, Ardian wasted no time in heading rivals off at the pass to take a majority stake alongside the group’s management and existing backer Quadriga Capital. A month later, German ophthalmic lens-maker Rodenstock skipped an auction process altogether to sell to Apax Partners.Private equity firms spent $129 billion on company takeovers in the first quarter, the most for any corresponding period since before the 2008 financial crisis, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Opportunities stemming from the Covid-19 pandemic, cheap credit and companies carving out units to clean up their balance sheets are all fueling dealmaking.Sellers’ MarketAt the same time, buyout houses are stocked with record amounts of uninvested capital, and yield-hungry investors are eager to see it put to work. This is all creating a sellers’ market, bankers say.“There is a ton of money in the system across asset classes,” said Matthew Rosedale, head of financial sponsors for Europe, the Middle East and Africa at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. “The price for quality businesses is high regardless.”In such an environment, opening the books to an eager private equity firm can help a company avoid the time and expense of an auction process without sacrificing the value that its competitive tension is designed to bring. On the flip side, it could make it harder to attract other buyers if those talks fall apart.Hot SpotsThe technology and health-care sectors are offering particularly fertile ground for quick deals this year.EQT AB pre-empted the competition and reached an agreement to buy Cerba for about 4.5 billion euros ($5.4 billion). Montagu Private Equity did the same with its roughly $700 million purchase of U.K. enterprise software developer ITRS Group Ltd., while Insight Partners completed a deal for one of its portfolio companies in just three weeks when it snapped up Dotmatics Ltd. for 500 million pounds ($687 million), Bloomberg News reported previously.“How you secure deals? It is by delivering speed and certainty,” Rosedale said. “Pre-empting a deal is en vogue these days and it is not going away soon.”The rush to transact has also seen investment firms outbid strategic buyers, which can normally afford to offer more due to potential synergies. Bain Capital and Cinven caught rivals flatfooted in February with a multibillion-dollar takeover of Lonza Group AG’s specialty ingredients unit, which had drawn interest from German chemicals group Lanxess AG and Malaysian oil producer Petronas.Representatives for the private equity firms involved in the deals declined to comment or couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.Stealth ModeFor fast-acting buyers, the secret to success often relies on keeping their intentions hidden from the wider market. Seeking debt funding for buyouts could alert rivals, as banks have an interest in triggering auctions, which offer more chances to win advisory and financing roles. One way around this is for private equity firms to first guarantee financing themselves and pull together a loan package later, even if that strategy is more risky.Other hazards include getting used as leverage by seemingly enthusiastic sellers to tease out rival bidders. CVC Capital Partners thought a deal had been agreed with family-owned sandal maker Birkenstock, only to lose out to a surprise counterbid from L Catterton, the private equity backed by luxury retailer LVMH.Bypassing formal sale processes can be a sign of a maturing market, with buyout firms studying ripening assets ahead of time so they can better convince their investment committees to move quickly. The fact that many companies, such as Rodenstock, have had multiple private equity owners means buyers often have better insights on targets than in previous decades.Despite that perceived level of comfort, there’s always the chance an overly aggressive pursuit could lead to assigning a value or capital structure that leaves a business exposed in a downturn.“The skill is knowing for which deals it is reasonable to run fast, and which deals require more diligence and caution,” said David Walker, a partner at law firm Latham & Watkins LLP. “In such a hot market, it is inevitable that some will get their fingers burnt.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • It’s time to revisit the job descriptions of managers

    New research ties the mental health of managers to the number of "illegitimate tasks" they feel they have to do as part of their job.

  • Taiwan Dollar Gains as U.S. Hints at Currency Valuation Pressure

    (Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s dollar posted its biggest daily advance since December after a U.S. Treasury report hinted that the Biden administration could exert greater pressure on the island’s central bank to allow the currency to appreciate.The local dollar rose 0.5% to close at 28.205 against the greenback, and was emerging Asia’s best-performing currency for the day. While the Treasury report on Friday didn’t label Taiwan as a currency manipulator, it said the U.S. will initiate “enhanced bilateral engagement” to address what it considers as “structural undervaluation” of the exchange rate.“Despite the relief of not being labeled a currency manipulator, the Treasury report still urged Taiwan authorities to limit FX intervention to exceptional circumstances,” said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. “This, alongside the strong exports, will help support the Taiwan dollar.”The Taiwan dollar has come under scrutiny as the tech-dependent economy posts a quicker recovery from the pandemic than most of its peers in Asia. Six of the 60 pages in the Treasury report were devoted to Taiwan, more than any other U.S. trading partner, in the Biden administration’s first foreign-exchange policy update.The report cites research published in November 2018 that assesses the Asian currency to be undervalued by as much as 21%. Taiwan made net foreign-exchange purchases of $39.5 billion in 2020, equivalent to 5.9% of its gross domestic product, according to the analysis.While Taiwan’s central bank doesn’t deny intervening in currency markets, it pushed back against aspects of the U.S. assessment. The Taiwan dollar is close to being at a balanced level based on the International Monetary Fund’s valuation model, it said, as it urged the U.S. to ease monitoring of trading partners during the Covid pandemic.Held Meetings“Yellen is pragmatic and prudent,” central bank governor Yang Chin-long told lawmakers Monday, when discussing the Treasury report. “We need to show more than just our sincerity about communicating with the U.S.”Taiwan has already held two meetings with the Treasury this year over its currency, Yang added. The central bank only intervenes when there are concerns about supply and demand in the market, he said.Regular late-session moves by state-backed banks to pare gains by Taiwan’s currency against the dollar are “a kind of intervention,” Governor Yang had told reporters in late March. For months, the currency could rise more than 1% during the day, only to pare back most of the advance at the close.While the U.S. didn’t label any economy as a currency manipulator, it also acknowledged that Taiwan, Switzerland and Vietnam all met the threshold. It insisted that it would maintain pressure on trading partners to redress trade imbalances with the U.S.“There will still be pressure on Asian central banks to ease back on their intervention activity, which would lead to greater appreciation pressure,” said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. “The easing of U.S. 10-year bond yields and the retreat in the dollar of late has also helped the Taiwan dollar’s move.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Danske Bank CEO Quits Amid Dutch Probe of Laundering Allegations

    (Bloomberg) -- Danske Bank A/S is replacing Chris Vogelzang as chief executive officer after a Dutch money-laundering investigation implicated the former ABN Amro Bank NV executive, complicating the Danish lender’s efforts to get past its own scandal.Vogelzang, who had run Denmark’s biggest bank for less than two years, will be replaced by Danske’s head of risk management, Carsten Egeriis. The move comes after authorities in the Netherlands named Vogelzang “a suspect in connection with their investigations of potential violations of Dutch legislation relating to the prevention of money laundering at ABN Amro,” Danske said.“I am very surprised by the decision by the Dutch authorities,” Vogelzang said in the statement. “I left ABN Amro more than four years ago and am comfortable with the fact that I managed my management responsibilities with integrity and dedication. My status as a suspect does not imply that I will be charged.”Danske is itself the subject of multiple investigations into money laundering in both the U.S. and Europe, resulting in several top executive departures in recent years. Vogelzang came on board in 2019 to help the bank clean up its act and rehabilitate its image as a law-abiding, transparent institution. Fellow Dutchman Ralph Hamers, the CEO of UBS Group AG, also faces a lengthy Dutch legal battle over his role in a money laundering scandal during his time as head of ING Groep NV.Read: Dutch Prosecutor Finds Three Suspects in ABN Amro Criminal ProbeRead: Ex-ABN Banker Running Danske Says He Knows Nothing of Dutch CaseIn a separate statement on Monday, the Public Prosecution Service in the Netherlands accused ABN of breaching anti-money laundering laws for years. It said it was opening a criminal investigation into three people, whom it didn’t identify by name.At ABN Amro, Vogelzang was head of retail and private banking for eight years until he left in early 2017 amid a management shake-up. Local media reported at the time that Vogelzang was seen by the bank as the natural candidate to become CEO, but was sidelined because the Dutch government, which owns more than half of ABN, wanted someone with “social antennae.”ABN Amro said today it expects to post a “modest” first-quarter loss after agreeing to pay 480 million euros ($574 million) to end a Dutch investigation that found “serious shortcomings” in its processes to combat money laundering.Read: ABN Amro Sees Quarterly Loss After $574 Million Settlement History of LaunderingDanske gained international notoriety back in 2018, when it admitted that a large part of 200 billion euros ($240 billion) in non-residential flows through a unit in Estonia was suspicious. That ended the career of a string of Danske executives, including former CEO Thomas Borgen, who has himself been the target of several investigations linked to the affair.Borgen was initially replaced by Jesper Nielsen, who had climbed the ranks within Danske. Nielsen was later forced to leave the bank due to a separate scandal in which the lender was found to have misguided investment clients.Read: Danske Fires Ex-Interim CEO Nielsen Due to OverchargingAccording to Monday’s statement, Vogelzang informed Danske’s board that he “wishes” to resign after news of the allegations surfaced.“We really looked into everything at that time, all the candidates we visited, we were very careful,” Danske Chairman Karsten Dybvad said in a phone interview about Vogelzang’s recruitment. “I mean, that’s almost obvious with the situation that Danske Bank was in, so I must say I’m surprised that we’ve got into this situation today.”A.P. Moller Holding A/S, the Danish bank’s biggest shareholder, used its clout back in late 2018 to drive out a former Danske chairman for failing to prevent the laundering scandal. Its CEO Robert Uggla said Vogelzang “contributed greatly to Danske Bank’s turnaround and as shareholder I thank him for his leadership and huge efforts.”Aside from Vogelzang, Danske said Gerrit Zalm, a former ABN Amro CEO and an erstwhile finance minister of the Netherlands, will also step down from its board, effective today.Danske Bank’s transformation program and 9-10% ROE goal should remain on track -- despite CEO Chris Vogelzang’s resignation being a blow to its efforts to move on from its still-unresolved scandal -- highlighting that scandal threats aren’t yet over. Vogelzang was announced a suspect in the Dutch public prosecutor’s probe into ABN Amro’s money-laundering violations, and is replaced by Carsten Egeriis, the former Chief Risk Officer.-- Philip Richards, Bloomberg Intelligence banking analystClick here for full reportDybvad said the bank has the Financial Supervisory Authority’s assurances that Egeriis can stay on as CEO permanently. Egeriis, who has been a member of Danske’s executive management team as chief risk officer for almost four years, “has had a pivotal role in our remediation efforts and in the strengthening of the risk area over the last years and not least in the bank’s handling of the corona crisis,” Dybvad said.Robin Rane, an analyst at Kepler Cheuvreux, called the development “unfortunate. Vogelzang has been, in my view, competent in leading the bank through its current transformation.” He also said he has “no reason to doubt” that Egeriis is a “suitable” choice to replace Vogelzang.Hamers CaseUBS CEO Hamers, hit with a probe by the Dutch public prosecutor barely a month after taking over in November, faces an investigation that’s expected to drag on for some time. Switzerland’s largest bank is contending with the risk that its CEO could be indicted for breaching anti-money laundering and compliance rules while at the helm of ING.A previous Dutch probe into the matter ended in a settlement in 2018, with ING taking responsibility. The public prosecutor said it didn’t find enough evidence for criminal accusations against individuals at ING, including the top management. Dutch prosecutors have since come under pressure for not holding individuals accountable in banking scandals. Financial activist Pieter Lakeman appealed the ING decision and sought charges against Hamers personally, leading judges to order the probe.While the December ruling to look into Hamers’s personal responsibility loosely outlined money laundering and breaches of compliance law as accusations against him, the investigation may unearth new information from interviews with key people, including Hamers, as well as emails and other communications that were not part of the previous case against ING, people familiar said in January. If the case does go to trial, it would only prolong the matter and Hamers could be asked to attend in person.(Adds case against Hamers starting in 4th paragraph, comments from 11th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Bets Against Treasuries Start to Pinch in Tough Week for Bears

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors betting against Treasuries -- or even just hiding out in cash waiting for lower prices -- just suffered a rough week, even after a robust slate of economic figures showed the rebound from the pandemic is gaining steam.The debate over the long-term outlook for the $21 trillion market is far from over. The bearish view has dominated in 2021, but it was just dealt a blow as Treasuries posted their biggest weekly rally since August. And some strategists see potential for yields to stage a brief foray to even lower levels.Ten-year yields tumbled to just above 1.5% Thursday, a stunning turnaround after the specter of a 2% breach swirled just a few weeks ago. The bond rally gained speed as evidence of robust international demand spurred some investors to exit short bets, a move that seemed to defy logic as it came amid an array of strong economic data.It doesn’t look like there’s much help straight ahead for the bears, with next week devoid of major data releases, Federal Reserve officials muzzled before their April 28 decision and geopolitical tensions brewing. What’s more, the fate of the next U.S. spending plan -- which may include a chunk of taxes -- is unclear, and the reopening push took a hit as regulators paused Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine rollout.“Lower yields, or even just no further pickup, seems to be the pain trade now,” said Chris Ahrens, a strategist at Stifel Nicolaus & Co. “A lot of financial institutions are very flush with cash and had been holding on and hoping for higher yields -- cheaper prices -- to come back into the Treasury market. Now they are being forced to buy Treasuries at higher prices.”After the worst quarter since 1980, the Treasuries market has gained around 1% this month, paring its 2021 loss to about 3.3%, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data through April 15.The 10-year note yields 1.58%, down about 20 basis points from the more than one-year high reached at the end of March. Hedge funds had been massive sellers of Treasuries since the start of January. With stocks surging of late, retail buyers have also been biased against bonds, pouring more cash into equity funds.Bullish ToneBut now there’s a bullish tone emerging in parts of the rate market, with demand surfacing for options targeting a drop in 5-year Treasury yields to as low as 0.55% ahead of their May expiry, and for the 30-year yield to sink to 2.1%. Those maturities yield 0.83% and 2.26%, respectively.Treasury yields could extend their decline, potentially taking the 10-year yield as low as 1.2% -- a level not seen since February, says Tom Essaye, a former Merrill Lynch trader who founded “The Sevens Report” newsletter.“The market is ignoring really good economic data now, so the thing that is going to get yields moving higher again is either a surprise pop in inflation or a bit of a hawkish turn in tone from the Fed,” he said by phone. “I don’t see either of those things happening in the very short-term. Longer-term, I still think yields are headed higher -- but we are in this weird position now where the Fed has essentially said they aren’t changing their opinion of things no matter what the data is.”Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said that while the economy appears to have turned a corner, central bankers aren’t in a hurry to remove monetary support. BlackRock Inc. the world’s biggest asset manager, is among those predicting the Fed will begin communicating plans to taper its bond buying in June.Granted, the bears can take solace in views that surfaced at the end of the week, suggesting it’s time to get short again. Mark Cabana, head of U.S. interest rates strategy at Bank of America Corp., said on Bloomberg TV on Friday that he’s been encouraging clients to use the “little rate rally” to reset short positions.The median forecast in a Bloomberg survey is for the 10-year yield to end the year at 1.86%.What to WatchThe economic calendar:April 21: MBA mortgage applicationsApril 22: Chicago Fed national activity index; jobless claims; Langer consumer comfort; leading index; existing home sales; Kansas City Fed manufacturing activityApril 23: Markit U.S. PMIs; new home salesThe Fed calendar is empty ahead of the April 27-28 policy meetingThe auction calendar:April 19: 13-, 26-week billsApril 20: 52-week billsApril 21: 20-year reopeningApril 22: 4-, 8-week bills; 5-year TIPSFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Lawsuits against Robinhood in the GameStop saga are getting their day in court — but there’s one big snag

    When Robinhood suddenly set buying restrictions at the height of the GameStop trading frenzy in the early months of 2021, users reacted with fury. April19 is the initial court date following a judicial panel’s decision to bunch together nearly 40 lawsuits — and possibly more — in front of one Miami federal judge who will handle the “multi-district litigation.”

  • Want a new job? As fewer workers respond to ads in the COVID era, more firms are turning to aggressive hiring tactics

    More employers are actively recruiting job candidates, even for low- and middle-level white collar jobs as fewer answer ads during COVID crisis.

  • The new child tax credit payments are back on track — here's how to plan for them

    The IRS commissioner now says the monthly payments to families will indeed start in July.

  • China’s $87 Billion Electric-Car Giant Hasn’t Sold a Vehicle Yet

    (Bloomberg) -- China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd.’s expansive pop-up showroom sits at the heart of Shanghai’s National Exhibition and Convention Center. With nine models on display, it’s hard to miss. The electric car upstart has one of the biggest booths at China’s 2021 Auto Show, which starts Monday, opposite storied German automaker BMW AG. Yet its bold presence belies an uncomfortable truth -- Evergrande hasn’t sold a single car under its own brand.China’s largest property developer has an array of investments outside of real estate, from soccer clubs to retirement villages. But it’s the recent entry into electric cars that’s captured investors’ imaginations. Shareholders have pushed Evergrande NEV’s Hong Kong-listed stock up more than 1,000% over the past 12 months, allowing it to raise billions of dollars in fresh capital. It now has a market value of $87 billion, greater than Ford Motor Co. and General Motors Co.Such exuberance over an automaker that has repeatedly pushed back forecasts for when it will mass produce a car is emblematic of the froth that has been building in EVs over the past year, with investors plowing money into a rally that briefly made Elon Musk the world’s richest person and has some concerned about a bubble. Perhaps nowhere is that more evident than in China, home to the world’s biggest market for new energy cars, where a mind-boggling 400 EV manufacturers now jostle for consumers’ attention, led by a cabal of startups valued more than established auto players but which have yet to turn a profit.Evergrande NEV was a relatively late entrant to that scene.In March 2019, Hui Ka Yan, Evergrande’s chairman and one of China’s richest men, vowed to take on Musk and become the world’s biggest maker of EVs in three to five years. Tesla Inc.’s Model Y crossover had just had its global debut. In the two years since, Tesla has gained an enviable foothold in China, establishing its first factory outside the U.S. and delivering around 35,500 cars in March. Chinese rival Nio Inc. earlier this month reached a significant milestone when its 100,000th EV rolled off the production line, prompting Musk to tweet his congratulations.Read more: Nio, Xpeng Exude Optimism as EVs Boom: Shanghai Auto ShowDespite his lofty ambitions and Evergrande NEV’s rich valuation, Hui has repeatedly pushed back car-production targets. The tycoon’s coterie of rich friends, among others, have stumped up billions, but making cars -- electric or otherwise -- is hard, and hugely capital intensive. Nio’s gross margins only flipped into positive territory in mid-2020, after years of heavy losses and a lifeline from a municipal government.Speaking on an earnings call in late March after Evergrande NEV’s full-year loss for 2020 widened by a yawning 67%, Hui said the company planned to begin trial production at the end of this year, delayed from an original timeline of last September. Deliveries aren’t expected to start until some time in 2022. Expectations for annual production capacity of 500,000 to 1 million EVs by March 2022 were also pushed back until 2025. Still, the company issued a buoyant new forecast: 5 million cars a year by 2035. For comparison, global giant Volkswagen AG delivered 3.85 million units in China in 2020.It’s not just Evergrande’s delayed production schedule that’s raising eyebrows. A closer look under the company’s hood reveals practices that have industry veterans scratching their heads: from making selling apartments part of car executives’ KPIs, to attempting a model lineup that would be ambitious for even the most established automaker.‘Weird Company’“It’s a weird company,” said Bill Russo, the founder and chief executive officer of advisory firm Automobility Ltd. in Shanghai. “They’ve poured a lot of money in that hasn’t really returned anything, plus they’re entering an industry in which they have very limited understanding. And I’m not sure they’ve got the technological edge of Nio or Xpeng,” he said, referring to the New York-listed Chinese EV makers already deploying intelligent features in their cars, like laser-based navigation.A closer look at Evergrande NEV’s operations reveals the extent of its unorthodox approach. While it’s established three production bases -- in Guangzhou, Tianjin in China’s north, and Shanghai -- the company doesn’t have a general car assembly line up and running. Equipment and machinery is still being adjusted, according to people who have seen inside the factories but don’t want to be identified discussing confidential matters.In a response to questions from Bloomberg, Evergrande NEV said it was preparing machinery for trial production, and would be able to make “one car a minute” once full production is reached.The company is targeting mass production and delivery next year of four models -- the Hengchi 5 and 6; the luxe Hengchi 1 (which will go up against Tesla’s Model S); and the Hengchi 3, according to people familiar with the matter. The company has told investors it aims to deliver 100,000 cars in 2022, one of the people said, roughly the number of units Nio, Xpeng Inc. and Li Auto Inc., the other U.S.-listed Chinese EV contender, delivered last year, combined.Its workers are also being asked to help sell real estate, the backbone of the Evergrande empire.New hires are required to undergo internal training and attend seminars that drill them on the company’s property history and have nothing to do with car making. In addition, employees from all departments, from production-line workers to back-office staff, are encouraged to promote the sale of apartments, whether through posting ads on social media or bringing relatives and friends along to sale centers to make them appear busy. Managerial-level staff even have their performance bonuses tied to such endeavors, people familiar with the measure said.Meanwhile, the ambitious targets have Evergrande NEV turning to outsourcing and skipping procedures seen as normal practice in the industry, people with knowledge of the situation say.While it’s hiring aggressively and recently scored Daniel Kirchert, a former BMW executive who co-founded EV startup Byton Ltd., the firm has contracted most of the design and R&D of its cars to overseas suppliers, some of the people said. Contracting out the majority of design and engineering work is an unusual approach for a company wanting to achieve such scale.14 Models At OnceOne of those companies is Canada’s Magna International Inc., which is leading the development of the Hengchi 1 and 3, one of the people said. Evergrande NEV has also teamed with Chinese tech giants Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Baidu Inc. to co-develop a software system for the Hengchi range. It will allow drivers to use a mobile app to instruct the car to drive via autopilot to a certain location and use artificial intelligence to switch on appliances at home while on the road, according to a statement last month.A spokesperson for Evergrande said it was working with international partners including Magna, EDAG Engineering Group AG and Austrian parts maker AVL List GmbH in developing “14 models simultaneously.” Representatives from Magna declined to comment. A Baidu spokesperson said the company had no further details to share, while a representative for Tencent said the software venture is with a related firm called Beijing Tinnove Technology Co. that operates independently. Tinnove didn’t respond to requests for comment.Rather than staggering model releases, Evergrande NEV appears to be rolling out every type of car all at once under its Hengchi brand, which sports a roaring gold lion on the badge and translates loosely to ‘unstoppable gallop.’ The nine models being launched span almost all major passenger vehicle segments from sedans to SUVS and multi-purpose vehicles. Prices will range from about 80,000 yuan ($12,000) to 600,000 yuan, although the final costs could change, a person familiar said.That’s a completely different product development strategy to EV pioneers like Tesla, which only has four models on offer. Nio and Xpeng have also chosen to focus on just a handful of marques, and even then are struggling to break into the black.“The market has proved the effectiveness of the ‘one product in vogue at one time’ strategy,” said Zhang Xiang, an automobile industry researcher at the North China University of Technology. “Evergrande is offering many products and expects a win. There’s a question mark over whether this will work.”Without any long-term carmaking nous, Evergrande has issued uncompromising directives to meet its latest production targets, according to the people. Two models, including the Hengchi 5, a compact SUV that rivals Xpeng’s G3, are targeting mass production in a little over 20 months. To hit that timing, certain industry procedures, like making mule cars, or testbed vehicles equipped with prototype components that require evaluation, may be skipped, people familiar with the situation said. Evergrande told Bloomberg it has entered a “sprint stage toward mass production.”As it is, Bloomberg could only find one instance where the Hengchi 5 has been showcased in public, in photos and grainy footage released by Evergrande in February as the cars drove around a snow-covered field in Inner Mongolia. The company’s shares surged to a record.Glossing over those steps is unusual, said Zhong Shi, a former automotive project manager turned independent analyst.“There’s a standard engineering process of product development, validation and verification, which includes several laboratory and road tests” in China and everywhere else, Zhong said. “It’s hard to compress that to shorter than three years.”While there’s no suggestion Evergrande’s approach violates any regulations, its stock-market run could be in for a reality check. After similarly hefty market gains, some EV startups in the U.S. that have yet to prove their viability as revenue-generating, profitable entities have lost their shine over the past few months amid concern about valuations and as established carmakers like VW move faster into EV fray.Read more: The End of Tesla’s Dominance May Be Closer Than It AppearsThe industry’s multi-billion dollar surge also hasn’t escaped Beijing’s attention. Evergrande NEV shares dipped lower last month after an editorial from the state-run Xinhua news agency highlighted concerns about how the EV sector is evolving. Of particular worry are companies that are shirking their responsibility to build quality cars, a blind race by local governments to attract EV projects, and high valuations by companies that have yet to deliver a single mass-produced car, according to the missive, which named Evergrande specifically in that regard. “The huge gap between production capacity and market value shows there is hype in the NEV market,” it said.Still, Evergrande NEV’s stock has gained 18% since then, buoyed by the outlook for China’s electric-car market. EVs currently account for about 5% of China’s annual car sales, BloombergNEF data show, with demand forecast to soar as the market matures and electric-car prices fall. EV sales in China may climb more than 50% this year alone, research firm Canalys said in a February report.With competition also on the rise, some outside Evergrande NEV’s loyal shareholder base remain skeptical.“The market is getting crowded but unless you have a preferred lane, there’s not much chance to win,” Automobility’s Russo said. “Maybe there’s some synergy with the property businesses but right now it’s an EV story, and a pretty expensive one.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Fourth stimulus check update: Biden faces mounting pressure for new payment

    Advocates and lawmakers say the crisis isn't over, and neither is the need for relief.