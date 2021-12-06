Amazon's Fire tablets are back on sale for as low as $35

If you missed a chance to pick up an Amazon Fire tablet on the cheap during Black Friday, worry not: they’re on sale again. Ahead of the winter holidays, Amazon has discounted the Fire 7 to $35, while the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 are currently on sale for $55 and $100, respectively. While none of the three tablets are priced as low as they were over the Thanksgiving weekend, they’re still a decent pickup, particularly if you’re looking for a last-minute gift for someone.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $35 Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $55 Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $100

Of the three, we think the Fire HD 8 is the best fit for most people. We awarded it a score of 81 on the back of its refined design, all-day battery life, decent performance and new USB-C port. You can configure the Fire 8 HD with up to 64GB of internal storage. The included microSD slot allows you to add up to 1TB of additional storage. Like all of Amazon’s Fire tablet, the HD 8 is best seen as a media consumption device, but if you want the best possible experience, then it’s worth spending the extra $45 to pick up the Fire HD 10. It has the best display of the trio thanks to a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution panel. It’s also the fastest due to the inclusion of an 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. And if all you want is something affordable, it’s hard to go wrong with the Fire 7, especially when it costs less than $50.

