  • S&P Futures

    4,558.50
    +21.00 (+0.46%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,745.00
    +179.00 (+0.52%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,763.75
    +46.00 (+0.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,181.80
    +22.50 (+1.04%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    67.57
    +1.31 (+1.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.90
    -2.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    22.33
    -0.15 (-0.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1293
    -0.0024 (-0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3430
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    29.31
    +1.36 (+4.87%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3257
    +0.0022 (+0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.1980
    +0.3980 (+0.35%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    48,023.86
    -1,484.29 (-3.00%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,227.86
    -213.90 (-14.84%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,165.96
    +43.64 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,927.37
    -102.20 (-0.36%)
     

Amazon's Fire tablets are back on sale for as low as $35

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

If you missed a chance to pick up an Amazon Fire tablet on the cheap during Black Friday, worry not: they’re on sale again. Ahead of the winter holidays, Amazon has discounted the Fire 7 to $35, while the Fire HD 8 and Fire HD 10 are currently on sale for $55 and $100, respectively. While none of the three tablets are priced as low as they were over the Thanksgiving weekend, they’re still a decent pickup, particularly if you’re looking for a last-minute gift for someone.

Buy Fire 7 at Amazon - $35 Buy Fire HD 8 at Amazon - $55 Buy Fire HD 10 at Amazon - $100

Of the three, we think the Fire HD 8 is the best fit for most people. We awarded it a score of 81 on the back of its refined design, all-day battery life, decent performance and new USB-C port. You can configure the Fire 8 HD with up to 64GB of internal storage. The included microSD slot allows you to add up to 1TB of additional storage. Like all of Amazon’s Fire tablet, the HD 8 is best seen as a media consumption device, but if you want the best possible experience, then it’s worth spending the extra $45 to pick up the Fire HD 10. It has the best display of the trio thanks to a 1,920 x 1,200 resolution panel. It’s also the fastest due to the inclusion of an 2.0GHz octa-core processor and 3GB of RAM. And if all you want is something affordable, it’s hard to go wrong with the Fire 7, especially when it costs less than $50.

