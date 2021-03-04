U.S. markets close in 1 hour 39 minutes

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer will have Amazon Fire TV built in

Kris Holt
·Contributing Writer
·2 min read

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will have plenty to keep passengers entertained during long trips. They'll be the first vehicles to have Amazon Fire TV built in to the infotainment system.

Passengers will be able to watch movies and shows, play games (perhaps through Luna), use apps and access Alexa on the road through Fire TV for Auto. They can watch shows and movies together or separately. There'll be a privacy filter to stop the driver from seeing the front passenger screen while the vehicle's in motion. When the Wagoneer is parked, drivers can access Fire TV for Auto from the main screen.

You can sync content from other Fire TV devices using an Amazon account. So, you could start watching an episode on Prime Video in the car and continue where you left off once you're back home. You'll have the option to download certain content for offline viewing. That could come in useful if you want to save on data or you're planning to drive through an area where mobile service is hard to come by.

There are touchscreen controls, as well as a remote that includes Alexa voice control. You'll also be able to use the Uconnect 5 system through the remote, giving you access to vehicle features like maps and climate control.

“We reimagined Fire TV for the automobile with a purpose-built experience that delivers the best in entertainment, anywhere you go,” vice president and general manager of Amazon Fire TV Sandeep Gupta said in a statement. “With Fire TV built in, customers can stream their favorite shows, see if they left the lights on at home with Alexa and take advantage of unique controls through the Uconnect system.”

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer will be available in the US, Canada and Mexico this fall. Stellantis (the new name for the recently merged Fiat Chrysler and Peugeot S.A.) will reveal the vehicles on March 11th.

