Amazon’s Fire TV Cube drops to an all-time low price of $70

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read
Nicole Lee/Engadget

Amazon’s Fire TV Cube has just hit its lowest price ever. The retailer has discounted the device to $70, making it $10 cheaper than it was during the holiday shopping season. Although it’s been a couple of years since Amazon released the Fire TV Cube, it’s still a compelling choice if you want the best possible streaming experience the company has to offer.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $70 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $20

With built-in support for both Dolby Vision and HDR10+, it can play 4K HDR video from virtually every streaming service out there, including Amazon's own Prime Video. It’s also no slouch in the audio department thanks to the fact it includes Dolby Vision support. Another reason to pick up the Fire TV Cube is that it doubles as an Alexa-capable speaker, allowing you to control your smart home devices with your voice. If you’ve already invested in Amazon’s Alexa ecosystem, that’s probably a less compelling reason to pick up the Fire TV Cube, but it’s still a nice feature to have in a pinch.

If your streaming needs are more modest, Amazon has also discounted the Fire TV Stick Lite. At its current $20 price, it’s only two dollars more than it was during the holiday shopping season. The Fire TV Stick Lite is a good option if you own an older TV as the stick is limited to Full HD streaming. It’s also considered the “Lite” version because you can’t use the included Alexa Voice Remote to control your TV.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

