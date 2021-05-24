U.S. markets close in 5 hours 48 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,189.68
    +33.82 (+0.81%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,363.36
    +155.52 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,638.36
    +167.36 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,230.84
    +15.57 (+0.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    65.06
    +1.48 (+2.33%)
     

  • Gold

    1,880.10
    +3.40 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    27.74
    +0.27 (+0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2229
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6200
    -0.0120 (-0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.4164
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    108.7650
    -0.1750 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    37,783.61
    +4,317.09 (+12.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    944.64
    +79.00 (+9.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,026.10
    +8.05 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,364.61
    +46.78 (+0.17%)
     

Amazon's Fire TV Cube is on sale for $100 right now

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read

Amazon's Fire TV devices are good options for anyone who already relies on Alexa a lot as well as those who prefer the company's Fire TV OS for streaming. A few of these devices are on sale right now, making it a good time to upgrade your living room setup. The most powerful Fire TV device, the Cube, has been discounted by $20, bringing it down to $100. If you prefer something more compact, the Fire TV Stick 4K is $10 off, bringing it down to $40, and the Fire TV Stick Lite is down to $25.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $100 Buy Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon - $40 Buy Fire TV Stick Lite at Amazon - $25

The Fire TV Cube is the device to get if you want Amazon's top-of-the-line streaming gadget. We gave it a score of 84 when it first came out for its easy handling of Alexa voice commands, speedy response time and Dolby Vision and HDR+ support. It has the best processor out of all Fire TV devices and it includes an Ethernet adapter, so you can hardwire it into your system if you wish. While you'll probably mostly use Alexa voice commands to control what your watching, the Fire TV Cube essentially turns your television into an Echo Show smart display (without the touchscreen action). You can ask it to play music, control smart home devices, check in on video camera feeds and more.

If you prefer something that disappears behind your TV — or a device that's easier on your wallet — the Fire TV Stick 4K and the Fire TV Stick Lite are good options. We consider the Stick 4K to be one of the best streaming dongles you can get right now thanks to its 4K, HDR and Dolby Vision support and the included Alexa voice remote that comes with it. The Fire TV Stick Lite is a bit more basic — it supports 1080p streaming with HDR support and it comes with a modified version of the Alexa voice remote. While you can use that remote to control the Stick Lite with Alexa commands, you won't be able to power on your TV or adjust the volume. Those looking for bare-bones streaming essentials at a budget-friendly price will appreciate the value that the Fire TV Stick Lite provides.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • 10 awesome products under $30 each that Amazon shoppers are raving about

    So many people who hunt for deals on Amazon probably have their hearts set on popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Sure, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to …

  • Tigers vs. Royals Highlights

    Benintendi knocks in three runs in 7-5 win vs. Tigers

  • Despite federal moratorium, eviction rates returning to pre-pandemic levels

    Outside Columbus, Ohio, a bailiff signs a writ of eviction for a tenant on March 3, 2021. Stephen Zenner/Getty ImagesBefore the COVID-19 pandemic, Idaho, like many states across the country, faced rising housing costs, low home-vacancy rates and increasing efforts by landlords to evict tenants. Thanks to increased unemployment benefits, federal stimulus checks and eviction moratoriums – all part of the government’s pandemic response – renters’ lives improved slightly in 2020. But with those programs decreasing or disappearing, many Idahoans and other Americans who rent their homes will still struggle to pay rent and face imminent risk of being evicted. Our analysis of eviction rates across the state of Idaho finds that numbers were down in 2020 but are poised to return to – or even exceed – pre-pandemic levels in the coming months as economic support for renting families runs out. Similar trends in other states could spark a rise in evictions across the nation. Idaho evictions In 2016, 2,037 or 1.1% of all renting households in Idaho faced an eviction filing – when a landlord formally requests an eviction order from a court. The courts ordered evictions for 1,107 households, or 0.6% of the state’s renting households that year. Eviction filings that do not end in an ordered eviction may be a result of renters reaching a settlement with the landlord before eviction. Even when dismissed or settled, filings affect a tenant’s record, potentially making it challenging to find new housing for years into the future. By 2019, eviction filings increased to affect 2,673 households, 1.4% of the state’s renting households, with 1,611, or 0.8%, ultimately facing a court-ordered eviction. Between 2016 and 2019, housing prices in Idaho increased by 34.7%, while the median income increased by only 17.7%. When housing costs outpace income, affordable housing stock decreases with a likely increase in evictions. In 2020, however, eviction numbers dropped – 1% of Idaho’s renting households, 1,893 families, had an eviction filing and 1,127, or 0.6%, were formally evicted. Unlike other states, Idaho did not have a statewide eviction ban, but there are potential reasons for these decreases. From March 25 through April 30, 2020, state courts were closed, except for essential hearings – which could have included evictions relating to illegal activity. Most other eviction proceedings would have been delayed. In addition, some landlords may have decided to seek resolutions other than eviction, especially as cash aid came in from federal and state governments. However, when the courts reopened in May 2020, eviction filings and formal evictions spiked. And monthly statistics show the rates rising almost back to 2019’s levels. This raises the question of the ability of federal bans alone to decrease eviction rates. Federal eviction moratoriums When the pandemic hit, an estimated 15.9 million people across the country lost their jobs and faced difficulty affording their housing. Public health officials needed people to stay at home to limit the spread of the virus, so governments took action to curb the evictions many feared were imminent. Federal relief legislation included direct cash payments to most American households, additional unemployment payments, emergency rental assistance and bans on evictions. The federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, known as the CARES Act, banned evictions from March 24 through Aug. 24, 2020, but applied to only the relatively small number of renters using federal assistance programs to pay their rent, or living in properties with federally backed financing. A broader eviction ban, ordered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, took effect on Sept. 4, 2020, and is set to expire on June 30, 2021. It covers more renters, including people who are at risk of moving to overcrowded lodging or becoming homeless. But it’s not automatic protection: Tenants must prove their eligibility. The CDC’s eviction ban also faces several court challenges; it was most recently struck down by a federal court in Washington, D.C. – though the decision is on hold pending appeals. So its protection may not last very long. Making matters more stressful for renters, neither eviction ban forgave unpaid rent, so renters are still responsible for back rent and may face eviction in the future if they cannot pay. A Maricopa County, Arizona, constable serves an eviction notice to a tenant in Phoenix in October 2020, in the midst of the pandemic. John Moore/Getty Images State and local eviction moratoriums States and cities across the U.S. that set up their own eviction-prevention programs are seeing lower eviction rates than those where tenants were protected only by the federal rules. Princeton University’s Eviction Lab Tracking System gathers eviction data in five states: Connecticut, Delaware, Indiana, Minnesota and Missouri, as well as 28 cities around the country. Like Idaho, Missouri did not have a statewide eviction ban and saw a similar dip and spike in cases in April and May 2020. Delaware and Indiana had statewide bans and saw sharp increases in eviction filings after the bans expired. Connecticut and Minnesota both have ongoing bans, and eviction rates are far below pre-pandemic levels. In cities the Eviction Lab tracks, places with local eviction bans saw eviction rates drop dramatically until the local protections expired. A rally at the Massachusetts Statehouse in March 2021 called on legislators to do more to prevent evictions related to the pandemic. Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Other efforts to help In Idaho, Republican Gov. Brad Little allocated $15 million in federal CARES Act funds to provide rental assistance to households struggling to pay rent because of the pandemic. Another $200 million was added to that fund through the American Rescue Plan Act in 2021. Payments go directly to landlords to offset current and back rent, depending on a household’s specific circumstances. Once these funds run out and the CDC eviction ban expires or is overturned in court, renters throughout the country will have no remaining pandemic-related protections from eviction filings. However, those households may still be feeling the pressure from the pandemic – and may not be able to come up with current rent, much less months of back rent they might also owe. The aid may be coming to an end, but the potential for an eviction crisis remains – in Idaho, and around the nation. [You’re smart and curious about the world. So are The Conversation’s authors and editors. You can get our highlights each weekend.]This article is republished from The Conversation, a nonprofit news site dedicated to sharing ideas from academic experts. It was written by: Benjamin Larsen, Boise State University and McAllister Hall, Boise State University. Read more:What the CDC eviction ban means for tenants and landlords: 6 questions answeredRenters still left out in the cold despite temporary coronavirus protection The authors do not work for, consult, own shares in or receive funding from any company or organization that would benefit from this article, and have disclosed no relevant affiliations beyond their academic appointment.

  • Researchers boost robotic arm movement by adding a sense of touch

    Researchers helped a paralyzed man to move his robotic arm even faster by adding tactile feedback to the process.

  • Ransomware gang behind Ireland attack also hit US health and emergency networks

    The FBI has warned that the ransomware gang that attacked Irish healthcare also struck 16 US health and emergency networks.

  • Pro-Palestinian activists tank Facebook app ratings to protest alleged censorship

    Pro-Palestinian activists are tanking Facebook's ratings in Apple's App Store and Google Play in protest over alleged censorship.

  • ‘SNL’ Chills Out As Cool Bowen Yang Titanic Iceberg Sketch Goes Viral

    The Iceberg that sent the unsinkable ship the Titanic to a watery grave 109 years ago has gone viral, and wants everyone to know it wasn’t HIS fault. Blame the water. Cast member Bowen Yang’s April appearance on the “Weekend Update” SNL segment has now found a new life, circulating to celebrate the comedic stylings […]

  • If You're Not Throwing These 6 Foods on the Grill, You're Doing Summer Wrong

    Your backyard BBQs should include more than just hot dogs and burgers.

  • President Biden retreats to Camp David after week of mediating Palestine-Israel conflict

    President Biden spent the weekend at Camp David after mediating a cease-fire between Israel and Palestine. Mr. Biden was careful not to appear to take sides in the conflict. Debra Alfarone reports.

  • Samsung unveils a 43-inch version of its versatile Smart Monitor

    Samsung has expanded its all-in-one Smart Monitor range with two new models.

  • 10 Tips for Achieving Financial Security

    Financial security means having money to cover your expenses, emergencies, and retirement. Read 10 financial security tips for a comfortable future.

  • Humans suck even worse than we thought, study finds

    If you’re a human — and if you’re not, how are you reading this? — you’ve probably come to terms with the fact that you’re part of the problem. Earth is headed toward a cliff and the overwhelming majority of very smart people who study our planet say it’s because we can’t stop messing things …

  • Liverpool seal Champions League place with Sadio Mane at the double

    The Senegal forward’s two goals saw off Crystal Palace as the Reds finished third.

  • Dogecoin – Daily Tech Analysis – May 24th, 2021

    It’s a bullish start to the day for Dogecoin. Steering clear of the day’s pivot levels would bring resistance levels into play.

  • Secretive Hedge Fund Ends Long Silence to Take On Japan Icon

    (Bloomberg) -- It was the rarest of public appearances. At Toshiba Corp.’s extraordinary general meeting in March, a lawyer, who didn’t give his name, talked for four minutes about why shareholders’ rights should never be infringed.He was speaking on behalf of Effissimo Capital Management Pte, a secretive hedge fund that had avoided the spotlight for almost 15 years. Now it was coming out into the open, if only slightly, to spearhead a campaign to bring change at the conglomerate and by extension corporate Japan.Effissimo’s victory over Toshiba’s management in that March 18 shareholder vote was a landmark moment -- both for Japan Inc. and the hedge fund whose guarded actions have long been the subject of intrigue.It preceded the resignation of Toshiba’s chief executive officer, turned the iconic manufacturer into a takeover target and caused a surge in the value of Effissimo’s $1.9 billion stake. It may also herald a new era of corporate accountability in Japan, one that international investors say is needed to unleash the potential of the world’s third-largest economy and its more than $6 trillion stock market.“A public campaign puts a lot of burden on the investor behind it,” said Emi Onozuka, chief operating officer of Japan Catalyst Inc., a unit of the brokerage Monex Inc. that advises an activist fund. But it has won “acknowledgment for Effissimo’s position and legitimacy.”The hedge fund has come a long way since it was born amid a scandal in 2006. Back then its founders Takashi Kousaka and Yoichiro Imai were young fund managers in their 20s working for Yoshiaki Murakami, the controversial father of activist investing in Japan.Imai, the son of a senior official at Japan’s powerful trade ministry, joined Murakami’s firm after working at Japanese investment house Nikko Asset Management Co. Kousaka, a U.S. citizen, arrived via a more circuitous route through several tech startups and a U.S. investment fund.Murakami, himself a former elite trade ministry bureaucrat, aggressively pushed for change at Japanese companies before they were ready to listen, ruffling many feathers. But in June 2006, Murakami was arrested for insider trading, a development that would force him to close his multibillion-dollar fund.That same month, Kousaka and Imai set up Effissimo in low-tax Singapore. The firm was seeded by a U.S. university that remained one of its top-five investors as of 2018, according to a memo that year from Aksia, an advisory firm that provided observations on the hedge fund to the Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System.By February 2007, Kousaka and Imai had brought on board Hisaaki Sato, who was a former chief financial officer for Murakami’s company Mac Asset Management.The new fund was secretive from the start, refraining from giving interviews. Into that vacuum, media reports over the years almost always highlighted Effissimo’s ties to Murakami.But despite the recent spat with Toshiba, Effissimo’s investment approach was never as confrontational as Murakami’s. For the most part, the fund took big positions in a small number of Japanese companies that it considered to be undervalued and held them for the long term, sometimes making suggestions to executives on how to do things better.Effissimo’s management style is “long only, value,” a 2018 report on the website of Japan’s trade ministry said. The hedge fund has a five to 10-year investment horizon, it said.“When there is need for improvement in management, they communicate through documents or in-person meetings,” the report said. “When that doesn’t work, they opt for shareholder proposals or lawsuits as a last resort.”Effissimo’s leaders make reasonable suggestions to companies that aren’t taking obvious steps to improve, according to one executive who dealt with the fund and asked to remain anonymous discussing private information.“The image of a typical activist would be making a quick investment, raising an issue and swiftly exiting when the share price rises,” said Masakazu Hosomizu, a partner and portfolio manager at RMB Capital Management, which conducts activist campaigns at Japanese companies. “Effissimo is far from that kind of activist.”The fund has been an investment manager for a broad range of institutions, including retirement funds in Michigan, Vermont and North Carolina, public filings show. It was also a manager for Canada Pension Plan Investment Board as well as CERN, the European science body that runs the Large Hadron Collider. It also received investment from Harvard University’s endowment, Reuters has reported. Harvard told Bloomberg it doesn’t comment on individual investments.Effissimo held more than $10 billion of gross assets, almost all of which was in the firm’s master fund, according to a March regulatory filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Gross assets include leverage and capital commitments, among other things.At the Murakami fund’s peak in March 2006, it managed $3.8 billion, according to Aksia. Representatives for Effissimo and Murakami, whose prison sentence was suspended on appeal, didn’t respond to requests for comment.Effissimo’s two largest investments are Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc., one of Japan’s biggest insurers, and Toshiba, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The hedge fund is the top shareholder in both companies, with each stake worth at least $1.9 billion. Both stocks trade above the levels when Effissimo first disclosed a position.From 2006 through 2018, Effissimo delivered net annualized returns of 12.9%, according to the May 2018 investment memo published by the Pennsylvania retirement fund for teachers and other school staff, well above the 2% of the MSCI Japan Index. Its returns after that couldn’t be confirmed.The fund’s big investments fit its strategy of seeking improvements at companies, according to Justin Tang, head of Asian research at United First Partners in Singapore.“Size matters,” Tang said. Anyone holding a small stake “can write Mickey Mouse letters to the board demanding for change,” he said. “But when a guy holding 10% talks, everyone listens.”Still, owning such large stakes can have its own problems.Questions remain over how Effissimo will be able to exit its giant position in the shipping line Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. The fund owns 39% of the company, and put an Effissimo executive, Ryuhei Uchida, on the board in 2019. The stock is up 14% since Effissimo first disclosed a stake in September 2015, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.Selling the shares “could be a problem,” said Nga Pham, a research fellow at Monash Centre for Financial Studies who has written on shareholder activism in Japan.With Toshiba, there are few such concerns.When Effissimo first disclosed a position in 2017, it was unclear whether Toshiba could avoid delisting. The company had overstated profits and disclosed multibillion-dollar losses at its Westinghouse U.S. nuclear unit that pushed it close to insolvency.Toshiba escaped that fate and its stock has more than doubled. It’s up 59% this year alone, as many investors expected a bidding war to break out for the company. Its unit Kioxia Holdings Corp. is also mulling one of Japan’s largest-ever listings.But Toshiba may have even greater significance for Effissimo. The hedge fund surprised many observers when it stepped into the spotlight to submit a shareholder proposal at the company. It called for the appointment of three people to investigate vote tabulation and alleged pressure on stock owners in relation to Toshiba’s 2020 annual general meeting.Even though Toshiba’s board opposed the motion, a majority of shareholders voted for Effissimo’s proposal. For decades, shareholders in Japan had almost unfailingly sided with management.It was an “eminently reasonable” proposal, said Nicholas Benes, an expert on Japanese corporate governance. “All Toshiba had to do was agree to an independent investigation,” he said. “But for some reason, they refused.”The action may come to define Effissimo. With the Toshiba case the hedge fund finds itself on the right side of a major issue, at least judging by investor support. By stepping out of the shadows after almost 15 years, Kousaka and Imai may have finally developed their own identity.Effissimo and Murakami “have the same root,” Tang said. But “the similarities end there.”(Updates numbers throughout)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • If Bitcoin’s Price Falls Below This Crucial Level, Watch Out

    The cryptocurrency sank to about $30,000 intraday last Wednesday—a critical support area that must hold. Here’s what are the charts are projecting.

  • Bitcoin prices tumble 50% from peak and Mark Cuban calls the crypto crash the ‘great unwind’

    Bitcoin prices on Sunday midday are in free fall anew, with the world's No.1 crypto spiraling down more than 50% from a peak in around the middle of April, amid another bout of turbulence in the digital-asset sector.

  • Solidus Labs Raises $20M From VCs, Ex-Regulators to Fight Crypto Market Manipulation

    Solidus won angel support from former U.S. regulators Chris Giancarlo, Troy Paredes and Daniel Gorfine.

  • U.S. pot sellers stash cash as banks leave them high and dry

    The U.S. cannabis business has a very particular cashflow problem -- too much of it. Marijuana can be sold legally in 36 U.S. states and the District of Columbia (D.C.) for medical use and in 15 of them and in D.C. for recreational purposes. With the COVID-19 pandemic and increasing legalisation driving a surge in cannabis use, the sector's producers, manufacturers and retailers are awash in cash, adding risk and costs to the most basic business transactions from paying employees and filing taxes to finding somewhere to store their income.

  • Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Bought Teladoc and Palantir Stock. Here’s What It Sold.

    Cathie Wood’s investment firm nearly doubled its stake in Teladoc, and drastically increased its stake in Palantir stock in the first quarter. ARK Investment also sold Apple stock.