Amazon's Fire TV Cube drops to an all-time low price of $75

Amazon just made it easier to rationalize the Fire TV Cube as a do-it-all speaker and streaming hub. The internet retailer has put the Fire TV Cube on sale for $75, or $45 off. That's a record low price for the media device, and even better than the Black Friday pricing from just two weeks earlier. You may want to act quickly.

Buy Fire TV Cube at Amazon - $75

The Fire TV Cube is still a very capable box two years after its introduction. It can play the latest 4K HDR video (including in Dolby Vision and HDR10+) from virtually every major video service, complete with Dolby Atmos sound. As a smart speaker, meanwhile, it offers hands-free Alexa that can help you control your smart home or get answers whether or not the TV is turned on.

If there's a reason for pause, it's Amazon's own lineup. The company recently introduced a Fire TV Stick 4K Max that, at a $55 normal price, may be a better value if you're more interested in streaming than Alexa chats. At this sale price, though, the Cube makes plenty of sense if you're looking for a single Amazon device to handle your living room tech duties, whether it's checking the weather or catching up on Wheel of Time.

