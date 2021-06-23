Peacock is finally coming to Amazon Fire TV and tablets

NBCUniversal’s Peacock streaming platform is finally making its way to Amazon devices. Starting on Thursday, June 24th, you’ll be able to download the Peacock app on your Fire TV and Fire tablet products. That’s inclusive of the entire Fire TV lineup, including the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick Lite.

At launch, you can even use Amazon’s voice assistant to open the Peacock app, with full Alexa title integration to follow later in the year. Once the functionality becomes available, you’ll be able to use your Alexa Voice Remote to navigate the entire Peacock library. As part of today’s announcement, NBCUniversal network apps from channels like Bravo and NBC Sports are also making their way to Amazon devices.

Come Thursday, Peacock will be available on just about every piece of streaming hardware of note. You can download the app on Xbox and PlayStation consoles, Apple and Android devices, as well as smart TVs from LG, Vizio and Samsung .

Peacock offers three tiers of plans: Free, Premium and Premium Plus. All three come with at least 7,500 hours of programming, including the first two seasons of The Office. However, you'll need to pay $5 per month to rewatch every episode of the series and another $5 monthly to do so without ads. The more expensive tiers also grant you access to live sports and next-day availability of current NBC shows.