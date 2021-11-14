Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max drops to a new low of $35

Amazon's Fire TV Stick 4K Max is already on sale two months after its debut. The company is selling its latest streaming adapter at a new low price of $35, a full $20 below its original sticker. That makes it a much easier choice if you were otherwise contemplating the regular Stick 4K — even with frequent sales, you're only paying a little bit more for a lot of futureproofing. The Fire TV Cube has also reached an all-time low of $80 (normally $120) if you'd prefer a hybrid smart speaker and media hub.

The regular Fire TV Stick 4K is also on sale for $25 (typically $50) if price is more important, or if you don't think you'll need the extras its Max counterpart offers.

The Fire TV Stick 4K Max may look much like its regular counterpart on the outside, but it's about 40 percent faster. That promises faster load times, a smoother interface, better gaming and headroom for new features like a live picture-in-picture view of your video doorbell. WiFi 6 support also delivers a more reliable connection for your 4K streams if you have a similarly modern router. While those aren't must-haves, the price gap is small enough ($10 as of this writing) to make them worth the money.

Fire TV's usual caveats apply regardless of the model you're buying. You'll have access to a wide range of apps and services, but there's no doubt Amazon favors its own. Likewise, these Alexa-centric devices won't be great fits if your smart home revolves around Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant. For most anyone else, though, these will be solid choices for living room streaming.

